Watch: Spider-Man Brand New Day Unveils Peter’s Organic Webbing Power

Marketing for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially kicking into high gear, with the first full trailer set to drop tomorrow, March 18. Early snippets are being released online to build up hype for the first trailer, and one detail in particular stands out: Tom Holland's Peter Parker appears to be gaining organic webbing. It's an evolution shift for him, though not entirely foreign, as Tobey Maguire's Peter 2 showed the ability during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, much to the surprise of both Holland's Peter 1 and Andrew Garfield's Peter 3.

A new clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows Holland's Spider-Man using his webbing to try to launch himself off a rooftop. For a Spider-Man "at the top of his game," it's a notably clumsy, out-of-control move. Fans were quick to notice that this resembles a Spider-Man who hasn't fully honed his powers, similar to an origin story like 2002's Spider-Man or 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man.

It turns out, there's a good reason why Holland's Peter is probably struggling in this moment. As previously rumored, Spider-Man in Brand New Day might be gaining organic webbing, making his engineered web shooters unnecessary.

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Taking a closer look at the moment before launch, fans can see Spider-Man holding onto his webs, building up tension, but no web shooters on either wrist. So, where are the webs coming from?

Sony Pictures

An earlier clip that released ahead of the official trailer showed Spider-Man swinging through New York City, saving a civilian, paying homage to the character's original Marvel Comics cover.

In this moment showing off Spider-Man's heroism, it's also apparent that the hero still has web shooters as part of his gorgeous new suit in 2026.

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This likely means that this moment happens earlier in the movie, ahead of any expected transformation of Peter.

Sony Pictures

Zooming in one both side by side, it's easy to see that in the first clip, he has a extra-large metal web shooter, whereas when he's on the rooftop, the webbing is more than likely shooting directly out of his wrists.

Sony Pictures

More will be revealed when the full trailer releases soon, leading up to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's July 31 release in theaters. Primed for major box office success, Holland's fourth Spidey flick is jam-packed with exciting characters like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Michael Mando's return as Scorpion, and Sadie Sink joining the MCU in a mysterious role.

Will Tom Holland Transform into Man-Spider?

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Spider-Man gaining organic webs works in line with Brand New Day rumors that suggest part of the story will focus on Peter's altered genetics, somehow triggering a dangerous mutation that could transform him into Man-Spider.

In Marvel Comics, there's a storyline where Peter is kissed by The Queen, which causing him to undergo a mutation. The process basically included turning into a giant spider, dying, then resurrecting back in human form, with the added ability to shoot webs out of his wrists.

This was done in 2004, inspired by the organic web shooters that Sam Raimi made popular with his Spider-Man films.

One of the new clips from Brand New Day shows a sweaty Peter Parker struggling, appearing to faint and face plant on the ground. While there's a lot of speculation on why this might be happening, like being poisoned by a Scorpion sting, it could also be the beginning of his metamorphosis in the film.

If Brand New Day goes full comic-book-mode, this would be a grotesque way for Peter to level-up his abilities in live action.

Organic webbing has always been a bit controversial, as it shows off more innate spider-like powers, but it also takes away from Peter showing off his scientific brilliance. In the MCU, it looks like fans might be getting to see both directions for the character play out of two different trilogies.