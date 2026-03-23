Marvel Fans Discover Key Difference In Spider-Man: Brand New Day's International Trailer

After a long awaited roll-out for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, fans were quick to dissect every moment of it. By far the biggest reveal has been Tom Holland's Peter Parker developing organic webbing, like his Tobey Maguire counterpart.

However, fans are also looking for oddities in this trailer that could lead to bigger reveals, with some already believing Sony Pictures deliberately omitted other heroes alongside Spider-Man. It wouldn't be the first time the studio removed characters from a trailer to hide its biggest surprises.

Some fans even noticed an interesting omission in an international trailer from Brazil, which could indicate when Peter Parker gains his new abilities, and it could be earlier in this sequel than audiences are expecting.

Difference Between Original & International Trailer for Brand New Day

In the original trailer for Brand New Day, when Spider-Man is chasing down the armored truck before taking out the Punisher and his van, he clearly still has his mechanical webshooters the whole chase. Even when he's slammed against the window of a bus, the web-shooters are clearly visible.

Sony Pictures

However, one major difference in the Brazilian trailer is when the truck dragged Spider-Man against that same bus window, his webshooters are suddenly missing. What makes it odder is that this is the only instance in this international trailer where this happens.

Sony Pictures

It should be acknowledged that during this publicly filmed chase, Holland and his stunt double were both still wearing mechanical webshooters. So, it's possible this was simply a rendering mistake, and the studio gave the social media team in Brazil an out-of-date file for the trailer.

Sony Pictures

Although this wouldn't be the first time that Brazil has made a blunder like this. It released that infamous trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the Lizard was punched in the face by an invisible force that everyone instantly guessed was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man.

Thankfully, this hiccup from Brazil doesn't spoil anything nearly as concrete. However, it could lead to an interesting implication for when Spider-Man discovers his organic webbing in Brand New Day, which hits theaters on July 31.

Spider-Man Has His Organic Webbing Earlier Than Expected

Another possibility is that, for this entire chase, Peter is actually using his organic webbing. After all, having Holland shoot that scene without any web-shooters on his costume would have been incredibly suspicious, especially after the trailer revealed his new Sam Raimi-inspired powers.

It could also make thematic sense, with this chase being Peter's first time successfully using his new organic webbing to stop a crime, especially one as big and bombastic as an armored truck barreling through New York chased by Frank Castle. It would only reinforce his dependence on his powers and superhero identity, especially if they were making him a stronger and better Spider-Man.

This would be the total opposite of Tobey Maguire's arc in Spider-Man 2, in which he lost his powers entirely due to his lack of commitment to his responsibility as the web-slinger. In contrast, by completely abandoning his identity as Peter Parker, Holland's Spider-Man in Brand New Day could be literally consumed by his superhero persona, unconsciously turning himself into a spider-like monster.