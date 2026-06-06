Spider-Man Brand New Day Photo Shows Off Ned's Major Upgrade

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's new promotional art revealed Ned Leeds' major upgrade that could prove crucial to Peter Parker's lone wolf storyline. The upcoming Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie is set to bring back Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds and Zendaya's MJ as a way to explore Peter Parker's emotional stakes in a post-No Way Home world. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's marketing has emphasized Ned's importance to the movie, laying the groundwork for the former best friend's reunion while also setting up subtle tension in Peter Parker's isolation.

Official artwork for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (via X) revealed the first look at Ned's Spider Tracker app in the movie, confirming the character's massive upgrade because he was able to build the Spider Tracker by himself.

The promo art shows a modern map interface, complete with real-time sighting alerts, live timers, terrain overlays, spider icons, and quick-access buttons for chats and archives. This user-friendly Spider Tracker cements how truly brilliant Ned is, even without Peter Parker's help.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

This stands in sharp contrast to Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the 2017 movie, high school Ned didn't invent any tracking tech of his own. Instead, he played a crucial role in helping figure out how to disable the built-in tracking device that Tony Stark implanted into the Spider-Man Stark Tech suit.

As shown in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's CinemaCon 2026 footage, Ned explains to "stranger" Peter that he created the Spidey Tracker to log public sightings, map Spider-Man's activity, and hopefully uncover his secret identity:

Ned: "Yeah, yeah. Ever since I’ve been trying to figure out who he is. Not to unmask him to the world or anything. Just to know, you know? And to hopefully thank him face-to-face. I actually created this app that logs his sightings." Peter: "Wait, you created Spidey-Tracker?" Ned: "You've heard of it! Nice. Ooh, the shadow of him right there, haha. Now, we know he's definitely from Queens. Not the biggest revelation, but I have been able to narrow him down to two prime suspects… (shows Peter the suspects) Yeah, if you knew who they were, we wouldn't really blew your mind."

This revelation ties back to a heartbreaking Ned and MJ detail in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer, where the pair are trying to figure out Spider-Man's identity, indicating that there are still remnants of their memory of their shared history with Peter Parker.

Ned's evolution (or upgrade) in Spider-Man: Brand New Day cements him as far more than Peter Parker's former "guy in the chair." Ned now becomes a more proactive sleuth and inventor who is doing everything he can to track down Spider-Man.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31.

Why Ned's 'Upgrade' In Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Deeper Than Fans Think

Sony Pictures

Ned Leeds' "upgrade" in Spider-Man: Brand New Day goes far beyond building a cool app; it represents a profound evolution in emotional depth and thematic resonance for the character rather than a simple fan-service tech.

By creating an original, functional tool like the Spidey Tracker without any help, it delivers a message that Ned is claiming narrative agency in this new trilogy, allowing him to become a more active player in the world of street-level heroism rather than a mere cheerleader for Spider-Man.

The official Spider-Man: Brand New Day footage from CinemaCon 2026 also revealed that Ned's invention of the Spidey Tracker was not rooted in fame or exposure. Ned invented it as a way of trying to send gratitude to Spider-Man after the web-slinger saved them in the past.

Ultimately, the Spidey Tracker app represents a symbol of lingering soul-deep bonds that Doctor Strange's spell couldn't fully erase. It also reinforces the idea that Ned is no longer defined by Peter; instead, he is forging his own path, which actually fits Brand New Day's tone of "rebirth" but in a different context.