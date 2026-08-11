X-Men '97 Officially Changes the Fates of Two Main Characters

Two major characters from X-Men '97 will be forever changed after major plot developments from the show's second season. Continuing to develop the story first told in X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s, X-Men '97 brings shocking twists and turns for its titular team of mutants with each passing week on Disney+. The sequel even delivers some of the most dramatic moments from either show, giving its older audience plenty to chew on.

X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 8 made notable character changes to both Apocalypse and Gambit compared to what fans have seen in Marvel Comics. Starting with Apocalypse, X-Men '97 Season 2's main villain, the episode confirmed an unexpected relationship between the time-jumping antagonist and the classic character Candra from the comics.

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The revived Gambit explained to Rogue that Candra was a priestess of ancient Egypt who got Apocalypse to give her some of his power. While he fell in love with her, she betrayed him and used the power he had given her to take revenge on him for his actions against her people.

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Apocalypse and Candra do not have this relationship in the comics, as she is classically tied to New Orleans' Thieves and Assassins Guilds and, ultimately, to Gambit's origin (as seen in this episode).

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Also known as the mysterious "Benefactress" or "X-Ternal," she first appeared in Season 2 of X-Men: The Animated Series, demanding a decennial tithe from rival guilds in Louisiana in exchange for power and protection.

Marvel Comics

Meanwhile, Gambit also comes back in this episode after his tragic death in Genosha in Season 1, Episode 5. However, he returns with dark skin and a much darker version of his classic outfit, complete with white hair and his usual glowing red eyes.

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This episode not only turned Gambit into one of Apocalypse's Horsemen (Death) but also showed Apocalypse transferring his consciousness into Gambit's body. He uses this body to fool Rogue and the rest of the X-Men. Gambit also returns to New Orleans to brainwash the Thieves Guild, his ex (Bella Donna), and her Assassins Guild into being his servants.

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After explaining Apocalypse and Candra's story to Rogue, Gambit summons the X-Ternal and steals the power she previously took from Apocalypse, using it to bind himself to Rogue as an immortal couple. Xavier later finds Apocalypse's soul in Gambit's body and brings the X-Man back, though unconscious, hoping he will return to his old form.

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This also marks a major change from the comics, which only shows Gambit being turned into a Horseman rather than Apocalypse transferring his consciousness into Gambit's body. However, the supervillain has previously transferred his consciousness into other mutants, including Cyclops and Xavier.

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The final episode of X-Men '97 Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 12 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Future Comic Stories X-Men '97 Could Adapt

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X-Men '97 Season 2 has already included teases for a few major storylines from Marvel comics, including setting up one of the most powerful characters in X-Men history. Now, the question is what other plot points could be adapted either this season or in future seasons.

X-Men '97 is confirmed to continue into at least Seasons 3 and 4. With Season 3 early in production, new details about the X-Men's next challenges may not be revealed until later this year or early 2027.

Nonetheless, many hope to see more of Apocalypse's Horsemen developed after Gambit's version of Death took the spotlight in Episode 8. This could include revisiting Archangel's time alongside Apocalypse from the original show, or even introducing a new character like Wolverine into that scenario, as has happened in the comics.

Many also remain hopeful that a version of the classic House of M storyline from the comics will be brought in, especially given its ties to Apocalypse through characters like Sunspot. The show could also tie this into something from the Genosha tragedy in Season 1, but that would also mean introducing characters like the Scarlet Witch in animation, which is still a wild card.