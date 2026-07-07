X-Men '97 Season 2 Star Admits That Rogue Is Not Dealing With Gambit's Death Very Well

When it comes to Marvel, sure, there's plenty of romance, but there are only a handful of relationships that are truly generational. Of course, there's Wanda and Vision (as we've seen play out in the MCU), Peter Parker and MJ, and then the one that's most recently tugged at everyone's heartstrings: Rogue and Gambit.

The two are the perfect encapsulation of will-they-won't-they, and despite the clear, deep love between them, they are constantly circling each other, playing games. X-Men '97 Season 1 decided it wanted to add another milestone to their relationship in the context of today's pop culture by killing Gambit off in the show's most emotional moment yet.

While fans are still hoping the character could be revived, something that is supposedly on the table, and even hinted at with Season 2's episode titles, it's left Rogue in a tough spot since it all happened. Coming into the events of Season 2, a grieving Rogue has been sent to the past to deal with yet another apocalyptic threat—without having been given the time and space to ease the emotional burden the Genosha genocide put on her shoulders.

The Direct sat down with X-Men '97 star Lenore Zann, who voices Rogue in the animated series, where she opened up about her iconic mutant's complicated mindset going into these new episodes.

Rogue Is Still Struggling With the Death of Gambit

Marvel Animation

Rogue's Fighting Her Way Through the Stages of Grief."

The Direct: "One of the biggest moments last season was obviously the death of Gambit, and I know that you've spoken at length about that particular event, but with these first four episodes of Season 2, I wonder if you can just dive into just her mindset as Season 2opens, and how she is still dealing with the fallout of that?"

Lenore Zann: Yeah, well, anybody who has had to grieve a loved one will probably recognize the fact that you do go through various stages of grief, and Rogue is a perfect example of that. In Season 1, we saw her go through absolute deject the absence of the love of your life, suddenly you're able to touch, and you realize it's because he's dead. I mean, that was incredibly a huge moment, but then she went into rage after that, and wanting to get revenge, and you know that is kind of oftentimes typical for grief as well.

"She's really missing him," the actor continued, adding how Rogue "has a lot of guilt already," something that is only made all the heavier with Gambit's death and the Genosha genocide.

Zann: Now it's a slow burn. She's really missing him, the feeling in the pit of her stomach of being a survivor of a genocide, watching a genocide unfold all around you and killing people that you love, including your soul mate, you know, leaves a person feeling a lot of guilt, and she has a lot of guilt already because of some of her past actions that mystique, in fact, manipulated her into doing, like when she put Ms. Marvel into a coma, things like this. So, Rogue is a very complicated creature. She has many layers of different emotions, and she tries to keep it all together because she's afraid that if she really allows herself to let go, she could destroy a lot of people.

The Direct: "Hypothetically, if Gambit were to come back to life, how do you think that relationship would change?"

Lenore Zann: I look at Rogue and Remy like Romeo and Juliet. They're like two star-crossed lovers who really want to connect, but every time they try, they just keep missing the mark. And life or their own ineptitude gets in the way. So, I think clearly when Rogue decides to go with Magneto in Season 1, because she wants to create a world for mutants where they can be equal, they can have their own life together, and not be worrying about constantly being under attack.

Zann went on to touch upon Rogue's brief stint with Magneto, a shocking moment for many fans, and why it never worked out.

Zann: That's a large part of why she decides to go with Magneto, plus, of course, she can touch Magneto, and he can touch her... In Episode 5, when I kiss Magneto up in the ceiling... and then I pull away, I say, instead of, you think that Rogue's gonna say I love you or something, and she says thanks for the dance, Suga, but Remy was right, some things are deeper than skin, and that's how she now feels. So that's when she makes that decision. But then all hell breaks loose, you know? That's when the big explosion happens, right after, and then she flies to try and find Gambit. I think she would want to be with him if she could.

The Direct: "When it comes to Season 2, can you talk about what new sides of Rogue we are going to see in these new episodes?"

Lenore Zann: Well, I think that you're going to see Rogue's true loyalty. I mean, obviously, a lot of people, Rogue included, have been wondering since the Genosha episode, was Magneto right? Because they've tried everything to try and get along with humankind and mortals, and no matter what they do, they seem to be under attack and to be vilified, so Rogue is still going through the throws of that and of of trying to figure out where she really belongs, but I think in the end, what we find out about Rogue is her true loyalty and her passion to to put herself aside in order to save those that she loves, and she'll do it, she'll do anything to save those that she loves.

Stay tuned for the full conversation with X-Men '97 star Lenore Zann, which will release alongside Episode 4 of the show on Disney+.