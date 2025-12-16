DC Studios Head Explains the Delay Behind Its Biggest HBO Show of 2026

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed why they had to delay the DCU and HBO Max's biggest show next year. 2025 was a big year for James Gunn's DCU after it launched on the big screen with the arrival of the David Corenswet-led Superman. The momentum continued on HBO Max with the release of Peacemaker Season 2, and the hype is expected to grow even further in 2026 with the highly anticipated premiere of Lanterns. The Green Lantern-focused series was initially scheduled to premiere in the early part of next year, but it suffered a significant setback after it was delayed to late summer.

In an interview with Comic Book Resources (CBR), DC Studios boss Peter Safran explained the reason behind Lanterns' move from early 2026 to late summer, noting that "right timing" was necessary for the DCU project so that HBO Max "could get the right lead in [and] the right promotion:"

"It was about when it made sense for it to be released, so (HBO Max) could get the right lead in, the right promotion. Because it's an important show for everybody, and the show is going to be great. It was about the right timing, so it's going to be… it's late summer. But there's a reason for it."

Safran's explanation behind Lanterns' delay makes sense because DC Studios and HBO need a strategic promotional plan to boost their chances of success.

DC Studios

HBO already has several major releases scheduled for the first few months of 2026, including The Pitt Season 2, Industry Season 4, and Euphoria Season 3. Releasing a new show like Lanterns within the same release window would've overshadowed the project, and the delay is the right move to create enough time and space for effective promotional efforts for the DCU's return to the small screen.

Still, by mentioning that "the show is going to be great," it is already a good sign that the DC Studios boss is confident about Lanterns, and that should be enough to drum up hype for the series.

Lanterns follows the mentor-mentee dynamic of Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they navigate a complex murder mystery. The series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Nathan Fillion, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. Lanterns is set to premiere sometime in late summer of 2026.

Why Lanterns' Delay Is A Good Thing for the DCU & Its Future

DC Studios

Lanterns' delay is a good sign, not just for the series but for the DCU in general, because DC Studios is not afraid to pull the trigger in terms of delaying their projects to ensure they get the spotlight they deserve. Safran's comments also suggest that the delay was deliberate and part of the DCU's broader strategy, rather than stemming from any specific issues.

At this stage, Lanterns is slated to premiere after Supergirl. The show's delay would allow it to step back and give the Milly Alcock-led project the responsibility of being the DCU's promotional springboard, boosting hype for the remaining 2026 projects.

It is unknown whether Supergirl will have a connection to Lanterns, but if there is an Easter egg from the film that impacts the series, then it is a win-win situation for both projects.

While Lanterns is still months away from its release, HBO has already revealed a brief teaser for the series, offering a great preview of what's to come. The audience reception has been positive so far, and this is a good sign ahead of its imminent release.