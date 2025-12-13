HBO Max Reveals Its 17 Biggest TV Shows Releasing In 2026

A new piece of marketing has confirmed the 17 biggest series coming to HBO Max in 2026. As the year comes to a close, Hollywood has begun to look ahead, detailing its biggest plans for the upcoming 12 months. For HBO Max, 2026 has always looked like it would be massive. Big name titles like two new Game of Thrones spin-offs, final seasons of hit series like Euphoria, and plenty of the kinds of signature drama and comedies fans have come to expect from the service.

The Warner-owned streamer has started the promotional rounds for its upcoming content calendar, debuting a new "Coming in 2026" trailer for HBO Max that highlights more than a dozen of the platform's biggest titles of the year. The just over two-minute tease includes brief scenes from these various shows, with no discernible rhyme or reason for the order in which each title appears.

Titles featured in the brief tease include The Pitt Season 2, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and the long-awaited DC Studios Lanterns.

Every Major TV Show Coming to HBO Max in 2026

The Pitt

Kicking off the content year for HBO Max will be the second season of The Pitt. The hit medical drama from former ER creator (and star) Noah Wyle offers audiences a visceral look at a real-time shift working on-staff in an Emergency Room.

Season 1 took place over a particularly gruelling shift in which the ER was swamped with the victims of a mass shooting. Season 2 happens ten months later over an intense Fourth of July weekend. The Pitt Season 2 arrives on January 8, 2026.

Industry

On January 11, 2026, Industry Season 4 will start its run on HBO Max. The fourth and final season of the hit HBO drama, will once again focus on several current and former employees of the internationally known Pierpoint Bank. However, things this time around will look a little different, as Pierpoint's London operations were shuttered entirely at the end of Season 3.

Industry Season 4 will see returning favorites Myha'la, Marisa Abela, and Kit Harington back for more fun, as well as newcomers to the show, Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, and Charlie Heaton.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms marks HBO's second-ever Game of Thrones spin-off. Based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, this new fantasy series sidesteps the franchise's focus on the royalty of Westeros, telling the story of a mere hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Aegon Targaryen.

Starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, Knight of the Seven will begin airing on HBO and HBO Max on January 18, 2026.

DTF St. Louis

DTF St. Louis is a new dark comedy miniseries from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty writer Steven Conrad. The new series follows a trio of middle-aged adults embroiled in a love triangle as the malaise of aging begins to take hold of them. However, things get messy, as one of them ends up dead.

The series stars David Harbour, Jason Bateman, and Linda Cardellini as its core trio. No specific release info has been revealed for the new series as of yet.

The Comeback

Former Friends star Lisa Kudrow makes her grand return to the TV sitcom with the new original HBO series The Comeback. Created by Kudrow and 2 Broke Girls showrunner Michael Patrick King, The Comeback is a mockumentary poking fun at Hollywood itself.

It follows Kudrow as Valerie Cherish, a former TV star who is now the center of a fictional reality show from which the series takes its name. The show has already been picked up for a second and third season.

Rooster

Set to debut in March 2026, The Rooster stars Steve Carell and Charly Clive. From the mind of Bill Lawrence (Scrubs), the new comedy takes place on a college campus as an author navigates his complicated relationship with his daughter.

The 10-episode series has been given a nebulous release window for March 2026.

Mel Brooks The 99 Year Old Man!

Joining HBO's vast catalog of documentary content will be 2026's Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

The new documentary film will focus on the legendary filmmaker, recounting not only his decades-spanning career but also his return to directing with his upcoming Space Balls sequel.

Untitled Larry David Project

After Curb Your Enthusiasm came to an end after its acclaimed 12-season run, fans have been eager to see what creator/star Larry David will do next. HBO Max has revealed its first tease for a series known as the "Untitled Larry David Project."

This sneak peek teased David's new historical limited series, produced by the Obamas, that will be a devilishly funny recount of the American story as told throughout history.

Euphoria

This April will mark the end of an era for HBO, as the oft-celebrated Euphoria will air its third and final season. After more than four years since the show's previous season, the R-rated drama will return, aging up its formerly High School-based cast, following its characters in the years after graduation.

Euphoria Season 3 is set to start this April, led once again by Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi (read more about the Euphoria Season 3 cast here).

Half Man

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd brings his talents to HBO in 2026, with the upcoming Half Man. The new series stars Jamie Bell and marks the latest partnership between HBO and the BBC.

Not much is known about the upcoming drama, aside from the fact that it is reportedly about a pair of brothers.

Hacks

Hack Season 5 will sadly bring this Emmy-winning comedy to an end after half a decade on HBO. The series will again center on Jean Smart's Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and her venerable young ghost writer, Hannah Einbinder (played by Ava Daniels).

Production on the show's final batch of episodes kicked off in New York City in September. No confirmed release date has been announced, but it is rumored to be released sometime in early summer.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe marks the latest entry into the Big Bang Theory canon. After exploring the origins of fan-favorite character Sheldon Cooper, the new streaming comedy will center on long-time series mainstay, Stuart Bloom, a nerdy comic book owner from the original Big Bang series.

The new show follows Kevin Sussman's Stuart as he must traverse the multiverse and piece reality back together again.

House of the Dragon

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not the only trip to Westeros fans will have in the next 12 months. The hit House of the Dragon will return in 2026 with its hotly anticipated Season 3.

The new season of House of the Dragon will once again focus on the members of House Targaryen hundreds of years before the events of the mainline Game of Thrones series. A fourth season of House of the Dragon has already been confirmed.

The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age was yet another series featured in this 'coming soon' teaser. Season 4 of the period drama was first announced back in June, and production has not yet started, likley meaning it will come later in the year.

Set in New York City in the 1880s, the hit series follows several families navigating the social scene in New York's boom of the era, as they grapple with new money shaking up the foundation of America's biggest city.

War

Lupin creator George Kay gets the HBO treatment with his new series, War. The new legal drama is said to follow a clash between two prestigious London law firms embroiled in a tense divorce suit between a tech magnate and his movie star wife.

Production on War began in September, with a cast led by Dominic West, Sienna Miller, and Phoebe Fox.

Dune: Prophecy

Dune 3 will not be the only Dune project hitting screens in 2026. Dune: Prophecy Season 2 is set to welcome fans back into the world of Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi novel, taking place thousands of years before the events of the Timothée Chalamet-led blockbuster.

Season 2 will again focus on an early iteration of the Bene Gesserit, a cabal of space-faring witches seeking to consume power across the galaxy.

Lanterns

DC's big play on HBO in 2026 will come in the form of DC Studios' Lanterns. The new live-action DCU series centers on a pair of Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart (played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre), who investigate a potentially cosmic string of murders originating in America's heartland.

Originally expected to be released sometime early in 2026, Lanterns was only recently delayed, coming now later in the year (likley sometime before the end of the summer).