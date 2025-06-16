Big Bang Theory’s Next Spinoff Won’t Include Sheldon, And I Finally Figured Out Why

Many fans are wondering why the original Big Bang Theory crew, led by Sheldon (Jim Parsons), will not appear in the next spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, but a new quote from creator Chuck Lorre may have shed some light on their absence. The new series is currently in development for HBO Max, and it will bring back comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (played by recurring Big Bang Theory guest star Kevin Sussman) to the forefront.

The exact plot details of the upcoming spinoff are still shrouded in secrecy, but Stuart is confirmed to be joined by familiar faces from the hit sitcom: Brian Posehn as Caltech geologist Bert Kibbler, Lauren Lapkus as Stuart's assistant and love interest Denise, and John Ross Bowi as Caltech physicist and Sheldon's workplace bully Barry Kripke. While the series is set in the world of The Big Bang Theory, there is no word on whether the likes of Sheldon, Leonard, and Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco) will show up in the series.

Speaking at Banff World Media Festival in Banff, Alberta, Canada (via Variety), The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre shared one notable tidbit about Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, noting that "there's a lot of CGI" and "a lot of special technical stuff" in the spinoff:

“There’s a lot of CGI. There’s a lot of special technical stuff that — you know, for me in my career, a big production number was two people sitting on a couch, drinking coffee! This is different."

While assuring that the spinoff will be different from its predecessor, Lorre said that Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will "incorporate some of that world of science fiction/fantasy into a comedy:"

"This is trying to incorporate some of that world of science fiction/fantasy into a comedy. And I’m completely out of my element, which is what I wanted, which is what I was hoping to do, something that I had no experience with. And maybe I can learn as we go."

Lorre also confirmed during the event that he, alongside fellow Big Bang Theory creator Bill Prady and screenwriter Zak Penn, had already written 10 episodes of the series.

Lorre's confirmation that the upcoming Big Bang Theory spinoff will mostly use CGI means that it will have an original feel and be mostly set in Stuart's imagination, potentially role-playing different scenarios in his head.

This would explain why Sheldon and the rest of the original gang (Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Bernadette, and Amy) won't appear in the series since Stuart will be the driving force of his own story. In a way, these characters don't need to be included.

After the successful seven-season run of Young Sheldon and the confirmed return of Georgia & Mandy's First Marriage for Season 2 on CBS, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the third spinoff from the world of The Big Bang Theory.

Why Choosing to Omit Sheldon Benefits the New Big Bang Theory Spinoff

Big Bang Theory

In The Big Bang Theory, Stuart is often seen as an outcast. While he is sometimes included in the original crew's stories (at one point, he became closer to Howard and Bernadette after moving in with them), Stuart often struggled to find his place in Sheldon's group.

Choosing not to include Sheldon and the rest of the original crew is a good decision for the spin-off since it would allow Stuart and the other socially awkward outcasts from the main Big Bang Theory to shine and further stand out. This is a win-win situation for diehard fans since it offers a sense of nostalgia while allowing them to learn more about these overlooked characters from the original series.

Executing a sequel series set in the same world as its predecessor is quite tricky because fans will always hope for the appearance of the original cast.

Big Bang Theory

How I Met Your Father (set nine years after the events of How I Met Your Mother) tried to make it work by finding the right balance of incorporating beloved franchise mainstays (Barney and Robin) while introducing a new set of characters. However, the show was ultimately canceled because it didn't resonate with longtime fans of the original.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is in a unique position because Big Bang Theory fans are already familiar with its main characters, and the fact that it uses CGI and otherworldly settings combined with the usual comedy that Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are known for should further pique the viewers' interest.