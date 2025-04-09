One of the leading stars of The Pitt has confirmed when they'll be getting back to work for Season 2 of the hit Max series.

The medical drama, which follows an emergency room in Pittsburgh in real time for fifteen hours, has been a massive hit. Many audiences are claiming it to be one of the best television shows currently on air.

While audiences are awaiting the Season 1 finale, as the show wraps up a mass shooter even, Season 2 has thankfully already been renewed by Max.

Fans are hoping that they won't have to wait long for Season 2, and, thankfully, audiences might be in luck.

Here's When The Pitt Season 2 Starts Filming

Max

In Just Two Months' Time, Everyone Clocks Back In

In an exclusive interview with Shabana Azeez, The Pitt actor, who plays Dr. Javadi on the series, confirmed to The Direct's Russ Milheim when Season 2 will be starting back up production.

When asked when she's suiting back up in her scrubs for Season 2, "I think I'm getting back in May or June or something. I'm so excited."

Max further confirmed to The Direct that production for The Pitt Season 2 will be starting in June.

For comparison, Season 1 was given its 15-episode order in late March of 2024, with filming having begun in roughly August of 2024. The first season started airing in January 2025—at which time the show was still in production on the later episodes.

In a previous interview with The Pitt star Noah Wyle, Variety revealed that Max's goal is to bring Season 2 to audiences in January 2026, with the show returning on an annual basis.

The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill confirmed to Deadline that Season 2 will take place ten months after Season 1 and over the course of July 4th weekend.

Season 1 was shot on soundstages in Los Angeles, so it's expected that Season 2 will be doing the same.

The Pitt's Shabana Azeez on Her Hopes for Dr. Javadi In Season 2

Max

"I'm The Only Person On The Cast Who Didn't Get a Patient All Season..."

The Pitt actress Shabana Azeez also spoke with The Direct in an interview, where she teased her hopes for Dr. Javadi's future storylines.

The Direct: "With Season 2, just hypothetically, what do you want to explore most with Dr. Javadi, with the new season? Is there an element of her life that we haven't seen yet that you would really love to get a glimpse into?"

Shabana Azeez: Yeah, I actually there were some scenes that have been cut with Javadi trying to make friends, and I think it's really important as much as like we, you know, the Mateo scenes didn't get cut, like her trying to have a connection with Mateo, but she really does make a real effort with Samira in Season 1 that we don't see and a few other people, but mostly with Samira. And I love Supriya [Ganesh], and so it would be really nice to watch Javadi try socially in other ways, learn socially in other ways, and have that inform how she deals with patients. Because I am also the only doctor or med student, but I'm the only person on the cast who didn't get a patient all season, walking in on day one and seeing all those massive boards and being like, one day Javadi's name will be up there like never happened. And so Season 2 [I hope] she's gonna get a patient, and she's gonna make a friend.

The entire interview with Shabana Azeez can be seen here:

The Pitt Season 1 is now streaming on Max.

Check out more of The Direct's post-mortems with The Pitt cast here:

The Pitt Star Patrick Ball Explains the Real Reason Why Dr. Langdon Stole That Medicine

The Pitt Episode 10's Big Dr. Langdon Twist Explained by Actor (Exclusive)

The Pitt Star Reveals Why Dr. King Is So Good at Dealing With Problematic Patients (Exclusive)