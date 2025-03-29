The Pitt Episode 13 Cast: Meet the Guest Stars (Photos) - Sloan Mannino, Taj Speights & More

Tensions run high in The Pitt's 13th hour, as its characters attempt to save even more lives.

Sloan Mannino The Pitt Episode 13 Cast

Max's ground-breaking medical drama, The Pitt, returned with Episode 13, and some special guest stars joined its cast. 

The 2025 series from ER creator R. Scott Gemmill has gripped audiences with its brutally authentic depiction of what it is like working in the high-pressure environment of an American emergency room

Episode 13 depicts the 13th hour at its central Pittsburgh hospital as the team enters another night shift and takes risks to save a mass casualty victim. 

Every Main Character & Actor in The Pitt Episode 13

Noah Wyle - Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael
Max

Noah Wyle plays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the senior attending doctor working at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center (PTMC). Robby is still dealing with the trauma he came into the season with, especially as, in recent episodes, he has had to deal with treating the victims of a mass shooting. 

Wyle can also be seen in ER, Donnie Darko, and A Few Good Men

Tracy Ifeachor - Dr. Heather Collins

Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins giving a side-eye in The Pitt
Max

Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins is another attending doctor in the ER who constantly clashes with Dr. Robby's way of doing things. With the team still dealing with the fallout of the Pittfest shooting, their tense relationship continues in Episode 13. 

Ifeachor is best known for her work in Treadstone, Wonka, and Doctor Who

Patrick Ball - Dr. Frank Langdon

Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon goggles in The Pitt
Max

Patrick Ball brings to life Dr. Frank Langdon, a senior resident in the ER and Dr. Robby's right-hand man. He has found himself in hot water recently, having been remanded for stealing drugs earlier in the season; now, he is doing everything he can to try and get back into Dr. Robby's good books. 

Outside of The Pitt, Ball has appeared in a single episode of Law & Order (read more about the Dr. Langdon actor here).

Katherine LaNasa - Dana Evans

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans on the phone in scrubs in The Pitt
Max

Dana Evans (played by Katherine LaNasa) grabbed hold of the week in Episode 13. The resident ER nurse decided she had had enough of the local police officers who were hovering over the victims of Episode 12's mass shooting, telling them they needed to get lost so the PTMC team could work in peace. 

LaNasa's filmography includes appearances in Valentine's Day, The Campaign, and Imposters

Supriya Ganesh - Dr. Samira Mohan

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan in black scrubs in The Pitt
Max

Supriya Ganesh plays Dr. Samira Mohan, a third-year resident working in the hospital. While, to this point, she has been dubbed "slow Mo" for her measured approach to patient care, this week saw her swiftly flying through the hospital to save lives. 

Ganesh's other credits include Billions, Grown-ish, and Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game

Fiona Dourif - Dr. Cassie McKay

Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay with a concerned look on her face in black scrubs in The Pitt
Max

Fiona Dourif's Dr. Cassie McKay is a 42-year-old second-year resident working in the ER. Episode 13 sees her, Javadi, and Perlah attending a young woman at risk of losing her ability to walk. 

Dourif can also be seen in the Chucky TV series (read about the Chucky cast here), Shameless, and The Blacklist

Taylor Dearden - Dr. Melissa "Mel" King

Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa
Max

Taylor Dearden takes on the role of Dr. Melissa "Mel" King, a first-year resident who was working her first day at the hospital when the mass shooting that is at the center of the series caused a flush of patients into PTMC.

Dearden may be familiar to Breaking BadHeartthrob, and Sweet/Vicious fans.

Isa Briones - Dr. Trinity Santos

Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos in black scrubs in The Pitt
Max

Dr. Trinity Santos is an overenthusiastic medical intern who does everything she can to get in the good graces of the doctors in power at PTMC. This has especially been the case since Dr. Frank Langdon was put in the doghouse for stealing hospital medication for personal use. 

Briones previously appeared in hits like the Goosebumps series, Star Trek: Picard, and American Crime Story

Sloan Mannino - Leah

Sloan Mannino as Leah pursing her lips in The Pitt
Max

Leah (played by Sloan Mannino) is one of the victims of the Pittfest shooting. She has a hidden connection to Dr. Robby, as she is his stepson's girlfriend. While Jake seems like he is going to make it, only sustaining a bullet wound to the leg, Leah's chances are not looking too hot. 

Mannino's other credits include work on Lethally Blonde, Surviving the Sleepover, and The Independents

Taj Speights - Jake Malloy

Taj Speights as Jake Malloy in a beaten-up leather jacket in The Pitt
Max

Taj Speights plays Jake Malloy, Dr. Robby's stepson, who is brought into the hospital after sustaining a major leg injury during the Pittfest shooting. 

Speights has also appeared in Grey's Anatomy, Agents of SHIELD, and Into the Dark

Jennifer Christopher - Trish

Jennifer Christopher as Trish laying in a hospital bed covered in blood in The Pitt
Max

Jennifer Christopher plays Trish, another woman being looked after in the ER. In Episode 13, three members of the ER team work on her, hoping to save her from becoming paralyzed after she comes in and cannot feel her legs. 

Fans can also see Christopher in several episodes of SWAT, Timeless, and 911: Lone Star (read about why 911: Lone Star was canceled here).

Gerran Howell - Dennis Whitaker

Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker with shock on his face in The Pitt
Max

Gerran Howell plays Dennis Whitaker, a fourth-year medical student still finding himself and his place in the ER. 

Howell's previous credits include 1917, Emerald City, and Catch-22.

Shabana Azeez - Victoria Javadi

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi wearing goggles in surgery in The Pitt
Max

Shabana Azeez's Victoria Javadi is another medical student working in PTMC's emergency room. In Episode 13, she and two other staff members attend to a woman and do everything they can to save her ability to walk. 

Azeez has also taken roles in The Hunting, The Letdown, and Metro Sexual.

Shawn Hatosy - Dr. Jack Abbott

Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbott in an orange vest and goggles in The Pitt
Max

While Dr. Jack Abbott (played by Shawn Hatosy) and Dr. Robby have been arch rivals so far this season, the two share a moment in Episode 13 as they try to save Leah from her life-threatening injuries.

Hatosy's previous credits include Chicago PD, Animal Kingdom, and Alpha Dog

Amielynn Abellera - Perlah

Amielynn Abellera as Perlah with her eyebrows raised in The Pitt
Max

Amielynn Abellera's Perlah is a nurse working in PTMC's emergency room during the show's central 'shift from hell.' She helps McKay and Javadi attempt to save Trish's legs as a part of Episode 13's gripping story. 

Abellera's other credits include Bosch: Legacy (which just debuted its third and final season on Amazon Prime Video), The Cleaning Lady, and NCIS

Jalen Thomas Brooks - Mateo Diaz

Jalen Thomas Brooks as Mateo Diaz with his head crooked back in grey scrubs in The Pitt
Max

Jalen Thomas Brooks' Mateo Diaz is another nurse working in the ER during The Pitt Season 1.

Brooks arrives on the scene in The Pitt, coming off of performances in RebelThanksgiving, and Walker

Brandon Mendez Homer - Donnie

Brandon Mendez Homer as Donnie in a surgery room wearing glasses in The Pitt
Max

Donnie (brought to life by Brandon Mendez Homer) is a valued member of the PTMC team, working as an ER nurse alongside the likes of Mateo and Perlah. 

Fans looking for more of Homer can find him in several episodes of The Good Fight and Blue Bloods

Kristin Villanueva - Princess

Kristin Villanueva as Princess holding a phone to her ear in an orange suit in The Pitt
Max

Kristin Villanueva takes on the role of Princess, yet another member of the ER nurse team at PTMC. 

Villanueva's other work includes The Courtroom, Bonding, and Viper Club.

