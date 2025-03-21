The Pitt Episode 12 delivers another intense episode, as more guest stars make a significant appearance in Max's medical drama, including Shawn Hatosy, Deepti Gupta, and Ayesha Harris.

The Pitt's new installment, "6:00 P.M.," sees the Pittsburgh Medical Trauma Center being transformed into a war triage unit after most of the victims from the mass shooting that transpired at Pittfest.

The Pitt Episode 12 premiered on Max on March 21.

The Pitt Episode 12 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Ambar Martinez - Nurse Kim Tate

Ambar Martinez

Ambar Martinez reprises her role as Nurse Kim Tate of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Martinez appeared in The Rookie, 9-1-1, and How I Met Your Father.

Marcos De Silvas - Officer A. Harrelson

Marcos De Silvas

Marcos De Silvas joins the cast as Officer A. Harrelson, Rich Stefano's partner, and the officer who informed triage that the shooter may come to the hospital.

De Silvas appeared in S.W.A.T., Lopez, and Gang Related.

Telvin Griffin - Officer Rich Stefano

Telvin Griffin appears in the final moments of The Pitt Episode 12 as Officer Rich Stefano, a police officer who has a gunshot wound in the face.

Griffin's past credits include Babylon, Ruthless, and Amazing Stories.

Johnath Davis - Security Guard Ahmad

Ahmad is the lead security guard of Pittsburgh's Trauma Medical Hospital. The character is played on-screen by Johnath Davis.

Davis can be seen in Terrifier 2, Reasonable Doubt, and Brave the Dark.

Melette Le Blanc-Cabot - Nurse Sophie Auget

Melette Le Blanc-Cabot

Melette Le Blanc-Cabot joins the cast as Sophie Auget, one of the nurses in the war room triage.

Le Blanc-Cabot can be seen in NYPD Blue, The West Wing, and Something's Gotta Give.

Paull Walia - Dr. Mark Gladden

Paull Walia

Dr. Mark Gladden is the primary doctor assigned under anesthesia in The Pitt Episode 12. He is portrayed by Paull Walia.

Walia is known for his roles in The Morning Show, Grey's Anatomy, and All Rise.

Janira Reyes - Dawn

Janira Reyes

Dawn (played by Janira Reyes) is a patient who suffered from a brief coma after passing out during PittFest.

Reyes starred in The Girls on the Bus, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Tracy Vilar - Lupe Perez

Tracy Vilar

Tracy Vilar returns as Lupe Perez, a ward clerk who helps gather information from the families of the victims.

Vilar can be seen in Maid, Partners, and House.

Leah Foster - Officer Candice

Leah Foster

Leah Foster plays Officer Candice, a police officer who advises Chad Ashcroft to not enter the emergency room due to the situation.

Foster has credits in The Rimpletons, Candy Stripers, and In The Cut.

Richard Wharton - Grayson

Richard Wharton

Richard Wharton appears as Grayson, a patient who suffered from a gunshot wound to the head.

Wharton's past credits include Days of Our Lives, American Crime Story, and Girlboss.

Joe Saraceni - Omar

Joe Saraceni briefly appears as Omar, the deaf kid with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Pitt is Saraceni's first major on-screen credit.

Becki Hayes - Sylvia

Becki Hayes

Sylvia is the mother of the deaf teenager who was shot during the mass shooting at PittFest. The character is played on-screen by Sylvia.

Fans may recognize Hayes for her roles in Ordinary Joe, The In Between, and Blind Waters.

Roy Williams Jr. - Officer M. Suggs

Roy Williams Jr.

Roy Williams Jr. plays a recurring role as Officer M. Suggs, the police officer whom Dr. Robby asks for help regarding Theresa's son, David.

Williams Jr. previously starred in Black-ish, The Rookie, and Angel.

Jermaine Williams - Med Tech Antoine Dubois

Jermaine Williams

Jermaine Williams guest stars as Antoine Dubois, one of the med tech specialists who joins the triage.

Williams also starred in Grand Crew, Fat Albert, and The Great Debaters.

Henry Samiri - Harrison Ashcroft

Henry Samiri

Henry Samiri reprises his role as Harrison Ashcroft, Dr. McKay's son who is waiting in the staff room to get picked up by his grandparents.

Samiri's notable credits include roles in The Bold and the Beautiful, The Watchful Eye, and CSI: Vegas.

Joanna Going - Theresa Saunders

Joanna Going

Joanna Going returns as Theresa Saunders, a concerned mother about his son who may or may not be involved in the mass shooting at Pittfest.

She reprises her role after making a prominent appearance as part of the cast of The Pitt Episode 11.

Going also starred in House of Cards, Kingdom, and Mad Men.

Deepti Gupta - Eileen Shamsi

Deepti Gupta

Returning to the world of The Pitt is Deepti Gupta as Doctor Eileen Shamsi, Javadi's mother and a senior resident at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

While she tries to micromanage her daughter during the all-hands-on-deck situation, Javadi stands her ground and sends Doctor Shamsi away.

Gupta also starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, For All Mankind, and MacGyver.

Ayesha Harris - Senior Resident Parker Ellis

Ayesha Harris

Ayesha Harris makes her debut in The Pitt Episode 12 as Senior Resident Parker Ellis, a night shift resident who arrives just in time to help Dr. Robby and the team in treating the mass shooting patients.

Harris is best known for her roles in Daisy Jones & the Six, Glamorous, and Abbott Elementary.

Robert Heaps - Chad Ashcroft

Robert Heaps

Robert Heaps returns in The Pitt Episode 12 as Chad Ashcroft.

He is Dr. McKay's ex-husband who gets to see how overwhelming the job of his ex-wife is.

Heaps previously appeared as part of the cast of The Night Agent Season 2.

The actor also has credits in Station 19, And Then There Were None, and Imposters.

Michael Hyatt - Gloria Underwood

Michael Hyatt

Michael Hyatt reprises her role as Gloria Underwood, the Chief Medical Officer of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Hyatt can be seen in Law & Order, Genius, and Snowfall.

Ken Kirby - Dr. Shen

Ken Kirby

Ken Kirby makes his first appearance as Dr. Shen in The Pitt Episode 12. He is the night shift's attending who arrives to help Dr. Robby and his team with the influx of mass shooting victims.

Kirby has over 40 credits, with roles in How to Destroy Everything, English Teacher, and Minx.

Krystel V. McNeil - Kiara Alfaro

Krystel V. McNeil

Krystel V. McNeil is back as Kiara Alfaro, the primary social worker in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center who spearheads the efforts in making sure that the families of the victims are informed about the situation.

McNeil has credits in South Side, 61st Street, and The Scarlet Line.

Tedra Millan - Dr. Emery Walsh

Tedra Millan

Tedra Millan joins the cast of The Pitt Episode 12 as Dr. Emery Walsh, another doctor who joins the war room triage to help treat patients.

She is one of the primary doctors who will look over a good amount of patients in the triage.

Millan can be seen in A League of Their Own, Ghosts of the Void, and Katy Keene.

Shawn Hatosy - Dr. Jack Abbot

Shawn Hatosy

Shawn Hatosy plays Dr. Jack Abbot, a longtime friend of Dr. Robby and an emergency medicine physician who declares that the emergency room will be a "no-frills combat-zone medicine" in the next few hours.

Hatosy is best known for playing Andrew "Pope" Cody in 75 episodes of Animal Kingdom. The actor also starred in Southland, Alpha Dog, and The Faculty.

He is also part of the core cast of Chicago PD Season 12 where he plays Deputy Chief Reid.

Patrick Ball - Dr. Langdon

Patrick Ball

After getting fired by Dr. Robby in The Pitt Episode 10 (read more about it here), Patrick Ball returns as Dr. Langdon in the new episode.

Despite Robby's clear mistrust toward him and the fact that he no longer works in the Trauma Center, Langdon still manages to stay due to the all-hands-on-deck situation.

Ball's other major credit is playing Jason Wheeler in Law & Order.

Here are the other series regulars and recurring stars who appeared in The Pitt Episode 12:

Noah Wyle - Dr. Robby

Supriya Ganesh - Dr. Samira Mohan

Fiona Dourif - Dr. McKay

Isa Briones - Dr. Trinity Santos

Taylor Dearden - Dr. King

Katherine LaNasa - Dana Evans

Gerran Howell - Dr. Whitaker

Shabana Azees - Javadi

Alexandra Metz - Dr. Yolanda Garcia

Amielynn Abellera - Perlah Alawi

Jalen Thomas Brooks - Nurse Mateo

Brandon Mendez Homer - Nurse Donnie

Kristin Villanueva - Nurse Princess

Ned Brower - Nurse Jesse Van Horn

Here are the minor characters who appeared in the episode:

Evan Allen-Gessesse - Nurse Dave Miller

Lewie Bartone - Medic Pozsonyi

Jennifer Christopher - Trish

Jordan Farrand - Nurse Jordan Prescott

Stephen Hart - Medtech Paolon

Drew Harwood - Farley

Emma Kennedy - Morgan

Robert King - Dr. Fred Miller

Sal Landi - Jasper Simpson

Maxwell David Marcus - Duncan

Matt Mercurcio - Med Tech Larry

Marcelle Pallais - Newswoman

Michael Krakozhia - Ian Stanley

Annie To - Medic Nguyen

Tim Van Pelt - Nurse Tim Salinger

Jamie Lynn Watkins - Nurse Jamie

The Pitt is now streaming on Max.