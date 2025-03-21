The Pitt Episode 12 Cast & Guest Star List (Pictures) - Shawn Hatosy, Patrick Ball & Other Actors

A mass shooting at Pittfest leads to an all-hands-on-deck situation in The Pitt Episode 12.

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
The Pitt Episode 12 cast members Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy

The Pitt Episode 12 delivers another intense episode, as more guest stars make a significant appearance in Max's medical drama, including Shawn Hatosy, Deepti Gupta, and Ayesha Harris. 

The Pitt's new installment, "6:00 P.M.," sees the Pittsburgh Medical Trauma Center being transformed into a war triage unit after most of the victims from the mass shooting that transpired at Pittfest.

The Pitt Episode 12 premiered on Max on March 21. 

The Pitt Episode 12 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star 

Ambar Martinez - Nurse Kim Tate 

Ambar Martinez as Nurse Kim Tate in The Pitt Episode 11
Ambar Martinez

Ambar Martinez reprises her role as Nurse Kim Tate of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. 

Martinez appeared in The Rookie, 9-1-1, and How I Met Your Father. 

Marcos De Silvas - Officer A. Harrelson

Marcos De Silvas as Officer A Harrelson in The Pitt Episode 12
Marcos De Silvas

Marcos De Silvas joins the cast as Officer A. Harrelson, Rich Stefano's partner, and the officer who informed triage that the shooter may come to the hospital. 

De Silvas appeared in S.W.A.T., Lopez, and Gang Related.

Telvin Griffin - Officer Rich Stefano 

Telvin Griffin appears in the final moments of The Pitt Episode 12 as Officer Rich Stefano, a police officer who has a gunshot wound in the face.

Griffin's past credits include Babylon, Ruthless, and Amazing Stories.

Johnath Davis - Security Guard Ahmad 

Ahmad is the lead security guard of Pittsburgh's Trauma Medical Hospital. The character is played on-screen by Johnath Davis.

Davis can be seen in Terrifier 2, Reasonable Doubt, and Brave the Dark.

Melette Le Blanc-Cabot - Nurse Sophie Auget 

Melette Le Blanc-Cabot as Nurse Sophie Auget in The Pitt Episode 12
Melette Le Blanc-Cabot

Melette Le Blanc-Cabot joins the cast as Sophie Auget, one of the nurses in the war room triage.

Le Blanc-Cabot can be seen in NYPD Blue, The West Wing, and Something's Gotta Give.

Paull Walia - Dr. Mark Gladden 

Paull Walia as Dr. Mark Gladden in The Pitt Episode 12
Paull Walia

Dr. Mark Gladden is the primary doctor assigned under anesthesia in The Pitt Episode 12. He is portrayed by Paull Walia. 

Walia is known for his roles in The Morning Show, Grey's Anatomy, and All Rise.

Janira Reyes - Dawn 

Janira Reyes as Dawn in The Pitt Episode 12
Janira Reyes

Dawn (played by Janira Reyes) is a patient who suffered from a brief coma after passing out during PittFest. 

Reyes starred in The Girls on the Bus, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Tracy Vilar - Lupe Perez 

Tracy Vilar as Lupe Perez in The Pitt Episode 12
Tracy Vilar 

Tracy Vilar returns as Lupe Perez, a ward clerk who helps gather information from the families of the victims. 

Vilar can be seen in Maid, Partners, and House.

Leah Foster - Officer Candice

Leah Foster as Officer Candice in The Pitt Episode 12
Leah Foster 

Leah Foster plays Officer Candice, a police officer who advises Chad Ashcroft to not enter the emergency room due to the situation.

Foster has credits in The Rimpletons, Candy Stripers, and In The Cut.

Richard Wharton - Grayson

Richard Wharton as Grayson in The Pitt Episode 12
Richard Wharton

Richard Wharton appears as Grayson, a patient who suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. 

Wharton's past credits include Days of Our Lives, American Crime Story, and Girlboss.

Joe Saraceni - Omar 

Joe Saraceni briefly appears as Omar, the deaf kid with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

The Pitt is Saraceni's first major on-screen credit.

Becki Hayes - Sylvia 

Becki Hayes as Sylvia in The Pitt Episode 12
Becki Hayes

Sylvia is the mother of the deaf teenager who was shot during the mass shooting at PittFest. The character is played on-screen by Sylvia.

Fans may recognize Hayes for her roles in Ordinary Joe, The In Between, and Blind Waters.

Roy Williams Jr. - Officer M. Suggs 

Roy Williams Jr. as Officer Suggs in The Pitt Episode 12
Roy Williams Jr.

Roy Williams Jr. plays a recurring role as Officer M. Suggs, the police officer whom Dr. Robby asks for help regarding Theresa's son, David. 

Williams Jr. previously starred in Black-ish, The Rookie, and Angel.

Jermaine Williams - Med Tech Antoine Dubois 

Jermaine Williams as Med Tech Antoine Dubois in The Pitt Episode 12
Jermaine Williams

Jermaine Williams guest stars as Antoine Dubois, one of the med tech specialists who joins the triage. 

Williams also starred in Grand Crew, Fat Albert, and The Great Debaters.

Henry Samiri - Harrison Ashcroft 

Henry Samiri as Harrison Ashcroft in The Pitt Episode 12
Henry Samiri

Henry Samiri reprises his role as Harrison Ashcroft, Dr. McKay's son who is waiting in the staff room to get picked up by his grandparents. 

Samiri's notable credits include roles in The Bold and the Beautiful, The Watchful Eye, and CSI: Vegas

Joanna Going - Theresa Saunders

Joanna Going as Theresa Saunders in The Pitt
Joanna Going

Joanna Going returns as Theresa Saunders, a concerned mother about his son who may or may not be involved in the mass shooting at Pittfest. 

She reprises her role after making a prominent appearance as part of the cast of The Pitt Episode 11

Going also starred in House of Cards, Kingdom, and Mad Men.

Deepti Gupta - Eileen Shamsi

Deepti Gupta as Eileen Shamsi in The Pitt Episode 12
Deepti Gupta

Returning to the world of The Pitt is Deepti Gupta as Doctor Eileen Shamsi, Javadi's mother and a senior resident at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. 

While she tries to micromanage her daughter during the all-hands-on-deck situation, Javadi stands her ground and sends Doctor Shamsi away. 

Gupta also starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, For All Mankind, and MacGyver

Ayesha Harris - Senior Resident Parker Ellis

Ayesha Harris as Senior Resident Parker Ellis in The Pitt Episode 12
Ayesha Harris

Ayesha Harris makes her debut in The Pitt Episode 12 as Senior Resident Parker Ellis, a night shift resident who arrives just in time to help Dr. Robby and the team in treating the mass shooting patients. 

Harris is best known for her roles in Daisy Jones & the Six, Glamorous, and Abbott Elementary

Robert Heaps - Chad Ashcroft

Robert Heaps as Chad Ashcroft in The Pitt Episode 12
Robert Heaps

Robert Heaps returns in The Pitt Episode 12 as Chad Ashcroft. 

He is Dr. McKay's ex-husband who gets to see how overwhelming the job of his ex-wife is. 

Heaps previously appeared as part of the cast of The Night Agent Season 2

The actor also has credits in Station 19, And Then There Were None, and Imposters.

Michael Hyatt - Gloria Underwood

Michael Hyatt as Gloria Underwood in The Pitt
Michael Hyatt

Michael Hyatt reprises her role as Gloria Underwood, the Chief Medical Officer of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. 

Hyatt can be seen in Law & Order, Genius, and Snowfall

Ken Kirby - Dr. Shen

Ken Kirby as Dr. Shen in The Pitt Episode 12
Ken Kirby 

Ken Kirby makes his first appearance as Dr. Shen in The Pitt Episode 12. He is the night shift's attending who arrives to help Dr. Robby and his team with the influx of mass shooting victims. 

Kirby has over 40 credits, with roles in How to Destroy Everything, English Teacher, and Minx

Krystel V. McNeil - Kiara Alfaro

Krystel V. McNeil as Kiara Alfaro in The Pitt Episode 12
Krystel V. McNeil

Krystel V. McNeil is back as Kiara Alfaro, the primary social worker in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center who spearheads the efforts in making sure that the families of the victims are informed about the situation. 

McNeil has credits in South Side, 61st Street, and The Scarlet Line.

Tedra Millan - Dr. Emery Walsh 

Tedra Millan as Dr. Emery Walsh in The Pitt Episode 12
Tedra Millan

Tedra Millan joins the cast of The Pitt Episode 12 as Dr. Emery Walsh, another doctor who joins the war room triage to help treat patients. 

She is one of the primary doctors who will look over a good amount of patients in the triage.

Millan can be seen in A League of Their Own, Ghosts of the Void, and Katy Keene

Shawn Hatosy - Dr. Jack Abbot

Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbot in The Pitt Episode 1
Shawn Hatosy

Shawn Hatosy plays Dr. Jack Abbot, a longtime friend of Dr. Robby and an emergency medicine physician who declares that the emergency room will be a "no-frills combat-zone medicine" in the next few hours. 

Hatosy is best known for playing Andrew "Pope" Cody in 75 episodes of Animal Kingdom. The actor also starred in Southland, Alpha Dog, and The Faculty.

He is also part of the core cast of Chicago PD Season 12 where he plays Deputy Chief Reid

Patrick Ball - Dr. Langdon

Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon in The Pitt Episode 10
Patrick Ball

After getting fired by Dr. Robby in The Pitt Episode 10 (read more about it here), Patrick Ball returns as Dr. Langdon in the new episode. 

Despite Robby's clear mistrust toward him and the fact that he no longer works in the Trauma Center, Langdon still manages to stay due to the all-hands-on-deck situation.

Ball's other major credit is playing Jason Wheeler in Law & Order.

Here are the other series regulars and recurring stars who appeared in The Pitt Episode 12: 

  • Noah Wyle - Dr. Robby 
  • Supriya Ganesh - Dr. Samira Mohan 
  • Fiona Dourif - Dr. McKay 
  • Isa Briones - Dr. Trinity Santos
  • Taylor Dearden - Dr. King
  • Katherine LaNasa - Dana Evans 
  • Gerran Howell - Dr. Whitaker
  • Shabana Azees - Javadi 
  • Alexandra Metz - Dr. Yolanda Garcia
  • Amielynn Abellera - Perlah Alawi 
  • Jalen Thomas Brooks - Nurse Mateo
  • Brandon Mendez Homer - Nurse Donnie
  • Kristin Villanueva - Nurse Princess
  • Ned Brower - Nurse Jesse Van Horn 

Here are the minor characters who appeared in the episode:

  • Evan Allen-Gessesse - Nurse Dave Miller 
  • Lewie Bartone - Medic Pozsonyi
  • Jennifer Christopher - Trish 
  • Jordan Farrand - Nurse Jordan Prescott 
  • Stephen Hart - Medtech Paolon 
  • Drew Harwood - Farley 
  • Emma Kennedy - Morgan 
  • Robert King - Dr. Fred Miller 
  • Sal Landi - Jasper Simpson
  • Maxwell David Marcus - Duncan 
  • Matt Mercurcio - Med Tech Larry 
  • Marcelle Pallais - Newswoman
  • Michael Krakozhia - Ian Stanley 
  • Annie To - Medic Nguyen
  • Tim Van Pelt - Nurse Tim Salinger
  • Jamie Lynn Watkins - Nurse Jamie 

The Pitt is now streaming on Max.

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Aeron Mer Eclarinal
Aeron is a news/features writer and Content Lead for The Direct who has been working for the site since March 2020. From writing about the inter-connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to having an extended knowledge about DC TV's Arrowverse, Aeron's expertise has since expanded into the realm of reality TV, K-drama, animated, and live-action shows from Netflix,  Disney+, Prime Video, MGM+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Max. When he isn't writing and watching all things MCU, Aeron is heavily invested with the NBA (go Celtics!) and occasionally watches thrilling matches in the WWE. 

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING

MORE The Pitt / Max /