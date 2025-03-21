The Pitt Episode 12 delivers another intense episode, as more guest stars make a significant appearance in Max's medical drama, including Shawn Hatosy, Deepti Gupta, and Ayesha Harris.
The Pitt's new installment, "6:00 P.M.," sees the Pittsburgh Medical Trauma Center being transformed into a war triage unit after most of the victims from the mass shooting that transpired at Pittfest.
The Pitt Episode 12 premiered on Max on March 21.
The Pitt Episode 12 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star
Ambar Martinez - Nurse Kim Tate
Ambar Martinez reprises her role as Nurse Kim Tate of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.
Martinez appeared in The Rookie, 9-1-1, and How I Met Your Father.
Marcos De Silvas - Officer A. Harrelson
Marcos De Silvas joins the cast as Officer A. Harrelson, Rich Stefano's partner, and the officer who informed triage that the shooter may come to the hospital.
De Silvas appeared in S.W.A.T., Lopez, and Gang Related.
Telvin Griffin - Officer Rich Stefano
Telvin Griffin appears in the final moments of The Pitt Episode 12 as Officer Rich Stefano, a police officer who has a gunshot wound in the face.
Griffin's past credits include Babylon, Ruthless, and Amazing Stories.
Johnath Davis - Security Guard Ahmad
Ahmad is the lead security guard of Pittsburgh's Trauma Medical Hospital. The character is played on-screen by Johnath Davis.
Davis can be seen in Terrifier 2, Reasonable Doubt, and Brave the Dark.
Melette Le Blanc-Cabot - Nurse Sophie Auget
Melette Le Blanc-Cabot joins the cast as Sophie Auget, one of the nurses in the war room triage.
Le Blanc-Cabot can be seen in NYPD Blue, The West Wing, and Something's Gotta Give.
Paull Walia - Dr. Mark Gladden
Dr. Mark Gladden is the primary doctor assigned under anesthesia in The Pitt Episode 12. He is portrayed by Paull Walia.
Walia is known for his roles in The Morning Show, Grey's Anatomy, and All Rise.
Janira Reyes - Dawn
Dawn (played by Janira Reyes) is a patient who suffered from a brief coma after passing out during PittFest.
Reyes starred in The Girls on the Bus, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Tracy Vilar - Lupe Perez
Tracy Vilar returns as Lupe Perez, a ward clerk who helps gather information from the families of the victims.
Vilar can be seen in Maid, Partners, and House.
Leah Foster - Officer Candice
Leah Foster plays Officer Candice, a police officer who advises Chad Ashcroft to not enter the emergency room due to the situation.
Foster has credits in The Rimpletons, Candy Stripers, and In The Cut.
Richard Wharton - Grayson
Richard Wharton appears as Grayson, a patient who suffered from a gunshot wound to the head.
Wharton's past credits include Days of Our Lives, American Crime Story, and Girlboss.
Joe Saraceni - Omar
Joe Saraceni briefly appears as Omar, the deaf kid with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The Pitt is Saraceni's first major on-screen credit.
Becki Hayes - Sylvia
Sylvia is the mother of the deaf teenager who was shot during the mass shooting at PittFest. The character is played on-screen by Sylvia.
Fans may recognize Hayes for her roles in Ordinary Joe, The In Between, and Blind Waters.
Roy Williams Jr. - Officer M. Suggs
Roy Williams Jr. plays a recurring role as Officer M. Suggs, the police officer whom Dr. Robby asks for help regarding Theresa's son, David.
Williams Jr. previously starred in Black-ish, The Rookie, and Angel.
Jermaine Williams - Med Tech Antoine Dubois
Jermaine Williams guest stars as Antoine Dubois, one of the med tech specialists who joins the triage.
Williams also starred in Grand Crew, Fat Albert, and The Great Debaters.
Henry Samiri - Harrison Ashcroft
Henry Samiri reprises his role as Harrison Ashcroft, Dr. McKay's son who is waiting in the staff room to get picked up by his grandparents.
Samiri's notable credits include roles in The Bold and the Beautiful, The Watchful Eye, and CSI: Vegas.
Joanna Going - Theresa Saunders
Joanna Going returns as Theresa Saunders, a concerned mother about his son who may or may not be involved in the mass shooting at Pittfest.
She reprises her role after making a prominent appearance as part of the cast of The Pitt Episode 11.
Going also starred in House of Cards, Kingdom, and Mad Men.
Deepti Gupta - Eileen Shamsi
Returning to the world of The Pitt is Deepti Gupta as Doctor Eileen Shamsi, Javadi's mother and a senior resident at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.
While she tries to micromanage her daughter during the all-hands-on-deck situation, Javadi stands her ground and sends Doctor Shamsi away.
Gupta also starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, For All Mankind, and MacGyver.
Ayesha Harris - Senior Resident Parker Ellis
Ayesha Harris makes her debut in The Pitt Episode 12 as Senior Resident Parker Ellis, a night shift resident who arrives just in time to help Dr. Robby and the team in treating the mass shooting patients.
Harris is best known for her roles in Daisy Jones & the Six, Glamorous, and Abbott Elementary.
Robert Heaps - Chad Ashcroft
Robert Heaps returns in The Pitt Episode 12 as Chad Ashcroft.
He is Dr. McKay's ex-husband who gets to see how overwhelming the job of his ex-wife is.
Heaps previously appeared as part of the cast of The Night Agent Season 2.
The actor also has credits in Station 19, And Then There Were None, and Imposters.
Michael Hyatt - Gloria Underwood
Michael Hyatt reprises her role as Gloria Underwood, the Chief Medical Officer of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.
Hyatt can be seen in Law & Order, Genius, and Snowfall.
Ken Kirby - Dr. Shen
Ken Kirby makes his first appearance as Dr. Shen in The Pitt Episode 12. He is the night shift's attending who arrives to help Dr. Robby and his team with the influx of mass shooting victims.
Kirby has over 40 credits, with roles in How to Destroy Everything, English Teacher, and Minx.
Krystel V. McNeil - Kiara Alfaro
Krystel V. McNeil is back as Kiara Alfaro, the primary social worker in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center who spearheads the efforts in making sure that the families of the victims are informed about the situation.
McNeil has credits in South Side, 61st Street, and The Scarlet Line.
Tedra Millan - Dr. Emery Walsh
Tedra Millan joins the cast of The Pitt Episode 12 as Dr. Emery Walsh, another doctor who joins the war room triage to help treat patients.
She is one of the primary doctors who will look over a good amount of patients in the triage.
Millan can be seen in A League of Their Own, Ghosts of the Void, and Katy Keene.
Shawn Hatosy - Dr. Jack Abbot
Shawn Hatosy plays Dr. Jack Abbot, a longtime friend of Dr. Robby and an emergency medicine physician who declares that the emergency room will be a "no-frills combat-zone medicine" in the next few hours.
Hatosy is best known for playing Andrew "Pope" Cody in 75 episodes of Animal Kingdom. The actor also starred in Southland, Alpha Dog, and The Faculty.
He is also part of the core cast of Chicago PD Season 12 where he plays Deputy Chief Reid.
Patrick Ball - Dr. Langdon
After getting fired by Dr. Robby in The Pitt Episode 10 (read more about it here), Patrick Ball returns as Dr. Langdon in the new episode.
Despite Robby's clear mistrust toward him and the fact that he no longer works in the Trauma Center, Langdon still manages to stay due to the all-hands-on-deck situation.
Ball's other major credit is playing Jason Wheeler in Law & Order.
Here are the other series regulars and recurring stars who appeared in The Pitt Episode 12:
- Noah Wyle - Dr. Robby
- Supriya Ganesh - Dr. Samira Mohan
- Fiona Dourif - Dr. McKay
- Isa Briones - Dr. Trinity Santos
- Taylor Dearden - Dr. King
- Katherine LaNasa - Dana Evans
- Gerran Howell - Dr. Whitaker
- Shabana Azees - Javadi
- Alexandra Metz - Dr. Yolanda Garcia
- Amielynn Abellera - Perlah Alawi
- Jalen Thomas Brooks - Nurse Mateo
- Brandon Mendez Homer - Nurse Donnie
- Kristin Villanueva - Nurse Princess
- Ned Brower - Nurse Jesse Van Horn
Here are the minor characters who appeared in the episode:
- Evan Allen-Gessesse - Nurse Dave Miller
- Lewie Bartone - Medic Pozsonyi
- Jennifer Christopher - Trish
- Jordan Farrand - Nurse Jordan Prescott
- Stephen Hart - Medtech Paolon
- Drew Harwood - Farley
- Emma Kennedy - Morgan
- Robert King - Dr. Fred Miller
- Sal Landi - Jasper Simpson
- Maxwell David Marcus - Duncan
- Matt Mercurcio - Med Tech Larry
- Marcelle Pallais - Newswoman
- Michael Krakozhia - Ian Stanley
- Annie To - Medic Nguyen
- Tim Van Pelt - Nurse Tim Salinger
- Jamie Lynn Watkins - Nurse Jamie
