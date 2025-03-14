The Pitt Episode 11, "5:00 P.M.," introduces tons of guest stars like Sloan Mannino, Jonetta Kaiser, and Alexandra Metz as new and returning patients take the spotlight.

The new episode of Max's trending medical drama sees Dr. Robby (the head of ER) dealing with an understaffed Emergency Room after he fired Dr. Langdon on the spot in The Pitt Episode 10 (read more about it here).

As the news of Langdon's exit slowly leaks to the rest of the staff, Robby has to keep things together as more patients arrive.

The Pitt Episode 11 premiered on Max on March 14.

The Pitt Episode 11 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Ned Brower - Nurse Jesse Van Horn

Ned Brower

Ned Brower reprises his role as Nurse Jesse Van Horn in The Pitt Episode 11.

Jesse is a longtime nurse in the ER who is determined to save lives despite being understaffed and overworked.

Brower's notable credits include My Guide to Becoming a Rock Star, Dawson's Creek, and Big Fat Liar.

Johnath Davis - Security Guard Ahmad

Ahmad (played by Johnath Davis) is the lead security guard of Pittsburgh's Trauma Medical Hospital.

Davis has credits in Terrifier 2, Reasonable Doubt, and Brave the Dark.

Grace Gregory - Lucy

Grace Gregory

Grace Gregory joins the cast of The Pitt Episode 11 as Lucy, the daughter of a patient brought in due to massive blood loss.

Gregory can be seen in Star Trek: Picard and Over/Under.

Ernest Harden Jr. - Louie Cloverfield

Ernest Harden Jr.

Louie Cloverfield is a patient of Dr. Robby who is suffering from substance abuse. The character is played on-screen by Ernest Harden Jr.

Fans may recognize Harden Jr. for his roles in All That She Knew, Them, and Three Days of the Condor.

Erika Kreutz - Dr. Michelle Myers

Erika Kreutz

Erika Kreutz guest stars in The Pitt Episode 11 as Dr. Michelle Myers, an obstetrician-gynecologist who assists Dr. Robby and Dr. Collins with a patient going through unexpected labor in the Emergency Room.

Kreutz's major credits include Dead to Me, Good Luck Charlie, and Better Call Saul.

Fenix Lazzaroni - OB Nurse Saria Hadid

Fenix Lazzaroni

Fenix Lazzaroni plays an OB nurse named Saria Hadid in The Pitt Episode 11.

Lazzaroni recently appeared as part of the cast of The Rookie Season 7, Episode 9 where she played an EMT.

Sloan Mannino - Leah

Sloan Mannino

Sloan Mannino plays Leah in The Pitt's latest episode. Leah is the girlfriend of Dr. Robby's adoptive son, Jake.

Mannino's notable credits include Surviving the Sleepover, Lethally Blonde, and The Independents.

Ambar Martinez - Nurse Kim Tate

Ambar Martinez

Ambar Martinez stars as Nurse Kim Tate of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Some of Martinez's past roles include appearances in The Rookie, 9-1-1, and How I Met Your Father.

Jeanette Tondino O’Connor - Myrna White

Jeanette Tondino O'Connor reprises her role as Myrna White in the new episode of The Pitt.

Myrna is a regular patient who is handcuffed to a wheelchair.

O'Connor also starred in 9-1-1, NCIS, and Bookie.

Isidoro Perez - Medic Kerns

Isidoro Perez

Isidoro Perez is back as Medic Kerns in The Pitt Episode 11.

Perez previously appeared in Station 19, Unprisoned, and Waco: The Aftermath.

Hansford Prince - Earl Thomas

Hansford Prince

Hansford Prince appears as Earl Thomas, another regular patient of the trauma center.

Prince also starred in Nash Bridges, Copycat, and Babylon.

Rayniel Rufino - Dr. Jason Ingram

Rayniel Rufino

Rayniel Rufino plays Dr. Jason Ingram of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Rufino also appeared in After the Reign, Person of Interest, and Biodegradable.

Henry Samiri - Harrison Ashcroft

Henry Samiri & Fiona Dourif

Henry Samiri joins the cast of The Pitt Episode 11 as Harrison Ashcroft, Dr. McKay's son who accompanies his father who was involved in a skateboard accident.

Despite his young age, Samiri already played prominent roles in The Bold and the Beautiful, The Watchful Eye, and CSI: Vegas.

Chase Simone - Medic Ziggler

Chase Simone

Chase Simone portrays Medic Ziggler in the brand-new episode of The Pitt.

Simone has credits in Odd Man Out: The Series and Superficially Deep.

Taj Speights - Jake Malloy

Taj Speights

Taj Speights plays Jake Malloy in The Pitt Episode 11. Dr. Robby serves as Jake's father figure in the series.

Speights is known for his roles in Agents of SHIELD, Into the Dark, and Grey's Anatomy.

Amielynn Abellera - Perlah Alawi

Amielynn Abellera

Amielynn Abellera is one of the Filipina nurses working at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. She briefly took over duties from Head Nurse Dana Evans after she suffered an injury from being punched by a disgruntled patient.

Abellera is a Filipina actress whose past major credits include The Cleaning Lady, Bosch: Legacy, and NCIS.

Jalen Thomas Brooks - Nurse Mateo

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Jalen Thomas Brooks returns as Nurse Mateo, an attending nurse who juggles several patients during his shift.

Brooks is part of the cast of 2023's Thanksgiving. The actor can also be seen in Walker, Animal Kingdom, and Rebel.

Brandon Mendez Homer - Donnie

Brandon Mendez Homer

Brandon Mendez Homer portrays Donnie, another attending nurse who is assigned to multiple patients in the Emergency Room.

Homer previously appeared in Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, and Take Me Home.

Kristin Villanueva - Princess

Kristin Villanueva

Kristin Villanueva portrays Princess, a Filipina ER nurse who is best friends with Perlah.

Villanueva's past credits include The Courtroom, Bonding, and Younger.

Carmine Giovinazzo - Ivan Pugliesi

Carmine Giovinazzo

Ivan Pugliesi is an unruly patient who is secretly a drug addict. The character is played on-screen by Carmine Giovinazzo.

Fans may recognize Giovinazzo for his roles in CSI: NY, Breaking, and Black Hawk Down.

Joanna Going - Theresa Saunders

Joanna Going

Joanna Going stars as Theresa Saunders, a mother who is worried about his son after he went missing. She seeks the help of Dr. Robby, but the ER head is clearly busy with a plethora of patients coming in.

Going is best known for her roles in House of Cards, Kingdom, and Mad Men.

Robert Heaps - Chad Ashcroft

Robert Heaps

Robert Heaps guest stars as Chad Ashcroft, Dr. McKay's ex-husband who is brought to the hospital after suffering a minor skateboarding injury.

Heaps is part of the cast of The Night Agent Season 2. The actor also starred in Station 19, And Then There Were None, and Imposters.

Jonetta Kaiser - Chloe

Jonetta Kaiser

Jonetta Kaiser plays Chloe, Chad's new girlfriend who filed a restraining order against Dr. McKay.

Kaiser's major credits include Vampire Academy, Breakwater, and Root Letter.

Mason McCulley - Justin

Mason McCulley

Mason McCulley appears as Justin, one of the dads who brought in his best friend/surrogate mother who is going through labor.

McCulley is known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy, The Escort, and Westworld.

Enuka Okuma - Natalie Malone

Enuka Okuma

Enuka Okuma joins the star-studded guest star lineup of The Pitt Episode 11 as Natalie Malone, the pregnant woman whom Dr. Robby and Dr. Collins help go through a painful labor and eventually save her life.

Okuma recently starred as Teri Collins in Hulu's Paradise (read more about Season 2 here). The actress can also be seen in Rookie Blue, Impulse, and Workin' Moms.

Jay Walker - Dad # 2

Jay Walker

Jay Walker portrays the other dad who joins their surrogate mother during labor.

Walker previously starred in Run the World, Linoleum, and Parallel.

Here are the other series regulars and recurring stars who appeared in The Pitt Episode 11:

Noah Wyle - Dr. Robby

Supriya Ganesh - Dr. Samira Mohan

Fiona Dourif - Dr. McKay

Tracy Ifeachor - Dr. Collins

Isa Briones - Dr. Trinity Santos

Taylor Dearden - Dr. King

Katherine LaNasa - Dana Evans

Gerran Howell - Dr. Whitaker

Shabana Azees - Javadi

Alexandra Metz - Dr. Yolanda Garcia

The Pitt is now streaming on Max.