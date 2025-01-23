Night Agent Season 2 Cast: Every Character & Actor (Photos)

The Night Agent Season 2 has tons of new faces in its cast, featuring Amanda Warren, Marwan Kenzari, and Brittany Snow.

The second season of Netflix's action thriller series brings Peter Sutherland back to the forefront as he uncovers a possible conspiracy within the Night Action program. He can't trust anyone unless he solves the case.

The Night Agent Season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 23.

The Night Agent Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Gabriel Basso - Peter Sutherland

Gabriel Basso

Gabriel Basso returns to headline the cast of The Night Agent Season 2 as Peter Sutherland.

After handling the Night Action line and ultimately saving the United States President in Season 1 from being assassinated, Peter is now a full-fledged Night Action agent.

This means that he is assigned to high-profile off-the-grid missions dedicated to protecting the United States from threats that could jeopardize the country.

In Season 2, Peter is pushed into another conspiracy within the Night Action program after a mission went awry in Bangkok.

With no one to trust except his romantic partner Rose, Peter will need to do everything he can once more even though he knows his back is against the wall.

Basso recently appeared as James Michael Sythe in 2024's Juror # 2 (read more about its potential sequel here).

The actor also starred in Super 8, The Strangers: Chapter 1, Hillbilly Elegy.

Luciane Buchanan - Rose Larkin

Luciane Buchanan

Luciane Buchanan returns as Rose Larkin, a hacking and tech expert who becomes Peter Sutherland's romantic interest in Season 1.

She is the only one Peter can trust, especially after everything they went through to save the U.S. president in the show's debut season.

Rose is now working as a cybersecurity engineer in a tech-based company in Washington, D.C. After receiving a mysterious call about Peter, Rose uses her tech skills to track Peter down after he went AWOL during the mission in Bangkok.

Buchanan is known for her roles in Sweet Tooth, The Tank, and Under the Vines.

Kari Matchett - President Michelle Travers

Kari Matchett

Kari Matchett returns as U.S. President Michelle Travers in The Night Agent Season 2.

President Travers is the one who pushed Peter Sutherland into the Night Action program since she owed her life to him after saving her from being assassinated.

When Peter went AWOL, President Travers told her trusted Night Action agents to find him because he might need help. She also trusts Peter that he will always do the right thing.

Matchett previously appeared in Code 8: Part II, Fargo, and A Million Little Things.

Teddy Sears - Warren

Teddy Sears

Teddy Sears appears as Warren Stocker, a high-level intelligence officer and a pilot who sold classified information to a wealthy buyer in exchange for a better future for his son.

Warren is the man Peter and his partner are following in Bangkok before the mission goes haywire due to the involvement of other assailants.

Sears previously appeared as Dr. Josh Nichols in Brilliant Minds. The actor is also known for his roles in The Flash, Chicago Fire, and The Politician.

Arienne Mandi - Noor

Arienne Mandi

Noor (played by Arienne Mandi) is an Iranian junior aide who is willing to do everything to prove that her Iranian ambassador boss is doing something shady with stolen American intelligence.

She is a CIA informant who needs to provide them with intel in exchange for safe asylum for her family out of Iran.

Mandi's most recognizable role is playing Dani Nuñez in The L Word: Generation Q. The actress also has credits in In The Vault, Tatami, and Break Even.

Berto Colon - Solomon

Berto Colon

Solomon is a loyal enforcer of a powerful businessman who is the buyer of the information involving a classified experimental program called Foxglove. The character is played on-screen by Solomon.

Colon recently appeared in two episodes of The Penguin on Max.

The actor's other small screen credits include Orange is the New Black, Power Book II: Ghost, and The Equalizer.

Amanda Warren - Catherine Weaver

Amanda Warren

Joining the cast of The Night Agent Season 2 is Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver, a Night Action veteran who oversees Peter's mission in Bangkok as well as the other agents across the world.

She is a smart and determined Night Action agent tasked by U.S. President Travers to find Peter by whatever means necessary. Catherine, though, is still unsure if she can trust Peter.

Speaking with The Direct, Warren revealed that The Night Agent Season 2 will be a globe-throttling adventure, noting that the "metropolitan, epic, landmark cities are definitely a character on the show:"

"I think what people are going to love, especially holding on as long as the audience has, and we're so grateful to them, especially being a new member of the cast, I think what they're going to be able to hold on to and enjoy... is that we'll be in New York City. And the show will also be in Bangkok. In a lot of ways, these very metropolitan, epic, landmark cities are definitely a character on the show."

Warren's most recognizable roles include Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood in East New York, Camille de Haan in Gossip Girls, and Betty in Dickinson.

Navid Negahban - Abbas

Navid Negahban

Navid Negahban stars as Iranian Ambassador Abbas in The Night Agent Season 2.

Abbas is Noor's boss whom she believes is trying to purchase classified information (Foxglove) from Solomon's boss.

Negahban is part of the cast of The Old Man Season 2. The actor also starred in Aladdin, Homeland, and Charlie Wilson's War.

Keon Alexander - Javad

Keon Alexander

Keon Alexander plays Javad, Abbas' head of security who strikes up a romance with Noor.

He is a former Quds Force member, which is an elite branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Alexander is known for his roles in The Expanse, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Quantum Leap.

Louis Herthum - Jacob Monroe

Louis Herthum

Louis Herthum stars as the antagonistic Jacob Monroe, an international businessman who is wealthy enough to purchase classified information (Foxglove) for his shady dealings.

It later turns out that he is an intelligence broker who sells classified information to the highest bidder.

He is the one pulling the strings behind the scenes to ensure Peter Sutherland's mission goes awry.

Herthum has credits in The Peripheral, Quantum Leap, and Home Before Dark.

Brittany Snow - Alice

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow portrays Alice, Peter Sutherland's new partner in the Night Action program who gets brutally murdered by one of their enemies.

Snow is best known for her role as Chloe in the Pitch Perfect trilogy. The actress can also be seen in Hairspray, Not Dead Yet, and Almost Family.

Michael Malarkey - Markus

Michael Malarkey

Michael Malarkey stars as Markus, a trained military officer who oversees the theft and documentation of a truck.

He is a ruthless killer who will stop at anything to achieve his goal. He is loyal to his dictator uncle who was convicted in the Hague of war crimes.

Vampire Diaries fans may recognize Malarkey for his role as Lorenzo St. John.

The British-American actor also starred in Project Blue Book, The Oath, and Mr. Sloane.

Marwan Kenzari - Sami

Marwan Kenzari

Marwan Kenzari appears as Sami, a Night Action agent who gets involved with Peter's mission to thwart a conspiracy within the program. He is a former military officer who was dishonorably discharged.

Kenzari previously appeared in Aladdin, Black Adam, and The Old Guard.

Rob Heaps - Tomas

Rob Heaps

Rob Heaps joins the cast as Tomas, the son of a dictator who is determined to do whatever it takes to bring his family back to power after his father's conviction.

Heaps' notable credits include Station 19, And Then There Were None, and Imposters.

Elise Kibler - Sloane

Elise Kibler

Elise Kibler's Sloane is Tomas' girlfriend who is trying to convince him to break ties with his dictator father and the dangers that come along with it.

Kibler's past credits include Love, The Sunlit Night, and Marvel's Daredevil.

Dikran Tulaine - Viktor Bala

Dikran Tulaine

Viktor Bala is a dangerous dictator and the patriarch of the Bala crime family. The character is played on-screen by Dikran Tulaine.

He serves as the big bad of The Night Agent Season 2, and he plans to use the Foxglove program for his own nefarious means.

Tulaine has over 40 credits, with roles in The Blacklist, The Lena Baker Story, and Leverage: Redemption.

All episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.