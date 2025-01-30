The Recruit Season 2 Cast: Every Character & Actor (Photos)

The Recruit Season 2 has a star-studded cast headlined by returning stars and newcomers, such as Noah Centineo, Tee Yoo, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

The second season of Netflix's high-stakes action thriller continues the story of rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks after a crazy cliffhanger ending where he is being held hostage by the daughter of CIA asset Max Meladze.

In Season 2, Owen is pulled into another high-profile mission in Seoul, Korea where he gets entangled in a dangerous conspiracy involving Korean spies.

The Recruit Season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 30.

The Recruit Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Noah Centineo - Owen Hendricks

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo returns to portray Owen Hendricks in The Recruit Season 2.

Owen is a new CIA lawyer who gets entangled in a massive conspiracy after receiving a graymail from a high-valued asset named Max Meladze about exposing classified information about the CIA.

Throughout Season 1, he almost died several times protecting Max from the CIA, the Russian mob, and assassins. However, things take a turn in the Season 1 finale when Max's daughter, Nichka, suddenly reappears and kills her right in front of him.

After being saved by his true allies thanks to his ex-girlfriend Hannah at the start of Season 2, Owen gets benched for the meantime because the CIA is still uncertain if he can be trusted after the whole fiasco with Max.

It doesn't take long though for Owen to be pulled back into the field after he gets involved in a mission in South Korea involving a graymailer that could change the landscape of the CIA forever.

Centineo recently returned as Peter Kavinsky in XO Kitty Season 2.

The actor previously appeared in Black Adam, The Perfect Date, and Charlie's Angels.

Vondie Curtis-Hall - Walter Nyland

Vondie Curtis-Hall

Vondie Curtis-Hall returns as Walter Nyland, Owen's boss and the General Counsel of the CIA.

After the whole fiasco with Owen's mission with Max that went terribly wrong, Nyland decides to bench the newbie lawyer until the situation gets under control.

However, after Owen unexpectedly receives a graymail dubbed as RQSwallow that could present some form of danger to the CIA, he decides to send him to Korea to sort everything out.

Curtis-Hall is a seasoned actor who previously made a prominent appearance as part of the cast of Justified: City Primeval.

Aarti Mann - Violet Ebner

Aarti Mann

Aarti Mann reprises her role as Violet Ebner, a CIA lawyer who holds a grudge against Owen since she believes that he is trying to sabotage her chances for a promotion.

In Season 2, Violet is tasked by the CIA director to make sure Max's daughter, Nichka, is flipped into a new asset to replace her mother whom she just killed.

Mann is best known for playing Priya Koothraphali in The Big Bang Theory.

The actress also appeared in Never Have I Ever, The Good Doctor, and All Rise.

Colton Dunn - Lester Kitchens

Colton Dunn

Colton Dunn returns as Lester Kitchens, a CIA agent who initially hates Owen, but eventually becomes one of his allies. He is also good friends with Violet Ebner.

He is also assigned to flip Nichka into an CIA asset, but the problem is he has no idea what are the necessary steps into converting her into one.

Dunn's most recognizable role is playing Garrett in Superstore.

The actor also has credits in Key and Peele, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Grand Crew.

Fivel Stewart - Hannah Copeland

Fivel Stewart

Fivel Stewart portrays Hannah Copeland, Owen's ex-girlfriend and roommate who has connections to the highest echelons of the U.S. government due to her mother.

At the start of Season 2, Hannah goes out of her way to save Owen from being abducted by Nikha. After the successful rescue mission, she tells Owen that she will move out because she doesn't want to be part of his life anymore.

Stewart's notable credits include Umma, Atypical, and Alert.

Kristian Bruun - Janus Ferber

Kristian Bruun

Kristian Bruun stars as Janus Ferber, a fellow CIA lawyer who was initially hesitant to help Owen with his graymail situation in Season 1, but he ended up assisting him eventually.

In Season 2, Janus takes on a more active role in Owen's life as he is tasked by Nyland to accompany him in Korea to make sure a much more dangerous graymail situation gets handled correctly this time.

Bruun previously appeared as one of the cast members of The Rookie Season 6.

The actor also starred in Orphan Black, Family Law, and Ready or Not.

Kaylah Zander - Amelia Salazar

Kaylah Zander

Amelia Salazar is a CIA operative and a legal analyst who gets romantically entangled with Owen in Season 1. The character is played on-screen by Kaylah Zander.

Amelia is one of Owen's allies in the department whom he can count on when his back is against the wall. She even sends the team to save Owen against Nikha (with Hannah's assist).

Zander is known for her roles in Reginald the Vampire, The 100, and Fire Country.

Maddie Hasson - Nichka Lashin

Maddie Hasson

Maddie Hasson stars as Nichka Lashin, Max's daughter who killer her mother right in front of Owen in the Season 1 finale.

After being retrieved by the CIA, she is being converted into a high-valued asset for the organization since she has connections to Russian intelligence.

She ends up on a mission to save the wife of an asset from Korea who was abducted by the Russian mob.

Hasson previously appeared in Twisted, God Bless America, and Elevation.

Angel Parker - Dawn Gilbane

Angel Parker

Angel Parker returns as Dawn Gilbane, a CIA operative who has a shady past.

While Gilbane tries to kill Owen before saving him, she works with him because she is aware she is being investigated by the Central Intelligence Group (CEG) for the mission that went wrong in Prague involving one of their assets.

After the failed mission, she is also relegated to work in the American Embassy, CIA station.

Parker is known for her roles in Runaways, Lab Rats, and The Rookie.

She also made a prominent appearance in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 5 as Luna Grey, Sergeant Grey's wife.

Daniel Quincy Annoh - Terence

Daniel Quincy Annoh

Daniel Quincy Annoh is back as Terence, Owen's roommate and Hannah's best friend who is trying to find a fresh start for himself in Season 2.

Annoh has credits in Bus Stop and Black 'N' White.

Jesse Collin - Dodge

Jesse Collin

Jesse Collin plays Dodge, Dawn Gilbane's loyal enforcer whom she tasked to orchestrate a kill order on Owen Hendricks and Lester Kitchens.

Collin can be seen in Fargo, Mayor of Kingstown, and Murdoch Mysteries.

Nathan Fillion - CIA Director Alton West

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion portrays Alton West, the CIA director who is furious about the failed mission that went down in Prague. He orders Ebner and Kitchens to turn Nichka into an asset.

Fillion is best known for playing John Nolan in The Rookie (read more about the recap of the latest Season 7 episode).

The actor is also known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Firefly, and Castle.

Teo Yoo - Jang Kyun

Teo Yoo

Teo Yoo joins the cast of The Recruit Season 2 as Jang Kyun, an agent from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in Korea who is revealed to be Owen Hendricks' graymailer.

It turns out that his wife is being held hostage by the Yamazaki clan from Japan and he needs the CIA's help to save her. He is threatening to expose classified intel from the CIA if they don't help him.

Yoo is a martial arts expert in real life. As an actor, he is known for his roles in Past Lives, Love to Hate You, and The Window.

Young-Ah Kim - Grace

Young-Ah Kim

Another newcomer in the cast of The Recruit Season 2 is Young-Ah Kim as Grace, a senior NIS intelligence officer who serves as Jang Kyun's boss.

She is trying to figure out what the CIA is up to in Korea, especially after the sudden arrival of Owen Hendricks and Janus Ferber in the country.

Kim is known for appearing in Maestra, Behind Every Star, and Unicorn.

Felix Solis - Tom Wallace

Felix Solis

Felix Solis appears as Tom Wallace, an agent working for the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

In The Recruit Season 2, Episode 2, Owen visits Tom to ask for help in retrieving Jang Kyun's wife from her captors.

Solis previously appeared in The Rookie, Bookie, and City on Fire.

James Purefoy - Lord Oliver Bonner-Jones

James Purefoy

James Purefoy stars as Lord Oliver Bonner-Jones, a mediator who has tons of connections to different groups and criminal warlords around the world.

After Owen saves his life from ISIS during their meeting in Qatar, Oliver owes him a debt of gratitude, which is why he ends up helping him set up a meeting with the Yamazaki clan to learn more details about Jang Kyun's abduction.

Purefoy has over 90 credits, with roles in Saint-Pierre, The Veil, and Land of Women.

Shin Do-hyun - Yoo Jin Lee

Shin Do-hyun

Shin Do-hyun is one of the fresh faces in The Recruit Season 2. The actress plays Yoo Jin Lee, a charismatic young woman who was Owen's childhood crush and best friend.

They reunite in South Korea to romantically reconnect with each other.

Do-hyun previously appeared in Doom at Your Service, The Ballot, and Love with Flaws.

Sanghee Lee - Nan Hee

Sanghee Lee

Sanghee Lee plays Nan Hee, Jang Kyun's wife who was abducted by the Yamakazi clan to act as leverage for the NIS and CIA.

Lee also starred in Ro Gi Wan, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and Unlock My Boss.

Omar Maskati - Jae King

Omar Maskati

Omar Maskati portrays Jae King, Hannah's new love interest who turns out to be a spy working for the NIS to learn more details about Owen's mission in Korea.

Maskati is known for his roles in Good Sam, As We See It, and Better Call Saul.

Brooke Smith - Marcy Potter

Brooke Smith

Brooke Smith joins the cast of The Recruit Season 2 as Marcy Potter, an agent of the Central Intelligence Group (CEG) who is desperate to learn what happened in the mission-gone-wrong situation involving Owen and Max in Prague.

Smith has over 80 credits, with roles in Grotesquerie, Law & Order, and Class of '09.

Devika Bhise - Juno Marsh

Devika Bhise

Devika Bhise appears as Juno Marsh, another CEG agent who works with Potter to learn more about Owen Hendricks' mission in Prague that went haywire.

Bhise recently appeared in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4.

The actress can also be seen in The Accidental Husband, The Man Who Knew Infinity, and The Rookie: Feds.

Alana Hawley Purvis - Amanda Fern

Alana Hawley Purvis

Alana Hawley Purvis plays Amanda Fern, the CIA station chief in Seoul who is first unaware of Hendricks' covert mission in Korea. She eventually learns that he is working with the approval of the CIA director.

Purvis is a Canadian actress known for her roles in Supergirl, The Last Thing She Said, and Range Roads.

Genevieve Fleming - Patrice

Genevieve Fleming

Genevieve Fleming makes a brief appearance as Patrice, the mediator who was sent on Hannah's mother's behalf to deal with her daughter.

Fleming has credits in Wild Cards, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and So Help Me Todd.

Hiro Kanagawa - Kenta Nakano

Hiro Kanagawa

Hiro Kanagawa plays Kenta Nakano, the front-facing member of the Yamakazi clan who negotiates the hostage deal with Owen and Jang Kyun.

Kanagawa is a veteran actor with over 200 credits, with roles in The Man in the High Castle, iZombie, and Altered Carbon.

The actor was also part of the cast of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Kim Eui-sung - Director Choi

Kim Eui-sung

Kim Eui-sung plays a special role as Director Choi of the NIS who demands the CIA director to give all the details of their covert operations and explain why Jang Kyun is being recruited by the CIA.

Eui-sung's most recognizable roles include appearances in Train to Busan, Trauma Code, and Black Knight.

All episodes of The Recruit Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.