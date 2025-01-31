The Recruit Season 2's premiere sealed the fate of Laura Haddock's Maxine Meladze.

Season 1 of the Netflix series introduced Max as a high-valued CIA asset who sent a graymail (a letter threatening to expose state secrets to influence legal proceedings) to the agency, which came into the possession of newbie lawyer Owen Hendricks.

Owen's possession of Max's graymail ultimately leads to a high-stakes globe-throttling action adventure in The Recruit's debut season.

What Happened to Max in The Recruit Season 1 Ending?

Laura Haddock

After many twists and turns, The Recruit Season 1 ended with Max and Owen tied up in an underground basement, with both of them clueless about who brought them there.

This came after Owen decided to quit the CIA for good after he killed a guy for the first time to save the asset, Max. Killing a man served as a point of no return for Owen since he made it clear in almost the entirety of Season 1 that he is not a cold-blooded killer.

He was then abducted by a group of men right before he was about to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, Hannah.

Circling back to the basement, Owen and Max's conversation was disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious woman with blonde hair.

Max instantly recognized her as Karolina, her only daughter. However, before a tearful reunion ensued, she shot Max in the chest, which seemingly killed her.

Karolina then turned to Owen saying, "Who are you, and what the f--- are you doing running around with my mother?"

The bombshell revelation that Karolina is Max's daughter was definitely not on anyone else's bingo cards, sending shockwaves to Owen and the viewers.

Speaking with Tudum in March 2024, Laura Haddock, who portrayed Max in Season 1, admitted then that she had "no idea" if her character was dead or alive at the end of the finale:

"I was like, ‘What does this mean, [The Recruit creator] Alexi [Hawley]?’ But who knows? I have no idea what it means." It could go either way there, I suppose."

Max's supposed death sent shockwaves to fans of The Recruit since Karolina's final line ended the high-stakes episodes of Season 1.

Is Max Still Alive in The Recruit Season 2?

Maddie Hasson

The Recruit Season 2 (read more about its full cast here) did not waste time in showing the ramifications of Season 1's wild cliffhanger ending.

In the premiere, Katalina confronts Owen about her mother, asking him who he is and what he knows about her mother. Owen tells Katalina the truth: he is a CIA lawyer and her mother is a high-valued CIA asset.

If she kills him, the CIA will tell the Russian mob that Max is a spy, which means that they will likely tie Katalina (who now goes by Nichka) as an asset as well which will compromise her identity.

The pair make a truce and Nichka eventually agrees to become a CIA asset like her mother.

After all the chaos that leads to Owen being benched by his boss Walter Nyland, the Season 2 premiere confirmed that Max is indeed dead.

Owen easily moved on from Max, which is quite anticlimactic considering the strong bond they forged in Season 1.

The titular recruit didn't even have the time to ponder on Max's death, which is understandable because he was dealing with his own set of problems after being rubber-roomed by his boss and the CIA director.

Although Max's body was nowhere to be found throughout The Recruit Season 2, it is reasonable to assume that the CIA took care of it and that her file could be hidden or stashed somewhere within the archives.

It is quite unfortunate that no funeral or tribute was given to Max. While she was branded as a graymailer, she had enough valuable contributions to the CIA that would've at least earned her a mention or acknowledgment by the higher-ups.

Still, it seems that her reckless actions of threatening to expose state secrets erased the possibility of any tribute.

All episodes of the first two seasons of The Recruit are now streaming on Netflix.