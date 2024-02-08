The Recruit Season 2 Gets Unfortunate Release Update

Fans learned about a disappointing update regarding the upcoming release of Netflix's The Recruit Season 2.

The Recruit centers on CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks as he accidentally entangles himself with a dangerous criminal, setting up a worldwide mayhem-filled adventure filled with political drama and thrilling action.

Per Deadline, the series was renewed for Season 2 about a month after Season 1's debut on Netflix in December 2022, but no indication pointing to when new episodes would be released has been made public.

Deadline confirmed The Recruit will not return to Netflix in 2024.

According to Netflix, production on The Recruit Season 2 is underway as of January with the cast and crew filming in Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. However, it is still unclear exactly when filming began.

The show features Black Adam star Noah Centineo as the leading character, Owen Hendricks, along with Guardians of the Galaxy's Laura Haddock, Marvel/DC star Nathan Fillion, and other big names.

Season 2 was greenlit after a massively successful run in Season 1, which was viewed for 95.59 million hours in its first week of release according to Netflix's TUDUM.

When Will The Recruit Season 2 Release?

For reference, Season 1 of The Recruit started production in October 2021 before the show's first episodes debuted on Netflix in December 2022, marking a 15-month turnaround.

Should Season 2 follow a similar timeline after starting (at the latest) in January 2024, fans can expect new episodes to arrive on Netflix in the first half of 2025, most likely sometime in the spring.

As for what will happen next season, Season 1 concluded with an intense and high-stakes chase after Owen and Laura Haddock's Max were taken hostage by Max's daughter Karolina, who shot her own mother.

Along with that cliffhanger, show creator Alexi Hawley shared new information about Season 2 with Collider, explaining how he knows where he wants to go with the story and knows how "bold" and "dramatic" he had to be with it:

"I know things about where I would want to take it, and where I'd want to go with it. I mean obviously, you hope for success, but as you could see with that ending, I didn’t plan for failure because I feel like in this day and age you just have to be bold, you have to be dramatic, to the expense of everything else."

The Recruit Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is currently filming, although it does not have a public release date yet.