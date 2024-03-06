Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Gets Disappointing Release Update (Report)

Sweet Magnolias fans just got quite a disappointing bit of news thanks to the latest release update for Season 4.

Based on author Sherryl Woods' Sweet Magnolia novels, the Netflix adaptation first hit the small screen in May 2020, earning a 71% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes across its three seasons.

Netflix renewed the series for Season 4 in October 2023, but with that renewal, no timeframe was offered for when new episodes would go into production or hit the air.

According to Deadline, Netflix's Sweet Magnolias will not return for Season 4 in 2024, disappointing fans hoping for the show's newest episodes.

After Season 3 hit Netflix on June 20, 2023, this means Sweet Magnolias will have at least a 17-month gap in release dates between Season 3 and Season 4.

This gap still could be less than between Seasons 1 and 2, which fans had to wait over 20 months for from 2020 to 2022.

When Will Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Be Released?

Thankfully for fans, Sweet Magnolias (according to What's on Netflix) has its filming schedule set from January 2024 to July 2024, meaning it will be finished with primary production this summer.

The real question now is how long after shooting it will take to complete all work needed for post-production and have Season 4 ready to air for fans across the globe.

This series' second season completed its filming schedule between April 2021 and July 2022, taking only about four months to shoot its material. The new episodes then premiered on Netflix about seven months later on February 4, 2022.

Season 3 utilized a similar four-month timeframe by filming from July 2022 to October 2022, arriving on Netflix with new episodes about nine months later on July 20, 2023.

With filming taking longer for Season 4 than its past two seasons, Netflix will likely err on the longer side of that release timeframe, coming back with the next part of the story after about nine months of post-production.

Fans should likely expect Season 4 to arrive sometime between February and April 2025, which would mark a nearly two-year break after its last season.

The first three seasons of Sweet Magnolias are streaming now on Netflix.

