Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Finally Gets Some Exciting News

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 might've moved one step closer to release after a recent update as it awaits renewal at Netflix.

Netflix recently brought the cast of Sweet Magnolias back for Season 4 in February with ten new episodes of romance, careers, friendship, and drama.

Netflix

A listing on the official Writer's Guild of America (WGA) for Sweet Magnolias Season 5 confirmed a writers' room has already been established for the next episodes despite the lack of a public renewal of Netflix at the time of writing.

Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 renewal wasn't announced by Netflix until October 2023, three months after Season 3 was released in July. As Season 4 only premiered days ago on February 6, the much-anticipated renewal news may not come for several months when the spring or summer comes around.

Here's When Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Could Premiere?

Sweet Magnolias featured an unfortunate roadblock with Season 4 as the WGA strike was underway for much of the time between the Season 3 premiere and the renewal, meaning writing work couldn't begin for a while.

As Season 5 will face no such obstacle and has seemingly already begun writing, once a renewal comes, it may be able to film soon after and not require the same four-month wait before the cast is in front of cameras.

When filming gets underway, it ought to return to the town of Covington in Georgia, near Atlanta, which doubles for Sweet Magnolias' fictional setting of Serenity.

If a renewal comes in the next few months and films soon after, it could be wrapped by late 2025, possibly as soon as fall. By that point, the season ought to be ready to release on Netflix around mid-2026, around a year and a half after the last, which is fairly standard for past seasons of Sweet Magnolia.

The first four seasons of Sweet Magnolias are streaming now on Netflix.