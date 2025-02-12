Sweet Magnolias: Here's Why the Mayor Had to Resign

With the mayor gone in Season 4, discover why he initially resigned in Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

Netflix's Sweet Magnolias follows best friends Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen as they navigate life, love, and challenges in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Back for Season 4, the series brings back its core cast (JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley) while introducing new twists, including a surprise wedding, a heartbreaking breakup, and a long-awaited romance.

Why the Mayor Resigns in Sweet Magnolias

Netflix

In Sweet Magnolias Season 3, Mayor Trent Lewis' sudden resignation came as a major turning point for the town of Serenity, South Carolina (filmed largely in Covington, Georgia).

The episode revealed Lewis stepped down to avoid a recall vote after it was uncovered that he had been misusing the town’s funds for personal gain.

This revelation stemmed from a petition spearheaded by Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, who had long been frustrated with Lewis' mismanagement and lack of accountability.

While the recall effort initially seemed unsuccessful, investigative work by Peggy Martin exposed the mayor's financial misconduct, forcing him to step down immediately. His departure left a leadership void in Serenity, setting the stage for political change in the town.

Season 4 picks up in the wake of this dramatic resignation, with Peggy stepping into the role of Serenity’s new mayor. Her rise to office marks a significant shift, as she had been the one to expose Lewis' wrongdoing.

Now, as she takes on the position, the town faces the challenge of moving forward under new leadership. With Serenity still dealing with the fallout of Lewis’s tenure, Peggy's tenure is poised to bring new policies and reforms aimed at restoring trust in local government.

The mayoral shake-up has already impacted key relationships and power dynamics in the town, making it a central storyline in the latest season of Sweet Magnolias.

Sweet Magnolias is streaming now on Netflix.