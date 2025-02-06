Sweet Magnolias Season 4 brings back its core trio of stars led by Heather Hadley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Brooke Elliot.
The new season of the Netflix drama continues the respective stories of Helen, Maddie, and Dana Sue as they navigate the ups and downs of life while also dealing with an unexpected storm in Serenity, South Carolina that will put their friendship to the test.
Sweet Magnolias Season 4 premiered on Netflix on February 6.
Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears
JoAnna Garcia Swisher - Maddie
JoAnna Garcia Swisher returns as Maddie, the co-owner of Serenity's local spa alongside with her two best friends, Dana Sue and Helen.
Aside from being busy with her book tour, at the center of Maddie's story in Sweet Magnolias is the twists and turns involving her love life.
At the end of Season 3, Maddie is still in a relationship with Cal, and things are going well for the happy couple.
While the three best friends stop talking to each other at one point in Season 3, the trio are back together again in Season 4, ready for another wave of challenges that come their way.
Swisher is best known for her roles in Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Reba, and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.
Brooke Elliott - Dana Sue
Brooke Elliott portrays Dana Sue in Sweet Magnolias Season 4.
Season 3's ending saw Dana Sue renewing her vows with her estranged husband, Ronnie, an emotional ceremony attended by her closest friends and family.
Season 4 starts with Dana Sue preparing for her full time role as part of the Magnolia Community Foundation, meaning that she has to resign from her position as head chef at Sullivan's.
This shift in her new career is kind of overwhelming for Dana Sue, which is why she gets honest with Ronnie about feeling bad for leaving Sullivan's behind.
Elliott's most recognizable role is playing Jane Bingum in Drop Dead Diva.
The actress also appeared in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, A Country Christmas Harmony, and What Women Want.
Heather Headley - Helen
Heather Headley is back as Helen, the best friend of Dana Sue and Maddie who is balancing her new role as Serenity's new town manager and her full time job as an attorney.
As for the romance side, Helen has a new lover in Season 4: Alex (aka the architect whose primary role is to do renovations at Sullivan's).
Despite having a new romantic partner, it is clear that Helen and her ex-boyfriend, Erik, are still in love with each other.
Headley previously appeared in Chicago Med, She's Gotta Have It, and Breakin' All the Rules.
Brandon Quinn - Ronnie
Ronnie (played by Brandon Quinn) is Dana Sue's estranged husband whom she reunites and renewed her vow with in the Sweet Magnolias Season 3 finale.
As the married couple enjoys a fresh start in Season 4, Ronnie helps Dana Sue navigate her new career path while ensuring that she made the right decision to leave Sullivan's.
Quinn has over 50 credits, with roles in The Fosters, Rebel, and Big Wolf on Campus.
Dion Johnstone - Erik
Dion Johnstone's Erik is Helen's ex-boyfriend who becomes the head chef at Sullivan's after Dana Sue's departure.
While he has a new girlfriend named Genevieve in Season 4, fans are still rooting for him and Helen to get back together.
Johnstone can be seen in Star Falls, The Tempest, and Departure.
Justin Bruening - Cal
Cal is Maddie's charismatic new partner who makes a leap of faith by marrying her in the Season 4 premiere, much to the surprise of everyone. The character is played on-screen by Justin Bruening.
Cal is a former baseball player and the co-owner of the newly renovated Sullivan and Friends.
Bruening is known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy, Ringer, and Good Behavior.
Chris Medlin - Isaac
Chris Medlin appears as Isaac, an up-and-coming chef at Sullivan's who aspires to become the best version of himself to reach his dream of making it big someday.
Medlin has credits in Diana: The Musical, Pass the Light, and The Vampire Diaries.
Anneliese Judge - Annie
Anneliese Judge returns as Annie, Dana Sue and Ronnie's only daughter.
In Season 4, Episode 1, Annie and Ty finally kissed and got together after confessing their real feelings toward one another.
Sweet Magnolias is Judge's biggest role to date. Her other credits include appearances in Theo and Where's Rose.
Carson Rowland - Ty
Ty (played by Carson Rowland) is Maddie and Bill's eldest son. He is a hopeless romantic who has long been in love with his childhood friend, Annie.
Season 4, Episode 1 sees Ty opening up about his feelings toward Annie, leading them to eventually become a couple after finally kissing each other.
Rowland is best known for playing Chip in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The actor also has credits in Ghost Tape and American Housewife.
Logan Allen - Kyle
Logan Allen stars as Kyle, Maddie and Bill's middle child and Ty and Katie's brother.
Kyle is a popular Dungeons & Dragons streamer who is thriving in the online world.
Allen also starred in Stranger Things, Talia in the Kitchen, and Berine the Dolphin.
Ella Grace Helton - Katie
Ella Grace Helton plays Katie, Maddie and Bill's youngest daughter who is sweet and loving to her parents. Katie is ecstatic to know that Ty and Annie are finally dating.
Helton's notable credits include Chosen Family, Hubie Halloween, and United We Fall.
Jamie Lynn Spears - Noreen
Jamie Lynn Spears plays Noreen, the head of the daycare center and Isaac's best friend. She pushes him to pursue his dreams while Isaac does the same by encouraging her to follow her heart and do the right thing always.
In the past, Noreen had an affair with Maddie's ex-husband, Bill.
Spears is best known for portraying Zoey Brooks in Zoey 101 and Zoey 102. The actress also has credits in Crossroads, Miss Guided, and All That.
Caroline Lagerfelt - Paula
Caroline Lagerfelt's Paula is Maddie's caring mother. After the news of Bill's death, Paula goes out of her way to help Maddie process her grief.
Lagerfelt has over 100 credits, with roles in Gossip Girl, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Hunters.
Judith Ivey - Bonnie
Judith Ivey returns as Bonnie in Sweet Magnolias Season 4. Bonnie is Bill's mother who returns to Serenity to inform Maddie the news about her son's death.
Ivey can be seen in The Accidental Mother, New Amsterdam, and The Family.
Jodi Benson - Iris
Jodi Benson guest stars in Sweet Magnolias Season 4 as Iris, Cal's mother who visits Serenity to attend her son and Maddie's Halloween-themed wedding.
Benson is the voice actress behind bringing Ariel to life in The Little Mermaid. She also voiced characters in Toy Story 3, The Loud House, and Sofia the First.
Brittany L. Smith - Peggy
Brittany L. Smith appears as Peggy, the mayor of Serenity who is struggling with the budget cuts of the local town. She hires Helen as the town manager to help her cope with Serenity's current situation.
Smith can be seen in Terror Lake Drive, The Tiger Rising, and Creepshow.
Artemis - Lily
Artemis portrays Lily, Kyle's girlfriend and one of Annie's closest friends in Serenity.
Artemis has credits in Heels, Stargirl, and Vice Principals.
Harlan Drum - CeCe
CeCe (played by Harlan Drum) is Ty's ex-girlfriend who is happy with Annie and Ty finally being romantically entangled with each other.
Drum's major credits include Grace Point, MacGyver, and Hightown.
Nikki Estridge - Genevieve
Nikki Estridge plays Genevieve, Erik's new girlfriend who works in Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue's spa.
Estridges is known for her roles in Queen Sugar, Thespian, and Order of Rights.
Leland B. Martin - Alexander
Leland B. Martin joins the cast of Sweet Magnolias Season 4 as Alexander, Helen's new boyfriend and the one assigned to renovate Sullivan's after Dana Sue left.
Martin's notable credits include Boomerang, Cherish the Day, and Twisted Hearts.
Wynn Everett - Kathy
Wynn Everett makes her debut in Sweet Magnolias Season 3 as Kathy, Ronnie's sister who holds a grudge against some of the citizens toward Serenity.
After learning the news about Bill's death, Kathy is back in Season 4.
Everett also starred in Agent Carter, The Newsroom, and Teenage Bounty Hunters.
Don Henderson Baker - Tripp Townsend
Don Henderson Baker returns as Tripp Townsend, Bill's father who visits Serenity for the funeral of his son.
Baker previously starred in Will Trent, Talk Black, and Queen of the South.
Frank Oakley III - Harlan
Frank Oakley III appears as Harlan, an assistant basketball coach at Serenity High.
Oakley III's past credits include Child, The Game, and The Wonder Years.
Tracey Bonner - Pastor June
Tracey Bonner returns in Season 4 as Pastor June, the lead pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Serenity.
She appears in Season 4, Episode 4 to help organize Bill's funeral.
Bonner previously appeared in Raising Dion, The Beanie Bubble, and The Exorcism.
Sean Benum - Bailey
Sean Benum stars as Bailey, a chef at Sullivan's who is trying his best to impress Dana Sue.
Benum has credits in Rapture Camp, Darling Comedy, and 12 Days of CHARIS-tmas.
Tommi Rose - Olivia
Tommi Rose plays Olivia, Ty's bandmate who asks him to find the right balancing between prioritizing the band's tour and his new girlfriend, Angie.
Rose is known for appearing in Outer Banks, Will Trent, and Catch a Killer.
Janet Hubert - Bev
Janet Hubert plays Bev, Helen's mother who visits Serenity.
Hubert can be seen in Pose, Christmas Belles, and Snatched. The actress also appeared as part of the cast of Ms. Pat Show Season 4.
Chase Anderson - Jeremy
Chase Anderson returns as Jeremy, Dana Sue's ex who is now dating Noreen.
He agrees to take Noreen and Rebecca in after reeling from the revelation that Isaac is Bill's son in Season 4, Episode 4.
Anderson is known for his roles in Naomi, Black Lightning, and Dynasty.
Jon Briddell - Jimmy
Jon Briddell makes an appearance in Season 4, Episode 1 as Jimmy, Paula's boyfriend who is eager to join them for Halloween.
Briddell previously starred in Doom Patrol, CSI: Vegas, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Lana Jean Turner - Willow
Lana Jean Turner is an overly eager high school student at Serenity High who joins Dana Sue's culinary classes.
Turner is known for appearing as Seven in Stranger Things. The actress also starred in Doom Patrol.
All episodes of Sweet Magnolias Season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.