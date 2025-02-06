Full Cast of Sweet Magnolias Season 4: Every Actor & Character (Photos) - JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Justin Bruening & More

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 returns with another dose of drama and comedy featuring three longtime bestfriends.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 cast members

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 brings back its core trio of stars led by Heather Hadley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Brooke Elliot. 

The new season of the Netflix drama continues the respective stories of Helen, Maddie, and Dana Sue as they navigate the ups and downs of life while also dealing with an unexpected storm in Serenity, South Carolina that will put their friendship to the test. 

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 premiered on Netflix on February 6. 

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

JoAnna Garcia Swisher - Maddie

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 2
JoAnna Garcia Swisher

JoAnna Garcia Swisher returns as Maddie, the co-owner of Serenity's local spa alongside with her two best friends, Dana Sue and Helen. 

Aside from being busy with her book tour, at the center of Maddie's story in Sweet Magnolias is the twists and turns involving her love life. 

At the end of Season 3, Maddie is still in a relationship with Cal, and things are going well for the happy couple. 

While the three best friends stop talking to each other at one point in Season 3, the trio are back together again in Season 4, ready for another wave of challenges that come their way. 

Swisher is best known for her roles in Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Reba, and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

Brooke Elliott - Dana Sue 

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 1
Brooke Elliott

Brooke Elliott portrays Dana Sue in Sweet Magnolias Season 4. 

Season 3's ending saw Dana Sue renewing her vows with her estranged husband, Ronnie, an emotional ceremony attended by her closest friends and family. 

Season 4 starts with Dana Sue preparing for her full time role as part of the Magnolia Community Foundation, meaning that she has to resign from her position as head chef at Sullivan's. 

This shift in her new career is kind of overwhelming for Dana Sue, which is why she gets honest with Ronnie about feeling bad for leaving Sullivan's behind. 

Elliott's most recognizable role is playing Jane Bingum in Drop Dead Diva

The actress also appeared in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, A Country Christmas Harmony, and What Women Want

Heather Headley - Helen

Heather Headley as Helen in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 3
Heather Headley

Heather Headley is back as Helen, the best friend of Dana Sue and Maddie who is balancing her new role as Serenity's new town manager and her full time job as an attorney. 

As for the romance side, Helen has a new lover in Season 4: Alex (aka the architect whose primary role is to do renovations at Sullivan's). 

Despite having a new romantic partner, it is clear that Helen and her ex-boyfriend, Erik, are still in love with each other. 

Headley previously appeared in Chicago Med, She's Gotta Have It, and Breakin' All the Rules

Brandon Quinn - Ronnie 

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 6
Brandon Quinn 

Ronnie (played by Brandon Quinn) is Dana Sue's estranged husband whom she reunites and renewed her vow with in the Sweet Magnolias Season 3 finale.

As the married couple enjoys a fresh start in Season 4, Ronnie helps Dana Sue navigate her new career path while ensuring that she made the right decision to leave Sullivan's.  

Quinn has over 50 credits, with roles in The Fosters, Rebel, and Big Wolf on Campus

Dion Johnstone - Erik 

Dion Johnstone as Erik in Sweet Magnolias Season 3, Episode 7
Dion Johnstone

Dion Johnstone's Erik is Helen's ex-boyfriend who becomes the head chef at Sullivan's after Dana Sue's departure. 

While he has a new girlfriend named Genevieve in Season 4, fans are still rooting for him and Helen to get back together. 

Johnstone can be seen in Star Falls, The Tempest, and Departure

Justin Bruening - Cal 

Justin Bruening as Cal in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 6
Justin Bruening

Cal is Maddie's charismatic new partner who makes a leap of faith by marrying her in the Season 4 premiere, much to the surprise of everyone. The character is played on-screen by Justin Bruening. 

Cal is a former baseball player and the co-owner of the newly renovated Sullivan and Friends. 

Bruening is known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy, Ringer, and Good Behavior.

Chris Medlin - Isaac

Chris Medlin as Isaac in Sweet Magnolias Season 4
Chris Medlin 

Chris Medlin appears as Isaac, an up-and-coming chef at Sullivan's who aspires to become the best version of himself to reach his dream of making it big someday. 

Medlin has credits in Diana: The Musical, Pass the Light, and The Vampire Diaries

Anneliese Judge - Annie 

Anneliese Judge as Annie in Sweet Magnolias Season 3, Episode 2
Anneliese Judge

Anneliese Judge returns as Annie, Dana Sue and Ronnie's only daughter. 

In Season 4, Episode 1, Annie and Ty finally kissed and got together after confessing their real feelings toward one another. 

Sweet Magnolias is Judge's biggest role to date. Her other credits include appearances in Theo and Where's Rose

Carson Rowland - Ty 

Carson Rowland as Ty in Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Carson Rowland

Ty (played by Carson Rowland) is Maddie and Bill's eldest son. He is a hopeless romantic who has long been in love with his childhood friend, Annie. 

Season 4, Episode 1 sees Ty opening up about his feelings toward Annie, leading them to eventually become a couple after finally kissing each other. 

Rowland is best known for playing Chip in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The actor also has credits in Ghost Tape and American Housewife.

Logan Allen - Kyle 

Logan Allen as Kyle in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 6
Logan Allen

Logan Allen stars as Kyle, Maddie and Bill's middle child and Ty and Katie's brother. 

Kyle is a popular Dungeons & Dragons streamer who is thriving in the online world. 

Allen also starred in Stranger Things, Talia in the Kitchen, and Berine the Dolphin

Ella Grace Helton - Katie 

Ella Grace Helton as Katie in Sweet Magnolias Season 3
Ella Grace Helton

Ella Grace Helton plays Katie, Maddie and Bill's youngest daughter who is sweet and loving to her parents. Katie is ecstatic to know that Ty and Annie are finally dating.

Helton's notable credits include Chosen Family, Hubie Halloween, and United We Fall

Jamie Lynn Spears - Noreen

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 10
Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears plays Noreen, the head of the daycare center and Isaac's best friend. She pushes him to pursue his dreams while Isaac does the same by encouraging her to follow her heart and do the right thing always. 

In the past, Noreen had an affair with Maddie's ex-husband, Bill. 

Spears is best known for portraying Zoey Brooks in Zoey 101 and Zoey 102. The actress also has credits in Crossroads, Miss Guided, and All That

Caroline Lagerfelt - Paula

Caroline Lagerfelt as Paula in Sweet Magnolias Season 3
Caroline Lagerfelt 

Caroline Lagerfelt's Paula is Maddie's caring mother. After the news of Bill's death, Paula goes out of her way to help Maddie process her grief. 

Lagerfelt has over 100 credits, with roles in Gossip Girl, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Hunters

Judith Ivey - Bonnie

Judith Ivey as Bonnie in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 5
Judith Ivey

Judith Ivey returns as Bonnie in Sweet Magnolias Season 4. Bonnie is Bill's mother who returns to Serenity to inform Maddie the news about her son's death. 

Ivey can be seen in The Accidental Mother, New Amsterdam, and The Family.

Jodi Benson - Iris

Jodi Benson as Iris in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 9
Jodi Benson 

Jodi Benson guest stars in Sweet Magnolias Season 4 as Iris, Cal's mother who visits Serenity to attend her son and Maddie's Halloween-themed wedding. 

Benson is the voice actress behind bringing Ariel to life in The Little Mermaid. She also voiced characters in Toy Story 3, The Loud House, and Sofia the First.

Brittany L. Smith - Peggy

Brittany L. Smith as Peggy in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 1
Brittany L. Smith

Brittany L. Smith appears as Peggy, the mayor of Serenity who is struggling with the budget cuts of the local town. She hires Helen as the town manager to help her cope with Serenity's current situation. 

Smith can be seen in Terror Lake Drive, The Tiger Rising, and Creepshow.

Artemis - Lily

Artemis as Lily in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 7
Artemis

Artemis portrays Lily, Kyle's girlfriend and one of Annie's closest friends in Serenity. 

Artemis has credits in Heels, Stargirl, and Vice Principals.

Harlan Drum - CeCe

Harlan Drum as CeCe in Sweet Magnolias Season 3, Episode 8
Harlan Drum

CeCe (played by Harlan Drum) is Ty's ex-girlfriend who is happy with Annie and Ty finally being romantically entangled with each other. 

Drum's major credits include Grace Point, MacGyver, and Hightown.

Nikki Estridge - Genevieve

Nikki Estridge as Genevieve in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 1
Nikki Estridge

Nikki Estridge plays Genevieve, Erik's new girlfriend who works in Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue's spa. 

Estridges is known for her roles in Queen Sugar, Thespian, and Order of Rights.

Leland B. Martin - Alexander

Leland B. Martin as Alexander in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 2
Leland B. Martin

Leland B. Martin joins the cast of Sweet Magnolias Season 4 as Alexander, Helen's new boyfriend and the one assigned to renovate Sullivan's after Dana Sue left. 

Martin's notable credits include Boomerang, Cherish the Day, and Twisted Hearts

Wynn Everett - Kathy

Wynn Everett as Kathy in Sweet Magnolias Season 3
Wynn Everett

Wynn Everett makes her debut in Sweet Magnolias Season 3 as Kathy, Ronnie's sister who holds a grudge against some of the citizens toward Serenity. 

After learning the news about Bill's death, Kathy is back in Season 4. 

Everett also starred in Agent Carter, The Newsroom, and Teenage Bounty Hunters

Don Henderson Baker - Tripp Townsend

Don Henderson Baker as Tripp Townsend in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 4
Don Henderson Baker

Don Henderson Baker returns as Tripp Townsend, Bill's father who visits Serenity for the funeral of his son.

Baker previously starred in Will Trent, Talk Black, and Queen of the South

Frank Oakley III - Harlan

Frank Oakley III as Harlan in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 1
Frank Oakley III

Frank Oakley III appears as Harlan, an assistant basketball coach at Serenity High. 

Oakley III's past credits include Child, The Game, and The Wonder Years.

Tracey Bonner - Pastor June

Tracey Bonner as Pastor June in Sweet Magnolias Season 1
Tracey Bonner

Tracey Bonner returns in Season 4 as Pastor June, the lead pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Serenity. 

She appears in Season 4, Episode 4 to help organize Bill's funeral. 

Bonner previously appeared in Raising Dion, The Beanie Bubble, and The Exorcism

Sean Benum - Bailey

Sean Benum as Bailey in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 4
Sean Benum 

Sean Benum stars as Bailey, a chef at Sullivan's who is trying his best to impress Dana Sue. 

Benum has credits in Rapture Camp, Darling Comedy, and 12 Days of CHARIS-tmas.

Tommi Rose - Olivia

Tommi Rose as Olivia in Sweet Magnolias Season 3, Episode 9
Tommi Rose

Tommi Rose plays Olivia, Ty's bandmate who asks him to find the right balancing between prioritizing the band's tour and his new girlfriend, Angie. 

Rose is known for appearing in Outer Banks, Will Trent, and Catch a Killer

Janet Hubert - Bev

Janet Hubert as Bev in Sweet Magnolias Season 3
Janet Hubert

Janet Hubert plays Bev, Helen's mother who visits Serenity. 

Hubert can be seen in Pose, Christmas Belles, and Snatched. The actress also appeared as part of the cast of Ms. Pat Show Season 4

Chase Anderson - Jeremy

Chase Anderson as Jeremy in Sweet Magnolias Season 3, Episode 9
Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson returns as Jeremy, Dana Sue's ex who is now dating Noreen. 

He agrees to take Noreen and Rebecca in after reeling from the revelation that Isaac is Bill's son in Season 4, Episode 4. 

Anderson is known for his roles in Naomi, Black Lightning, and Dynasty

Jon Briddell - Jimmy

Jon Briddell as Jimmy in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 1
Jon Briddell

Jon Briddell makes an appearance in Season 4, Episode 1 as Jimmy, Paula's boyfriend who is eager to join them for Halloween.

Briddell previously starred in Doom Patrol, CSI: Vegas, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Lana Jean Turner - Willow 

Lana Jean Turner as Willow in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 3
Lana Jean Turner

Lana Jean Turner is an overly eager high school student at Serenity High who joins Dana Sue's culinary classes. 

Turner is known for appearing as Seven in Stranger Things. The actress also starred in Doom Patrol

All episodes of Sweet Magnolias Season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

