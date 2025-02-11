Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson revealed the truth behind Isaac's decision to pursue love in Season 4, finally confirming his sexuality.

Isaac Downey has a lot going on in the brand-new season of the Netflix drama.

He has to deal with the news that his biological father (Bill) died from a heart attack while also reeling from the fact that his true parentage is revealed to everyone closest to him right before the funeral.

Isaac couldn't even attend Bill's funeral, leading him to a moment of self-reflection as he returned to Ohio to spend time with his adopted parents.

Is Isaac Gay on Sweet Magnolias? Season 4 Reveals the Answer

Chris Medlin

After Isaac (played by Chris Medlin from the star-studded Sweet Magnolias Season 4 cast) returns to Serenity to reunite with his peers and reconcile with his best friend Noreen, Season 4, Episode 8 introduces a new character who has ties to his past: Michael.

It turns out that Michael is Isaac's old college rival-turned-friend who visits Serenity to assess the damage caused by the hurricane.

The pair have chemistry, and it is obvious that they are interested in one another.

Isaac and Michael eventually shared their first kiss in the Season 4 finale, with the show finally revealing Isaac as gay and confirming speculation among fans.

Speaking with Deadline, Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson revealed why it took so long for the series to reveal Isaac's sexuality, noting that it has something to do with the fact that the character wasn't ready to show the truth "until he was comfortable with who he was in Serenity:"

"He wasn’t interested in dating until he was comfortable with who he was in Serenity. So now that everybody — well, anybody who’s interested, but everybody who matters to him — understands his whole story, he was comfortable, and he was open, and a man from his past walked in the door."

While Season 4 ends on a happy note for Isaac, some fans wonder if his love story with Michael is a one-off or will continue in a potential Season 5.

Anderson teased, "I look forward to the chance and the hope of being able to ponder what happens next."

Bill's death in Sweet Magnolias Season 4 sent shockwaves to Serenity, and Isaac is one of those impacted because Bill's mom, Bonnie, decided to reveal the truth to everyone that he is her son's biological son.

The stunning revelation forced Isaac to reflect on his life and briefly leave Serenity.

This reveal also caused Maddie (Bill's ex-wife) and her children (Ty, Kyle, and Katie) to grapple with the fact that Isaac is now part of their family, but the truth was a lot to take in initially.

As for Cal, who is Maddie's new husband, Anderson noted that "he had no expectation that [Maddie's] kids would immediately embrace him" even though they got married in Season 4:

"He had no expectation that the kids would immediately embrace him. When they’re on the porch talking about the revelation of Isaac’s secret, he stands apart because he doesn’t feel like that’s his problem to solve."

Thankfully, in the Season 4 finale, all of them embraced Cal as their dad, with Isaac also acknowledging him as one of his mentors due to their strong bond at Sullivan's and Friends.

What's Next for Isaac in Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

The fact that Isaac finally owned his sexuality at the end of Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is a sign of good things for him in future seasons.

Given that Isaac's true parentage is already out, combined with his being able to reveal himself as gay, it allows him to be carefree and happy without thinking about what anyone else will say about him.

Being accepted into Maddie's family is also a good sign for Isaac, as he will easily forge a strong bond with his two brothers and sister.

Considering that Annie and Ty broke up at the end of Season 4, a future storyline could involve Isaac helping his brother move forward and determine the best next steps for his career and love life.

Isaac is also expected to continue being one of Serenity's reliable citizens, serving as an accomplished chef at Sullivan and Friends and a trusted best friend to Noreen.

All episodes of Sweet Magnolias Season 4 are streaming on Netflix.

