Sweet Magnolias Season 4 finally pulls through by bringing Annie Sullivan and Ty Townsend together, but many are wondering if their relationship will last.

Annie and Ty have been longtime childhood friends after growing up with their parents, Dana Sue and Maddie, as best friends.

Throughout the first three seasons of the Netflix drama, it is clear that Ty has feelings for Annie, but he is unsure if she will reciprocate them, so he decides to hide them from her.

What Happens With Ty and Annie in Sweet Magnolias?

Carson Rowland & Anneliese Judge

Warning: the rest of this article contains spoilers for Sweet Magnolias Season 4.

In Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Episode 1, Ty finally finds the courage to be honest with Annie about his feelings for her, saying, "Annie, I have loved you for as long as I can remember, and I always will."

The pair end up sharing their first kiss. Annie then reciprocates Ty's move by kissing him back and telling him, "About damn time."

It is a long time coming for the two best friends, considering that there are many hints about their looming romance and their history in the Sweet Magnolias book by Sherryl Woods.

After Ty's father, Bill, dies from a heart attack, Annie serves as Ty's support system while grieving. In Season 4, Episode 5, the pair exchange heartfelt "I love yous" before Ty travels across the country for his tour with his band while Annie stays behind in the local town of Serenity.

While the pair's romance took a break due to their long-distance relationship, Annie and Ty reunite in the Season 4 finale.

Annie tells Ty that she was accepted into an art school in Monterey, California that would further elevate her photography skills. Meanwhile, Ty shares some important news of his own: his band received an opportunity to play in Europe and he wants Annie to join him.

Annie, obviously, says no despite her love for him, pointing out that she doesn't want to set aside her photography dreams.

Still, Annie pushes Ty to move forward with his tour despite the heartbreaking ramifications for their relationship.

Speaking with Glamour, Sweet Magnolias showrunner and executive producer Sheryl Anderson teased what lies ahead for Ty and Annie after their emotional talk about their future, noting, "The future is unknown to us all:"

"That the future is unknown to us all, but we are incredibly proud of both of them for following their dreams, understanding that that’s hard when you really, really love somebody. But also, if you really, really love somebody, you also don’t want to hold them back. I particularly want our young female fans, who are often put in this position, to understand that you have the right to say no."

Do Annie and Ty End Up Together in the Sweet Magnolias Book?

Carson Rowland & Anneliese Judge

After being separated in Sweet Magnolias Season 4 (read more about the show's full cast here), Ty and Annie seem likely to spend some time apart if the show is renewed for a Season 5.

Still, the pair's future is already hinted at in the books, specifically during Book 5 of the Sweet Magnolias novels, Home in Carolina.

The book mostly centers around Annie and Ty as young adults, and they are still dating. Ty eventually becomes famous after he decides to become a professional baseball player for the Atlanta Braves.

The fame appears to have caught up with him since he ended up cheating on Annie multiple times while playing for the Braves.

In a shocking revelation, Ty ends up getting a woman pregnant, and she gives birth to a baby boy named Trevor. However, she doesn't want the responsibility of raising Trevor, which is why she abandoned him in front of Ty's hotel room.

After suffering a serious injury, Ty decides to go back to Serenity. He reunites with Annie who now works as a physical therapist in the spa owned by Ty's mother, Maddie.

While the town's citizens are rooting for them to get back together, Annie is still having difficulty accepting Ty after what he did, and she can't even look at his son, Trevor.

Ty is desperate to show Annie that he's changed, with him willing to do whatever it takes to get her back. However, things take a turn after Trevor's real mom returns to ask for custody, leading to a legal battle with Ty.

Aside from sorting out the custody battle, Ty ends up getting back together with Annie, eventually marrying each other and starting a family with their own daughter, Meg.

All episodes of Sweet Magnolias Season 4 are streaming on Netflix.

