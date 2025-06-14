Netflix Has Now Cancelled 6 Major TV Shows In 2025

While the streaming world has dozens of new movies and shows for fans to enjoy in 2025, plenty of cancellations have already come down as well. Streaming programs are always on the hot seat due to the volatile nature of renewals and releases in the modern era, with countless shows and movies being taken off the air before they have a chance to grow and evolve.

Netflix has cancelled six major streaming shows since the start of 2025. As the streamer preps to promote its biggest releases for the rest of the year, cuts and cancellations remain a prominent part of business for the streaming giant, meaning there will be plenty of stories that do not have the chance to continue.

Netflix Cancels Notable Series

Territory

Netflix

Only running for one season, Territory highlights the complicated Lawson family, who own the largest cattle station in the world (located in the Australian outback). When Colin, the family patriarch, reveals that he does not have a clear successor to the business, a dramatic battle for control breaks out, which brings in rival factions, Indigenous elders, and even mining companies as they and the family duke it out.

After a successful first season (which had the series ranking in Netflix's top 10 in multiple territories), the cast and crew were expected and hoping to return to film new episodes for Season 2. Season 1 also ended on a cliffhanger, further teasing the team behind the series wanting to push the narrative further.

According to rumors, the show was not renewed due to production timing and Netflix scheduling issues, but no further details were revealed. Netflix also offered a statement thanking the team behind Territory for their work (per C21 Media) and expressing hope to work with them again for future projects.

The Recruit

Netflix

Starring Black Adam's Noah Centineo, The Recruit highlights a fresh-faced lawyer who is in his early days working for the CIA after graduating from Georgetown Law. He then has his world turned around when he comes across an Eastern European asset who threatens extortion if she does not get out of prison, leading to a messy international political affair that puts his life in danger.

Sadly, The Recruit was cancelled after two seasons, with the announcement coming in March. Series creator Alexi Hawley and multiple crew members shared their hopes for the show to move into a third season, but there was no official reason given for the decision.

The Lady’s Companion

Netflix

The Lady's Companion, a Spanish-language comedy/drama, ran for one eight-episode season, which debuted at the end of March. The show told the story of chaperone Elena Bianda as she was hired by Don Pedro Mencía on a trial basis to supervise and watch over his three unmarried daughters.

While the show's creative team worked on ideas for a second season, Netflix did not renew the series for a second round of episodes, even after Season 1 became a huge hit for the streamer. No official reason for the cancellation was given.

Kaala Paani

Netflix

Kaala Paani first made its way to Netflix in October 2023 with a lone seven-episode season, created by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar. The series centered on a mysterious disease afflicting the residents of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, leading to a desperate search for a cure and an emotional story bringing people together.

The series was initially renewed for a second season, with pre-production scheduled to begin in May and filming to kick off in August. However, in a rare occurrence, the show was then cancelled unexpectedly, leaving fans in the dark about why such a popular show was renewed and then taken away out of the blue.

Surviving Summer

Netflix

Starring Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, and Lilliana Bowery, Surviving Summer tells the story of Australian competitive surfers who are joined by American teenager Summer Torres. After she is kicked out of high school in Brooklyn, NY, she moves to Australia and embraces the sport of surfing, while also falling in love with one of the boys she sees on the water.

Surviving Summer kicked off in June 2022 before its second season arrived in September 2023, but a third season was not in the cards. Bowery responded to a fan comment on TikTok, confirming that Season 3 would not be developed in December 2024 by simply saying, "There isn't one!" when asked if a new season was on the way.

Shafted

Netflix

Antoine Gouy, Vince Heneine, Guillame Labbė, and Manu Payet joined forces in 2025 for a six-episode French show called Shafted. The show's plot focused on the leading quartet's four middle-aged male friends, who worked through the challenges of love, life, and work in a modern-day Paris, France setting.

While the series performed well in its home country of France, it did not seem to gain much success across the rest of the world. Netflix decided to cancel the show after its only season, even with cast members like Labbé expressing a desire to continue the story in new episodes (per Telé-Loisirs).

BONUS: Tour de France: Unchained

Netflix

Over two seasons and 16 episodes, Tour de France: Unchained followed the training and preparations of some of the best bicycle riders in the world as they prepped for the Tour de France. Known as one of the most famous races in the sport, the Tour de France takes place over more than three weeks and covers over 2,200 miles, featuring over 20 teams of riders seeking the top prize

Initially meant to go into a third season, the show was cancelled suddenly before the 2024 Tour de France. Reportedly, Netflix did not want to film any behind-the-scenes footage of the event for a third consecutive year, but there was no official statement made on the show's cancellation.

Netflix

Another recently cancelled docudrama from Netflix is Six Nations: Full Contact, showing a look at the players and matches taking place for the Six Nations Championship, an annual international rugby union competition held in Europe. The show's first two seasons were eight episodes long, highlighting the 2023 and 2024 championships before Ireland won the title both years.

Six Nations Rugby CEO Tom Harrison shared the news about the cancellation before Season 3 at a media event in Rome (via Ruck), confirming that Netflix made the decision not to continue developing the show.