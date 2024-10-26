Territory Netflix Family Tree - Every Characters' Relatives & All Lawson Connections

Netflix has a new family on the block in its latest high-stakes drama series Territory.

The series is set in the outback of Australia and focuses on a fictional wealthy family and their farming empire. After the patriarch dies, all the family members compete for their place at the head of the world's largest cattle ranch.

Territory is an Australian take on family drama shows with a star-studded cast like Yellowstone, Dynasty, or Succession.

Netflix's Territory Main Characters' Family Tree

Graham Lawson

Graham is the brother of the heir to the Lawson ranch, Daniel. He is at the center of the Lawson family and is married to Emily, although their marriage faces trying times. He is the father of two children, Marshall (his son from a previous marriage, whose mother died), and Susie (his daughter with Emily).

Graham harbors an alcohol addiction which is partially a result of the abuse he suffered from his father growing up, who considered him weak. While he is the obvious heir to the patriarchal Marianne Station ranch, Graham's addictions have caused him to lose respect from much of his family.

Graham is played by New Zealand actor and For All Mankind star Michael Dorman.

Emily Lawson

Graham's wife, Emily Lawson, is played by Fringe and The Last of Us Episode 3 cast member Anna Torv.

Emily married into the Lawsons from the lower-class Hodge family, which has marked her as an outsider in the eyes of her new wealthy family. Despite serving the family loyally for decades, and earning her place on the ranch and among its workers, the Lawsons don't trust Emily, particularly her father-in-law, Colin.

She is mother to Susie Lawson and stepmother to Marshall Lawson, although her marriage to their father, Graham, is suffering and Emily is keeping more than a few explosive secrets.

Colin Lawson

To understand the dynamic of the Lawson family in Territory, one only needs to look to the head of the family, Colin.

Colin is intimidating and frustratingly traditional, fostered an heir of toxicity amongst his sons in an effort to raise them up in his idea of what a man should be. Colin passed on leadership of the ranch to his son, Daniel, but after he passes he has strong ideas about who should take his place.

Colin's personality and decisions over the years have led to many enemies for the Lawson patriarch, and there are many who would like to see his downfall. The character is played by Longmire star Robert Taylor.

Marshall Lawson

Graham's adult first-born son Marshall is played by Vikings Valhalla cast member Sam Corlett.

Marshall had turned his back on his family, believing the life of a Lawson to be too stifling and toxic. While away, he's found freedom in a life of crime, but he is drawn back into the family's grasp after Daniel's death. Marshall is an heir to the Lawson cattle ranch, but questions whether he has what it takes to conform to his family's ideals.

Susie Lawson

The opposite of her half-brother, Marshall, Susie has huge ambitions to climb her way up in the family business.

After being away for school, Susie returns to Marianne Station with hopes of disregarding her education, which she believes she's too smart for, and turning her attention to working at the ranch. However, her secret romance with the son in a rival family may threaten her chances.

Susie is played by Philippa Northeast who has been seen in Australian series The Newsreader and will soon be seen in Good Cop/Bad Cop.

Daniel Lawson

Daniel is the heir to the Lawson cattle empire whose death sets off the chain of events in Territory. Despite being Graham's younger brother, Colin bestowed the leadership of the family business upon Daniel, who he had effectively molded to his toxic ideals.

However, Daniel's leadership was lacking in many areas making a new successor with a different direction necessary for Marianne Station to survive into the modern era. Daniel is played by Jake Ryan (NCIS: Sydney, Nine Perfect Strangers).

Hank Hodge

Emily Lawson's brother Hank is a proud and somewhat jealous man. Coming from a lower-class family, Hank wishes his family name could compete with that of the Lawsons, which leads him to constantly remind his sister to use her power from her marriage to her advantage.

Dan Wyllie plays Hank, who viewers may recognize from The Water Diviner, The Veil and The Great.

Campbell Miller

IT Chapter Two and Neighbours star Jay Ryan appears in Territory as Campbell Miller, an ex of Emily Lawson's. Campbell is a rival of the Lawson's and his true intentions and motivations are often unclear.

Rich Petrakis

Rich Petrakis is an outsider to the Lawson family and is connected to them as a friend of Marshall, Graham's son. Outside of Marianne Station, Rich and Marshall have enjoyed a life of crime together, but the two are also embroiled in a bitter love triangle with their mutual friend, Sharnie.

Rich is played by Spiderhead and Mr Inbetween actor Sam Delich.

Territory is now streaming on Netflix.