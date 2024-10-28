Territory Netflix: So What Was in the Safe?

Episode 6 of Territory showcased the contents of the Lawson family safe, but what was really in there?

Netflix's new high-stakes drama series is set in outback Australia and follows the different characters in the tangled Lawson family tree. All of them have eyes on running their family's Marianne Station, aka the largest cattle station in the world.

All six episodes of Territory were released on Netflix on October 24, 2024.

What Was in the Lawson's Family Safe?

After a season of scheming and secrets, things with the Lawson family came to a head in Episode 6 of Territory.

One of the major plot points in the season finale sees Marshall Lawson (played by Vikings Valhalla's Sam Corlett) and his grandfather, Colin (Robert Taylor), apprehended by Marshall's (ex) friend Rich (Sam Delich). Throughout the season,, Rich has had his eyes on stealing from the wealthy Lawson family and becomes jealous of Marshall's growing relationship with his girlfriend, Sharnie.

In Episode 6, Rich holds Colin and Marshall at gunpoint and forces them to open the family safe hidden in their house. Rich opens the safe and finds it's stocked with $35,000 in cash and $20,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables.

Colin tells Rich to take the cash and leave, but Rich notices a smaller safe box and also wants access to that. He forces Marshall to open it, who does, but immediately shuts the safe again. Marshall shares a pointed look with his grandfather before defying Rich and telling him he would die before handing it over.

When Sharnie arrives to break up the situation, Colin and Marshall get free, and Colin shoots Rich, killing him and keeping the contents of the safe box a secret - for now.

While the contents of the second safe are a mystery, likely for a future season of Territory, whatever is in there was important enough for Marshall to die for it. It likely contains another of the Lawson family's explosive secrets, perhaps evidence of something that could get the family convicted.

What's Next for Territory and the Lawson's Safe & Secrets?

Territory set up several cliffhangers in its last episode, leaving things open for future seasons.

A new Lawson family member stepped up to lead Marianne Station in the finale, but whether they are up to the task could be explored in a future season. Not to mention, the truth of Daniel's murder is threatening to come out, which could rip the family apart even more.

Netflix has yet to renew Territory for Season 2. The streamer is likely waiting to see how the series does with viewership numbers in its first month of release.

Territory has been compared to series like Yellowstone and Succession and scored 75% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, so that should work in the series' favor come renewal time.

Territory is streaming on Netflix.