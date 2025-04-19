Ransom Canyon Netflix: Here's Who Killed Randall

One of the ongoing mysteries in Netflix's Ransom Canyon was who killed Hubert Smielecki's Randall and what exactly happened leading up to his death.

Randall is seen in the show as the son of Josh Duhamel's Staten Kirkland, a rancher living in the American who begins a love story with Quinn O'Grady's Kelly.

Did Randall Die In Ransom Canyon?

Hubert Smielecki's Randall does not make it long in Netflix's Ransom Canyon, with his death serving as a turning point for the series.

For much of the show's 10-episode run, which started streaming on Netflix on April 17, 2025, the mystery of Randall's death looms large over the characters (specifically over his father, Staten). However, there are a few key details revealed about his passing that are immediately made clear.

Randall ultimately dies early in the show in a tragic car accident that takes his life and no one else's.

All that is revealed at the time of the collision is that Randall was hit by the driver of a blue pickup truck and that they are assumed to have been drunk when they collided with Randall's car, given how sporadically they were driving at the time.

With no witness (that we know of) at the crash scene, this sends the down of Ransom Canyon on a widespread search to find out who the driver behind that faithful blue pickup was.

Who was ultimately at fault is a question that ropes in everyone from Josh Duhamel's Staten Kirkland to Andrew Liner's Reid Collins (read more about Andrew Liner's Ransom Canyon character here).

So Who Killed Randall?

It is not until Episode 10 (aka the Season 1 finale) of Ransom Canyon that the entire truth about what happened on the night of Randall's death comes to light.

In Episode 5, it is revealed that Sheriff Brigman's estranged wife Margaret was behind the wheel that fateful night, but what exactly happened does not become clear until the show's finale.

It turns out that Margaret was drunk at the time of the accident and was coming from a night with her lover, Kit. Yes, that is right, Margaret had been sleeping with the plucky young small-town actor behind her husband's back.

After the accident, Kit ends up taking the fall for the crash, while his friends Reid and Tim decide to help Margaret hide the truck so that no one can find it.

However, it is Margaret's son-in-law (and Kit's brother), Lucas, who finds the vehicle, tying Margaret back to the crash and alters the authorities to hopefully save his brother from a life in prison.

Margaret is then arrested, and Kit is released and reunited with his brother; however, everything is not hunky dory. Kit had been hoping it would be Margaret he would be reconnecting with, and now she is the one being sent behind bars.

While he is happy to be back with his brother, his freedom comes with the caveat that he will likely never get to be with Margaret again.

That does not matter to Josh Duhamel's Staten Kirkland, though, as he gets the closure he was looking for, finally finding out the exact circumstances that led to his son Randall's death at the beginning of the series.

Of course, Randall's case file could be reopened in a potential Season 2, with new information potentially coming to light, but no announcement has yet been made about a second batch of episodes.

