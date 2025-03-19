Netflix CEO Confirms the 6 Biggest Netflix Releases of 2025 (3 Movies & 3 TV Series)

2025 will be one of Netflix's biggest years ever with new seasons of record-breaking shows and exciting original movies.

Last year, the streamer delivered The Night Agent, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Squid Game Season 2 along with new blockbuster flicks such as Rebel Ridge, Rebel Moon Part 2 - The Scargiver, Carry On, and much more.

Breaking Down Netflix's Biggest Movies & Shows of 2025

During a recent interview with Variety, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was asked which of this year’s projects he is “excited about” and hyped up some of its “biggest” movies and TV series set to premiere in 2025.

Here are details of the three movies and three shows that Sarandos confirms are the biggest Netflix releases of 2025:

Stranger Things Season 5

The Netflix boss pointed out that Stranger Things Season 5 will debut this year, and while the franchise will continue beyond 2025 in several forms, this will be the end of the genre-hopping supernatural mystery as fans have known it since 2016.

While the wait for Season 5 recently broke an embarrassing record, fans are expecting to see Stranger Things’ final episodes premiere towards the end of the year.

The eight-episode season has been promised to bring movie-length chapters to conclude the fight against Vecna after a gateway between Hawkins and the Upside Down opened in the Season 4 finale.

Squid Game Season 3

Not even a year after the last outing, the Korean drama Squid Game will return for a third and final season on June 27, breaking a major record for Netflix.

Lee Jung-jae will headline Squid Game’s Season 3 cast as he wrestles with whether to continue his mission to put an end to the deadly contest or admit defeat.

Much like Stranger Things, Netflix has big plans to expand the Squid Game franchise across reality TV, spin-offs, and an American off-shoot of the story.

Wednesday Season 2

The Addams Family spin-off and Netflix’s most-viewed series ever, Wednesday, will return for Season 2 starring Jenna Ortega this year, and a release date announcement may not be too far away.

Netflix already confirmed Wednesday Season 2’s 25 main cast members which include Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, and more. Lady Gaga is also set to appear after her song “Bloody Mary” played in viral dancing edits from Season 1.

The Netflix boss noted how the streamer will deliver a flick from Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach which will be Jay Kelly, starring Adam Sandler and George Clooney.

The A-list actors star as two middle-aged friends who rediscover their youth in a chaotic reunion weekend, with the movie expected to debut in Fall 2025.

Jay Kelly won’t be all that Sandler brings to Netflix this year, as he will also be reprising his famous golf-loving ‘90s role in the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 on July 25.

Frankenstein

Hellboy filmmaker Gullermo del Toro will put his spin on Mary Shelly's Frankenstein, set to hit Netflix in November starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

The flick will star Isaac and Elordi as Dr. Frankenstein and his monster, respectively, while the latter role originally went to Andrew Garfield until scheduling conflicts got in the way.

The seemingly faithful adaptation of Frankenstein also stars Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, Ralph Ineson, and more.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has already delivered two mysteries with Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, and he’s coming back with a third later this year with Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Knives Out saga has boasted major stars from Chris Evans to Ana de Armas and the third installment is no exception. Among Wake Up Dead Man’s potential suspects and victims are Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Jeremy Renner, and more.

The setting and premise of Knives Out 3 remain undisclosed, but filming took place in London and one photo indicated O’Connor will play a priest.

