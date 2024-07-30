Knives Out 3 is now in production for release on Netflix, and the latest updates around development may point to its streaming debut window.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson returns to his murder mystery franchise with Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Knives Out threequel will bring back Daniel Craig as master detective Benoit Blanc for another Netflix original mystery with a fresh cast of intriguing suspects.

Netflix revealed Wake Up Dead Man as the official title for Knives Out 3 with a special teaser that included a voice-over from Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc as he promised his "most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed:"

"In the beginning, the knives came out. Then behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed."

While no exact release date for Knives Out 3 was announced, the streaming giant revealed a 2025 premiere window as production gets underway.

Following weeks of new cast announcements, Rian Johnson announced the start of production for Wake Up Dead Man on June 10. The director offered the flick look at Craig on set on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "See you on the other side:"

"Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” - see you on the other side."

Netflix

Alongside Craig, the confirmed cast for Knives Out 3 includes Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, and plenty more Hollywood icons to round out the latest murder mystery ensemble:

When Will Knives Out 3 Release?

Knives Out was filmed in Massachusetts from October 30 to December 20, 2018, lasting around 38 days. The sequel, Glass Onion, was in production on the Greek island of Spetses from June 28 to September 13, 2021, taking around 77 days to complete filming while contending with COVID-19 restrictions.

As such, Wake Up Dead Man should wrap production over the summer, perhaps during August if it takes around two months to film.

The first Knives Out movie was released in theaters in November 2019, around 11 months after completing production. While Glass Onion switched to a streaming-only debut on Netflix, the sequel hit the service in September 2022, roughly a year after production concluded in September 2021.

With Wake Up Dead Man expected to wrap production around late summer, the Knives Out threequel may hit Netflix next summer. It wouldn't be surprising if the streamer were to push for a release around the July 4 weekend in 2025 to capitalize on the families gathering to celebrate the United States' Independence Day.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix in 2025.

