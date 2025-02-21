Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Breaks a Major Netflix Record

Squid Game Season 3 will write itself in the Netflix record books when it hits the service later this year.

The upcoming final batch of episodes from the fan-favorite South Korean thriller will mark the end of the series as audiences know it, bringing a close to the story of Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun and his continued conquest to bring down the show's titular dystopian competition.

After waiting three years between Seasons 1 (which debuted in September 2021) and 2 (which dropped in December 2024), fans were surprised to hear the wait for Season 3 would be significantly leaner.

Squid Game Season 3 Makes Netflix History

Squid Game

Even though it is still months away, Season 3 of the beloved Korean thriller has already broke a major release date record on Netflix.

Season 3 of Squid Game will premiere on June 27, 2025, marking the shortest gap between seasons for a Netflix original scripted action series.

When the show returns, it will have been a paltry 183 days between seasonal releases. This quick turnaround is likely due to the series filming Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back from June 2023 to June 2024.

Some may point out that a series like the French-language action series Lupin had a shorter gap between releases (only 154 days); however, as noted on the Netflix app, that series was technically released in parts rather than seasons.

The closest English-language comparison for Squid Game's record-breaking pace is the long-running Netflix romantic drama Virgin River, which had a release window of 224 days between Seasons 2 and 3.

Squid Game Season 3 joins Netflix series like Envious, which had a gap of 141 days between seasons, and Kübra (140 days), which accomplished a similarly shocking mark outside the action genre on the platform.

In context, the gap between Squid Game's second and third seasons is roughly one-seventh of the time fans endured between Seasons 1 and 2 (1,193 days).

Will Season 3 Be the End of Squid Game?

The Squid Game creators have made it clear that Season 3 will be the end of the series; however, they also reassured fans it will not end quietly.

So far in the series, fans have been treated to many jaw-dropping moments. From shocking character deaths to potential familial connections revealed that no one saw coming (read more about the shocking Front Man father theory here), Squid Game has kept audiences guessing from the beginning, and that does not look like it will stop in Season 3.

That means that even though the series will be wrapping up after its Season 3 release, fans will at least have one more chance to experience its whirlwind storytelling roller coaster.

Audiences should also remember that just because the mainline Squid Game series is ending, the brand will not completely disappear.

An American take on the show has been reported to be in the works by acclaimed director David Fincher.

Fincher, best known for his work on mega-hits like Fight Club, Seven, and The Social Network, is seemingly set to put his stamp on the franchise for Netflix with Utopia writer Dennis Kelly penning the script.

While Netflix continues to deny the existence of the Americanized follow-up (seemingly holding the news until the Korean original ends), it seems to be happening. Fans can look forward to yet another take on the TV thriller that will be on the way in the coming years.

Squid Game Season 3 is set to hit Netflix on June 27.