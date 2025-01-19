Squid Game Season 3 Gets Exciting Release Update from Creator

A Season 3 release window seems to be narrowing thanks to new quotes from Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

After the shocking ending of Squid Game Season 2, fans have been eager to know when the hit Netflix thriller will return to the streamer with more episodes.

Luckily, a third season was confirmed for the show; however, when those new episodes will debut remains a massive question for the beloved South Korean streaming mystery.

Squid Game Season 3 Release Window Hinted

Netflix

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk offered fans a hint at when Season 3 will be released.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the 2025 Golden Globes, Hwang teased, "I don't think it's May, but it will come out this year," when asked where he sees the hit Netflix series returning to the streamer:

"I don't think it's May, but it will come out this year... It's coming, it's coming. I'm working on it. It's coming soon. Sooner than you'd expect."

He reassured audiences that he is actively working on the third season, which means the path to new episodes is being paved.

Previously, Netflix revealed that despite Season 2 only debuting weeks ago, Season 3 would be released in 2025 but did not divulge when that may happen.

Fans got another release update from Hwang during an interview with Variety. He said he sees it coming back "around summer or fall" and that a release date will be announced "soon."

Production on Season 3 ran from June 2023 to July 2024, and it was filmed back-to-back with Season 2. As of November 2024, editing on the third season was reportedly "nearly done," according to Hwang (via The Hollywood Reporter), potentially hinting that a release date is imminent.

When Exactly Will Squid Game Be Released?

As the release window for Squid Game Season 3 narrows, fans will surely start to consider potential debut dates.

With rumors that the show is nearly finished post-production, Netflix could drop Season 3 at any moment. However, given just how recently Season 2 debuted on the service, the streamer will likely want to space its Squid Game release dates out to give the series time to breathe.

Netflix usually remains cagey when it comes to release dates. Instead of lining up releases months (or years) in advance like a typical Hollywood studio, the streamer often works in incredibly tight windows, announcing a release date weeks before a project's debut.

Hwang's recent "summer or fall" comments feel right, offering the series around six to nine months of space between seasons. If May is too early, perhaps a June or July release date for the series would make the most sense.

Even though the series is Korean in origin, it has been a massive hit in North America. Maybe the streamer would opt for a release around a major Western holiday like the Fourth of July to capitalize on subscribers being at home and ready to watch the new batch of episodes.

The summer window seems like the best bet for Squid Game Season 3, but fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix for further information.

Squid Game Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.