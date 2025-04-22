Ransom Canyon Netflix: Yancy Grey's Family Tree Explained - What Happened to His Relatives

Yancy Grey comes into the fray in Ransom Canyon as the new foreman coming to work at Cap Fuller's Ranch. That said, the mysterious drifter was hiding a major secret in the Netflix series regarding his family tree.

Is Yancy Cap's Grandson?

James Brolin's Cap Fuller may have died in Ransom Canyon Episode 9 as he reached a peaceful end on his land, but his legacy lives on through his grandson Yancy Grey - heir to the Fuller Ranch.

As it turns out, Yancy is Lincoln Fuller's son, whom Cap abandoned, along with his mother, after his father's death before the events of Ransom Canyon. As such, Yancy comes to work on the Fuller Ranch, where he becomes close to his family friend Ellie and plots revenge by tricking Cap into selling his ranch.

Creator April Blair explained to Netflix's Tudum that, at heart, Yancy is "just a broken kid who felt like he was turned away from his family," and while he has come for revenge, "what he finds is redemption."

Before Ransom Canyon, Yancy was in prison where he landed a deal with Davis Collins to persuade Cap to sell his ranch to benefit Austin Water & Power in exchange for parole and his freedom.

During his time at the Fuller Ranch, Yancy fell in love with dance hall bartender Ellie, who talked him out of selling Cap's ranch as his death for $22 million.

The Fuller heir also consulted Saten, who revealed Cap searched for his Yancy and his mother in hopes of making things right. So, he fulfills his grandfather's wishes of burying him on his ranch and abandons plans to sell it.

As Blair describes, Yancy has the chance to make serious money but "turns it down for love" and "becomes the protector of that place, and of Cap’s legacy moving forward, and becomes someone who puts someone else before him.

Cap isn't the only major death in Ransom Canyon, as much of the Netflix original revolves around Randall. Read more about who killed Randall in Ransom Canyon.

Is Yancy Really Lincoln's Son In Ransom Canyon?

Yancy Grey's relation to Cap Fuller comes via his father, Lincoln Fuller, who died in the military before the events of Ransom Canyon and thus never appears.

It's unclear exactly who Yancy's mother may be, but she was cast aside by the Fuller family after Lincoln's death as Cap sent her away at the funeral.

Yancy hasn't been left with no surviving family as his grandmother Ruth (Cap's wife) is still alive in a home, albeit while suffering from dementia.

Some may be aware that Cap is played by James Brolin, whose son Josh Brolin may be gearing up to return to the MCU as King Thanos.