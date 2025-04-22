Quinn O'Grady and Staten Kirkland's relationship is at the heart of Ransom Canyon. But the winding journey of their romance has some major differences between the Netflix adaptation and the Jodi Thomas novels.

What Happens to Quinn & Staten in Netflix's Ransom Canyon?

In the 10-episode Netflix series, Quinn and Staten's romance starts out as a long-lasting friendship. While Staten has spent the last year grieving his wife, Amala, and son, Randall, who died a year prior, by the time Ransom Canyon begins, he has started developing feelings for his childhood friend Quinn.

But this didn't happen right away, as while Quinn was supporting Staten through his grief, she was developing romantic feelings. Having realized this was a one-sided situation, she opted to move on and started dating Staten's brother-in-law Davis Collins, who initially seems to be a nice guy.

That said, that relationship took a turn for the when Quinn realized Davis was partly using her in the hopes of building a pipeline on Staten's land which could threaten her dance hall.

Her relationship with Davis wasn't enough to stop Quinn's feelings for Staten, as he also came to fall for her and the pair ended up sleeping together and having an affair during a tornado in Episode 7.

When Davis finds out about the affair, it spurs a feud between him and Staten, that culminates with them hurling insults at each other at Quinn's dance hall.

The relationship between Staten and Quinn ends in Ransom Canyon Season 1 when she is offered a job playing piano in New York City, which she accepts as she chooses to move way in hopes of saving her dance hall.

Quinn & Staten's Relationship in the Ransom Canyon Books Explained

Netflix

Ultimately, Quinn and Staten finally got together in Netflix's Ransom Canyon in Episode 7 during a tornado that does not occur in the books.

Instead, having been friends for some time, Quinn and Staten have casual sex multiple times in the books before realizing their romantic feelings for one another, meaning their connection was far more of a slow burn on the page.

Another twist on their relationship came about halfway through the Ransom Canyon novel as, as a result of a casual hookup, Quinn fell pregnant with Staten's child, which they decide to keep despite a freakout from the pair.

Quinn and Staten finally decided by the end of Jodi Thomas' Ransom Canyon novel to be together and raise their baby in a family before the birth.

While Quinn and Staten ended the western book as an expecting couple, the series left them broken up. If Netflix renews Ransom Canyon for Season 2, perhaps the show will adapt the pregnancy storyline and reunite them.