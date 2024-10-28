Is Fuller House Season 6 Releasing In 2024? Speculation Explained

Speculation is gaining steam online about Fuller House Season 6 being released on Netflix sometime in 2024.

Is Fuller House Season 6 Releasing In 2024?

A viral Facebook post is teasing the release of Fuller House Season 6 on Netflix on December 9, 2024.

The poster features Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner), and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) under the tagline "Life is fuller with family." A December 9 release date is also noted.

Netflix

The Facebook post also includes the following description for the rumored Season 6 story:

"'Fuller House' Season 6 (2024) brings fans back to the warmth, laughter, and heart of the iconic Tanner-Fuller family in San Francisco. The new season continues to follow DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) as they navigate the joys and challenges of family life, friendship, and love. This time, new adventures, hilarious mishaps, and touching moments await as the house gets even fuller with surprising twists and familiar faces returning. Produced by Netflix, the final season promises to wrap up storylines and deliver nostalgic callbacks to the original 'Full House' series, making it a heartfelt farewell to a beloved legacy. The show maintains its signature blend of humor, heart, and life lessons, with themes of togetherness and family at its core. 'Fuller House' Season 6 is set to be a warm, joyous celebration of love, laughter, and lasting bonds."

Fuller House's streaming home is no stranger to six-season series, considering Cobra Kai is in the middle of a three-part Season 6 slate heading into 2025.

The Crown also ended its story before Season 7 could be released, equalling the schedule fans saw with Cobra Kai.

Unfortunately, the Facebook post teasing Fuller House Season 6 is fake. The poster is taken from an earlier season of Fuller House, most likely Season 2, which debuted on the streamer on December 9, 2016.

Will Fuller House Season 6 Be Released on Netflix?

While many hoped for Fuller House to last for six seasons, that timeframe was not in the cards, as it ended after Season 5.

Speaking with Business Insider in 2020, Candace Cameron Bure noted that "the thought or the intent...was that it was going to go six seasons" before the show abruptly ended.

"Right. Well, the thought or the intent behind all of us was that it was going to go six seasons. And I mean, we were thrilled that we had five. I know there was some disappointment though that we didn't have the sixth season, but there are other network reasons, we aren't privy to that information, as to why they made that decision one season early."

She saw plenty of potential storylines for Season 6 if it were greenlit, including Stephanie diving more into motherhood with her baby, Dani. Bure felt those kinds of stories were "something that was so special" in the original show as fans "saw the stages and growth from an infant into a toddler:"

"Well, I think there are still so many stories that could be told in the Fuller house, especially with all of them being married, and then [with them] still living under the same roof together. I think there's so much more, but the fact that we didn't highlight Dani, Stephanie's baby, very much in Season 5, to me that was a bit disappointing. We understand why they didn't, but that was something that I would have wanted to see in Season 6, her truly raising a baby. And then we find out she's pregnant again at the end. And I would have liked to have seen a lot more storylines with the kids and particularly the babies because I think that's something that was so special in 'Full House' because you actually saw the stages and growth from an infant into a toddler."

Star Dave Coulier explained to The Sun that Netflix was responsible for ending Fuller House. The streamer seemingly had the rights for years to come, but it was reluctant to renew the show for what was supposed to be its last season.

In a separate interview with Parade, Coulier teased the idea of another sequel series, Fullest House, saying he would do that show "in a heartbeat."

He teased the idea of it being similar to Friends (which was the subject of another viral fake poster), with the families having "moved...a couple of houses away from each other" and not wanting to be apart:

"I would do 'Fullest House' in a heartbeat. Want to hear my pitch? Want to hear what it is? It's all of us, we're all adults. So it's kind of like 'Friends' because we are adults now but we update it to we've all moved into the same a couple of houses away from each other because we can't move away from each other."

For the time being, Fuller House appears to be at an end, with Netflix not wanting to give Season 6 the green light four years after Season 5 aired.

All five seasons of Fuller House are streaming on Netflix.