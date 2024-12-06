It's not going unnoticed that Longmire is being removed from Netflix by original franchise creator and book author Craig Johnson.

Longmire is a crime drama that originally premiered on A&E in 2012 and was later picked up by Netflix after its cancellation in 2014.

Based on Craig Johnson's Walt Longmire Mysteries novels, the series follows Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire, played by Robert Taylor in the series, as he investigates major crimes with the help of his staff, friends, and daughter.

Netflix released the sixth and final season on November 17, 2017, concluding the series' run, but that's all coming to an end now.

Author Responds to Longmire's Netflix Removal

Longmire

Craig Johnson has expressed disappointment following news that Longmire will leave Netflix after December 31.

Johnson wrote on Facebook, expressing a mix of frustration and curiosity about the show's future. As he puts it, Longmire is "alive and well" on the streamer and is wondering if Warner Bros. "will finally consider reviving the show:"

"So, I'm to understand that Netflix is officially dropping 'Longmire' from its lineup at the end of the year even though the show is still alive and well in the ratings. I hear its been picked up by Paramount+ and I'm just curious to see if Warner Brothers, now free from the sweetheart deal with Netflix, will finally consider reviving the show... Interesting times. I have to admit that I took a great deal of satisfaction cancelling my Netflix subscription when I got to the box where they asked why and I simply wrote... 'LONGMIRE.'"

Longmire gained a loyal following on Netflix, where it remained a cornerstone for fans of Western-themed dramas since its debut on the platform in 2015.

It will be interesting to see how many fans follow Johnson's path by canceling their subscription to the streaming giant.

Where to Watch Longmire in 2025

As Longmire prepares to leave Netflix at the end of the year, fans can now stream all six seasons on Paramount+ as of December 1.

While no new episodes or seasons have been announced, Johnson did hint at the possibility of a revival if enough interest is shown.

For now, viewers can revisit the beloved neo-Western crime drama in its entirety on its new streaming home in 2025.

Seasons 1-6 of Longmire are currently streaming on Netflix until December 31.