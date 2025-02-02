Kai Cenat Calls Out IShowSpeed Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

At this first-ever WWE event, streamer Kai Cenat called out IShowSpeed ahead of Saturday's Royal Rumble.

Kai Cenat became the most-subscribed Twitch streamer in 2024, breaking multiple records, partnering with Nike, and being ranked as the most influential creator by Rolling Stone.

Consistently gaining mass attention, Cenat once faked his house burning down during a livestream, so causing controversy is nothing new for this streamer.

Kai Cenat Calls Out IShowSpeed At WWE RAW

Kai Cenat

At the January 27 WWE's Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, GA, which The Direct was invited to attend, streamer Kai Cenat made a surprise appearance.

Now streaming on Netflix, Monday Night Raw, is one of the WWE's flagship programs, with Hulk Hogan getting booed at the first show of 2025.

After running out of the tunnel to an array of cheers from the crowd, Cenat was interviewed by commentator Pat McAfee.

McAfee invited Cenat officially to the Royal Rumble, which is in Indianapolis, IN, on February 1. He then went on to bring up IShowSpeed, saying, "And you, just like Speed, will be able to do whatever the hell you want."

Earlier this week IShowSpeed accepted an invitation from WWE's Triple H to attend the Royal Rumble.

Upon being asked by McAfee, Cenat confirmed he would be attending Royal Rumble as well, then looked into the camera and said, "And I’m going to see you too, Speed. Let’s see what happens over there, too:"

"Oh yeah, I’m going to be there for sure. And I’m going to see you too, Speed. Let’s see what happens over there, too."

Cenat and IShowSpeed's presence at the Royal Rumble is expected to bring unpredictable energy, with Speed expected to stream behind the scenes.

The Royal Rumble match features 30 wrestlers entering at timed intervals, starting with two competitors. To win, a wrestler must eliminate others by tossing them over the top rope until only one remains, typically earning a WrestleMania title shot.

How Cenat and Speed will work into this battle for the title is unclear, but will likely cause some viral moments to boost their internet fame.

With WWE Superstars like John Cena, Triple H, and CM Punk likely popping into their streams, the duo will undoubtedly create viral moments throughout the event.

Netflix's New WWE Deal Explained

Netflix's $5 billion deal to stream Monday Night Raw marks a major shift in the battle between streamers and traditional cable for live sports dominance.

By securing exclusive rights to WWE's flagship show for the next decade, along with NFL Christmas games and the Women's World Cup, Netflix is diversifying beyond on-demand programming to maintain its competitive edge.

However, challenges remain, particularly in ensuring reliable global streaming for live events, as seen with past buffering issues during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

As streaming platforms continue to invest in live sports and entertainment, including the WWE, the landscape of sports broadcasting is poised for significant transformation.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be streaming on Peacock on February 1.