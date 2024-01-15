How tall is the viral streamer, YouTuber, and social media icon Kai Cenat?

What Is Kai Cenat's Real Height?

Born on December 16, 2001, 22-year-old Kai Cenat found fame thanks to his Twitch streams which began in February 2021. He's posted videos on YouTube since January 2018, mostly featuring pranks and challenges.

Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is often seen on stream gaming, talking to his chat thread, interviewing guests, and reacting to viral topics and videos. Often, the topic of how tall he is comes up in the chat due to his seemingly short stature in pictures and on stream.

The matter of Kai Cenat's height came up on Twitch stream - via YouTube - when he partnered up with rapper Nicki Minaj. The artist, who claimed to stand at 5' 2" herself, predicted the streamer as around 5' 6" after joking how, while he "[looks] better" in person, he was "shorter than [she] thought."

Kai Cenat

A photo on Kai Cenat with fellow streamer IShowSpeed on Instagram from the day of the Sidemen Charity Match in September 2023 revealed the former to be the slightly shorter of the pair, with the latter said to be just under 5' 8".

Kai Cenat

On an Instagram stream with Lil Uzi Vert where the rapper accused Cenat of lying about being 5' 7", the social media icon claimed that is the height on his ID.

Although Cenat often jokes about and exaggerates his height, having given answers anywhere from 5' 3" to 6' 3", most conclude Kai Cenat to be approximately 5' 6" based on his words and side-by-side comparison to other celebrities.

This places the streamer far below the average height for an American male in modern times, which, according to Health, is estimated to be 5' 9".

Kai Cenat was the most-watched Twitch streamer of 2023 - via eSports Illustrated - with 115,292,888 hours watched. He has 8.7 million followers on the streaming platform, which makes him the 14th most-followed creator on Twitch and climbing.

Kai Cenat broke the record for the most-ever active subscribers on Twitch in March 2023 with 306k on the Amazon-owned service. This came after holding a month-long "subathon" when he streamed 24 hours daily, eating, sleeping, gaming, chatting, and interviewing round the clock to take the record.

Kai Cenat streams regularly for many hours at a time, live on Twitch.