Good Burger 2: Kai Cenat’s Special Cameo Explained

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat lived the dream after his special cameo in Good Burger 2.

The highly-talked-about sequel to the 1997 classic, Good Burger is based on a comedy sketch that was included in Nickelodeon's All That.

Good Burger 2 is set 26 years after the events of the first movie, revolving around the reunion between Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) at their titular workplace. It premiered on Paramount+ on November 22.

The sequel has a star-studded cast and even features cameos from A-list stars like Zoe Saldaña, Pete Davidson, and Andy Samberg.

Good Burger 2 Highlights Twitch's Kai Cenat in Funny Role

Aside from a plethora of famous Hollywood actors appearing in the streaming sequel, Good Burger 2 also showcased a cameo involving Twitch star Kai Cenat.

Kai Cenat is a successful Twitch streamer who was awarded as the "Breakout Streamer" of the service at the 2022 Streamy Awards.

In 2022, Cenat's efforts to bring in celebrity guests like Bobby Shmurda and 21 Savage on a single stream helped him earn 283,245, which was his highest peak viewership count.

In February 2023, Cenat's hard work paid off when he became the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time after reaching 306,621 subscribers.

Cenat then won the "Streamer of the Year" award at the 2023 Streamy Awards to cap off his impressive run.

In October 2023, Cenat was ecstatic when he first saw his cameo in Good Burger 2's official trailer.

The streamer shared how he became involved in the sequel, revealing someone called him to be in Good Burger 2 after a clip of him on Twitch was captured where fans pointed out that he should be in the movie:

“You wanna know what’s so crazy? Chat, if you remember, you remember, bro. There’s a clip on Twitch of people saying, ‘Kai would be good in 'Good Burger,’' bro. I swear to God. A girl called me and said, ‘Yo, this is gonna be weird, but you’re gonna be in 'Good Burger 2.’ On my life, bro. I literally said it on stream… [They] called me from that clip and put me in the movie.”

In the film, Cenat eats at Good Burger before asking Kel Mitchell's Ed if he can remove the ice from his drink since he initially requested to have none when he ordered.

Kai Cenat

Ed then hilariously removed the ice with his bare hands instead of replacing the drink, much to the confusion of Cenat's character. Dexter then tells him that he'll just get him another drink.

Good Burger 2 Is a Cameo Fest (and It’s Okay)

Kai Cenat's brief yet memorable appearance in Good Burger 2 proved that YouTubers and Twitch streamers can follow in the footsteps of Hollywood celebrities in terms of cameos in movies and TV shows in the future.

In fact, including these famous YouTubers and streamers can help the movie since their followers are expected to tune in, thus boosting viewership or ticket sales of the project.

Kai Cenat wasn't the only cameo in the sequel.

Joining him is a long list of stars and real-life figures like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, The Simple Life star Nicole Richie, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg, Guardians of the Galaxy mainstay Zoe Saldaña, American rapper DMC, three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, and veteran comedian Maya Rudolph.

Speaking with ComingSoon, Good Burger 2 director Phil Traill explained the significance of these cameos, noting that "they add to the movie" despite not being a "huge focus:"

CS: "I know a lot of people were fans of the original or friends with the actors, but how was it trying to fit all these great names into the script and have them play little roles where they could pop up and not be a huge focus, but add something to the movie?" Traill: "I think that’s exactly the right thing. You said they’re not a huge focus, but they add to the movie because they might just say one line for Disgruntled Customer #3 or something, and then we get Gronk [Robert James Gronkowski] that just comes and wants to do it. But he knew that he was playing in the 'Good Burger' universe, so he wasn’t going to make it The Gronk Show suddenly. He was just there."

Traill ended by saying, "Everyone came just to play along and be part of this amazing experience and not to try to take over it for themselves."

Good Burger 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.