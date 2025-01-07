The first-ever Monday Night Raw episode on Netflix featured Hulk Hogan, but many fans clearly didn't want him there as they began booing him as soon as he appeared.

There is no denying that Hulk Hogan is one of the most important performers in the history of the WWE and the entire sport of professional wrestling. Hogan was an integral member of the WWE during what is known as the company's Golden Era from 1980-1993, as he helped put the company on the map.

However, many chose to not honor his legacy for a number of reasons when the Hulkster appeared on the first episode of Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix. Instead, Hogan was showered in boos to the point Netflix's captions even read "crowd booing" during the program.

Every Main Reason Wrestling Fans Hate Hulk Hogan

One of the main reasons fans aren't particularly fond of Hulk Hogan anymore is due to comments the wrestler made back in the early 2010s.

After a tape was released in 2015 of Hogan talking to a woman then-named Heather Clem, Hogan's comments caused many fans to turn on the wrestler.

The comments, which were shared by the National Enquirer, included Hogan talking about how he was mad at his daughter, Brooke, accusing her of sleeping with a Black man and saying, "I guess we're all a little racist."

The tape also included Hogan using severe racial slurs and saying, "I am a racist, to a point:"

"I mean, I don't have double standards. I mean, I am a racist, to a point, f**king n*****s."

According to the details released from the tape, Hogan also stated that, if his daughter was sleeping with a Black man, he would rather the man be someone rich "like a basketball player" before using more slurs:

"I mean, I'd rather if she was going to f**k some n****r, I'd rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n****r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we're all a little racist. f**king n*****."

Another instance of Hogan making racist comments came after his son nearly killed someone in a car accident. In response to that event, Hogan stated his biggest worry was being reincarnated into a Black family as a form of karma.

The leaked comments initially caused the WWE to erase Hogan from their Hall of Fame, but the wrestler was eventually welcomed back in and has made multiple appearances since.

Hogan apologized for his comments on multiple occasions, which is why the WWE eventually welcomed him back, but the comments still don't sit right with many fans.

Hulk Hogan Stopped Wrestlers From Unionizing

In today's times, professional wrestlers are treated with more respect than ever. The pay is infinitely better than it was back in Hogan's days, and the talent now receive a lot of benefits that they once didn't have.

Rumors have swirled for a long time that WWE wrestlers tried to unionize in 1986 prior to Wrestlemania II.

However, those rumors gained a lot of traction when the Mr. McMahon docuseries was released on Netflix in 2024 and Hogan addressed them directly.

According to the Netflix series, wrestler Jesse Ventura attempted to create a wrestlers' union within the WWE behind Vince McMahon's back so that they could be better protected.

In one of the Mr. McMahon episodes, Hogan admitted that Ventura's efforts were true and that Hogan himself was the one to put a stop to them by telling McMahon.

"I went straight to Vince," stated Hogan in the documentary. He then went into details regarding how he told McMahon that Ventura was "trying to start a union here:"

"Right before WrestleMania 2, Jesse was trying to start a union and undermine Vince. I was on Vince McMahon’s team all the way. I went straight to Vince and said, 'Hey, Jesse’s stirring s*** up, man. He’s trying to start a union here and you’re going to have a bunch of wrestlers walk out on you at Madison Square Garden. Just want to let you know what’s up.'"

McMahon called these comments and the attempt at forming a union a "sham" in the documentary, but wrestler Tony Atlas confirmed they were true and that Hogan's comments led to McMahon threatening the wrestlers:

"What Vince would do is called each wrestler one by one. ‘I know about the meeting. Everybody that shows up to this meeting will not have a job in the morning.’ So, nobody showed up."

So, Hogan going to McMahon and telling him about Ventura trying to start a union directly stopped Ventura's efforts and caused the wrestlers to not be able to unionize.

Going Into Business For Himself

One of the longest-running jokes among wrestling fans when an older wrestling wins a match that prevents an up-and-coming talent from making a name for themselves is using Hogan's name.

For example, Becky Lynch has been referred to as "Becky Hogan" in the past when fans think that she should have lost a title match against a younger wrestler.

Using Hogan's name during these circumstances is due to Hogan using his political power backstage to change finishes to matches, or, in wrestling terms, put himself over instead of doing what is best for business.

On many occasions, a lot of fans believe Hogan should not have won certain matches, but intentionally changed the outcome because he believed he should still be on top.

One of the most important aspects for a wrestler to have is being able to roll with the plan and do what is best for the business as a whole. Instead of doing that, Hogan has often been criticized for putting himself over instead, which has led to him receiving a lot of hate.

Lying About Steroids and Other Things

Another reason a lot of fans don't particularly care for Hulk Hogan is due to how much he lied about his steroid use in the 1980s and 1990s.

For years, Hogan told everyone that he did not take steroids and that he achieved his physique naturally by working out, taking vitamins, etc.

After other wrestlers came out and admitted to taking steroids, they also pointed to Hogan, saying he took them as well. However, Hogan continued to deny using steroids.

In 1994, the United States government brought a case against the WWE (then WWF) about wrestlers and their steroid use.

Being in court and under oath, Hogan finally admitted to using steroids for over 13 years, proving that he lied to fans, children, and nearly everyone else for over a decade.

Some fans have also accused Hogan of lying about all kinds of other things that happened in the wrestling business.

For example, Hogan publicly claimed in his second autobiography that he once wrestled 400 days in a year. This was at a time when Hogan performed both in the United States and Japan, and his explanation for being able to wrestle 400 days in a year was that the travel and the time difference made it possible.

Another one of Hogan's best-known lies is that he was once asked to play bass guitar for Metallica by the band's drummer, Lars Ulrich.

Speaking to a tabloid known as The Sun, Hogan specifically stated that he "was big pals with Lars Ulrich" and was asked to play bass for the best-selling metal band of all time:

"I used to be a session musician before I was a wrestler. I played bass guitar. I was big pals with Lars Ulrich and he asked me if I wanted to play bass with Metallica in their early days but it didn't work out."

After Hogan's comments got out, Ulrich was asked if they were true. He essentially claimed that he did not even know Hulk Hogan, meaning that Hogan was obviously lying.

Hogan's Political Views

While all of the above points are likely the main reasons fans hate Hulk Hogan, many also dislike him for his political views.

During the 2024 United States presidential election season, Hulk Hogan publicly aligned himself with Donald Trump, a rather polarizing figure in the country.

Hogan spoke out for Trump multiple times and even gave a speech at the Republican National Convention, calling Trump his "hero" after the president-elect survived an assassination attempt at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania.

It is important to note that a lot of wrestling fans seem to not put a lot of stock into politics since the Undertaker, who also publicly supported Trump, appeared on Netflix's first Monday Night Raw as well and was cheered as he always is.

However, for some, Hogan's political views likely are more of a cherry on top of the other controversial things he has done or been a part of.

WWE's Monday Night Raw airs live weekly on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET.

