The Lady's Companion is a new Spanish Netflix comedy that boasts a strong cast of actors led by Nadia de Santiago, Marqués de Bayona, and Álvaro Mel.

The eight-episode series, which is now seemingly set for a second season, follows the story of a Chaperone named Elena who is tasked with finding the perfect husband for the Mencia sisters.

Her job becomes even more challenging after she unexpectedly falls in love with one of the guys she's setting up the girls with.

The Lady's Companion Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Nadia de Santiago - Elena Bianda

Nadia de Santiago

Nadia de Santiago headlines the cast of The Lady's Companion as Elena Bianda.

As the best chaperone in town, Elena is paid by rich young ladies' parents to advise them about love, protect their honor, and eventually look for a suitable husband for their daughter.

de Santiago is known for her roles in The Time It Takes, Cable Girls, and The Incredible Shrinking Wknd.

Carloto Cotta - Gabriel

Carloto Cotta

Carloto Cotta portrays Elena Bianda's former love, Gabriel (aka Marqués de Bayona).

Gabriel returns to Elena's life to try and pursue her once more. He tries to make her jealous by courting Cristina even though he is head over heels with Elena.

Cotta's other feature credits include Diamantino, Bairro, and Tabu.

Álvaro Mel - Santiago Torres

Álvaro Mel

Santiago Torres is the charming and free-spirited godson of Don Pedro Mencia and a close friend of the Mencia sisters. The character is played on-screen by Álvaro Mel.

Santiago's charm easily draws Elena into his arms, and she ends up conflicted about her feelings for him because it would technically be an unexpected conflict due to his ties to the Mencia family.

Mel has credits in Killer Book Club, A Perfect Story, and A Different View.

Zoe Bonafonte - Sara

Zoe Bonafonte

Zoe Bonafonte brings Sara to life in The Lady's Companion. Sara is Pedro Mencia's middle daughter, who loves adventures and spontaneity.

Sara is interested in pursuing a higher education, so she secretly meets with their family doctor to learn more about medicine.

Bonafonte previously appeared in El 47, The Goldsmith's Secret, and Escándalo, relato de una obsesión.

Maria Caballero - Alicia

Maria Caballero

Maria Caballero joins the cast of The Lady's Companion as Alicia, Elena's rival chaperone who has high career ambitions.

Caballero also starred in The Longest Night, The Girl in the Mirror, and The First Omen.

Isa Montalbán - Cristina

Isa Montalbán

Isa Montalbán portrays Cristina, the eldest daughter of Pedro Mencia and Elena Bianda's top priority in finding a perfect husband for her.

Cristina is struggling to overcome her grief after losing her mother. Eventually, Elena encourages her to live her life to the fullest and find her happiness.

Montalbán's major credits include Past Lies, Bellas Artes, and HollyBlood.

Iratxe Emparan - Carlota

Iratxe Emparan

Carlota is the youngest daughter of Pedro Mencia, and she is often reckless with her actions.

Iratxe Emparan plays the character, who can be seen in Sky Rojo, The Snow Girl, and The Wedding Unplanner.

Paula Usero - Josefina

Paula Usero

Paula Usero plays Josefina, Esther Zapico's chaperone and a close friend of Elena.

Usero is known for her roles in Full of Grace, Rosa's Wedding, and Las Abogadas.

Tristán Ulloa - Pedro Mencia

Tristán Ulloa

Tristán Ulloa stars as Pedro Mencia, the wealthy father of the three sisters seeking love.

He hires Elena to look after his daughters and ensure that they will find the perfect husband.

Ulloa previously starred in El Caso Asunta, Berlin, and The Snow Girl.

Sergio Pozo - Doctor Aguilar

Sergio Pozo

Doctor Aguilar (played by Sergio Pozo) is the Mencias' family doctor who secretly gives notes to Sara about the medical field to help her decide if she wants to pursue such education.

Pozo also starred in 1000 Miles from Christmas, A Perfect Story, and Perverso.

Carmen Balague - Juana

Carmen Balague

As the family maid, Carmen Balague's Juana is close to the Mencias. She also manages to forge a strong bond with Santiago, and she even knows the truth behind his feelings for Cristina.

Balague's past credits include Aquí no hay quien viva, Nosotras, and Cuéntame cómo pasó.

Mario Alonso - Mensajero

Mario Alonso

The messenger who brought the bad news to Cristina that Eduardo doesn't want to marry her is played on-screen by Mario Alonso.

Alonso can be seen in Abracadabra, 21 Positions, and It's For Your Own Good.

Itziar Manero - Adelita

Itziar Manero

Itziar Manero portrays Adelita, another companion who eventually falls in love with Lazaro (a member of a wealthy family).

Manero has credits in Dias Mejores, The Girls Are Alright, and Itxaso.

Ivan Lapadula - Eduardo

Ivan Lapadula

Ivan Lapadula appears in The Lady's Companion Episode 1 as Eduardo, Cristina's first boyfriend, who left her after promising that he will propose to her.

Lapadula's most recognizable role is playing Angel in Dos Vidas. The actor also appeared in Maxima, Isaac, and Through My Window: Looking at You.

Nicolas Illoro - Lazaro

Nicolas Illoro

Nicolas Illoro joins the cast as Lazaro, a family friend of the Mencias who fell in love with Adelita.

Illoro previously starred in El Cid, Holy Family, and The Barrier.

Gracia Olayo - Lady Angustias

Gracia Olayo

Gracia Olayo makes a special appearance as Lady Angustias, the right-hand woman of Pedro Mencias who also serves as his spy in keeping tabs on Elena and the three girls.

Olayo is best known for her roles in The Messiah, The Last Circus, and Mujeres.

Candela Pradas - Esther

Candela Pradas

Candela Pradas appears as Esther in The Lady's Companion.

Esther is Josephine's ward/assigned lady, and the pair eventually fall in love with one another despite being forbidden during that time.

Pradas' notable credits include appearing in the casts of The Wrong Side of the Tracks, Paraiso, and Respira.

The Lady's Companion premiered on Netflix on March 28.