The Manny Season 2 is jam-packed with a star-studded lineup of Mexican actors led by Sandra Echeverria and Iván Amozurrutia.

Season 2 of the hit Mexican comedy series revolves around the heartbreaking aftermath of the first season which saw Jimena being promoted to the president of her father's company while Gaby stays put in his family's ranch to take care of it.

With the pair being separated from each other, The Manny Season 2 could highlight an emotional reunion between the two will they, won't they lovers.

The Manny Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 18.

The Manny Season 2 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Sandra Echeverría - Jimena

Sandra Echeverría

After leading the cast of The Manny Season 1, Sandra Echeverría returns to headline Season 2 as Jimena, a single mom and a workaholic executive who was promoted to president at the end of the show's debut season.

In Season 2, Jimena has to navigate different responsibilities, such as leading her company as president, taking care of her kids, and reuniting with Gabriel.

She also has to deal with her new relationship with her boyfriend, Matias.

Echeverría's most recognizable role is playing Estefania in Soñaras. The actress can also be seen in El Grupo and La Fuerza Del Destino.

Iván Amozurrutia - Gabriel

Iván Amozurrutia

The Manny star Iván Amozurrutia returns in Season 2 as Gabriel, the titular babysitter who took care of the kids in the first season, and who fell in love with Jimena.

After successfully taking back the ranch of his family (thanks to Jimena's help), Gabriel is now leading its operations full-time at the start of Season 2.

However, upon learning that Jimena now has a boyfriend, it looks like Gabriel's feelings for her are slowly coming back after Season 2, Episode 1.

After Jimena's youngest son, Leo, tells Gabriel something suspicious about Matias, he starts to dig deep into his history to try and find out what's wrong with him.

Amozurrutia previously appeared in El Señor de los Cielos, Fake Profile, and High Heat.

Diana Bovio - Brenda

Diana Bovio

Diana Bovio portrays Brenda, Jimena's co-worker and best friend who is aware of the hidden feelings that Gabriel and Jimena once had for each other.

In Season 2, Brenda tells Gabriel to not pursue Jimena anymore because she is happy with her new boyfriend.

Bovio has credits in Somos Oro, Pinches Momias, and All the Places.

Josemaría Torre Hütt - Joaquín

Josemaría Torre Hütt

Josemaría Torre Hütt's Joaquin is Jimena's ex-husband and the father of her three kids. He works as a lawyer in an esteemed firm.

Joaquin continues to be a guiding presence for his kids in Season 2, offering his hand when they need him the most.

Hütt can be seen in Corona de lágrimas, Por Amar Sin Ley, and Salomé.

Anthony Giulietti - Leo

Anthony Giulietti

Anthony Giulietti reprises his role as Leo, Jimena's youngest son who forged a strong bond with Gabriel.

Among all of Jimena's kids, Leo is the one who changed for the better under Gabriel's supervision.

Giulietti's notable credits include Silent Night, At Midnight, and Vecinos.

Alexander Tavizón - Santiago

Alexander Tavizón

Alexander Tavizón returns as Santiago, Jimena's oldest son who reunites with Gabriel in Season 2 to tell him about his dreams of becoming a rockstar.

Jimena's new boyfriend, Matias, doesn't support his passion for music, with him even buying headphones hooked to his guitar so that he wouldn't hear him play.

Tavizón is known for his roles in Doña Flor, Emma, and Mi Querida Herencia.

Cassandra Iturralde - Sofía

Cassandra Iturralde

Cassandra Iturralde is back as Sofia, Jimena's only daughter.

In The Manny Season 2, Sofia is dealing with problems with love since a new teenage boy kissed her without her consent during someone else's birthday party.

She also tells Gabriel how much she misses him as a manny to them.

Iturralde starred in Somos Oro, El Señor de los Cielos: Sus Comienzos, and Divina Señal.

Moisés Arizmendi - Rogelio

Moisés Arizmendi

Moisés Arizmendi returns as Rogelio, Jimena's cousin and work rival who is seeking revenge against her after losing to her in the company's presidential race.

Rogelio is in cahoots with Matias all this time, and they appear to be hellbent on bringing Jimena down.

Arizmendi's notable credits include The Marked Heart, Hombres Integros, and La Historia de Juana.

Eugenio Montessoro - Ernesto

Eugenio Montessoro

Eugenio Montessoro reprises his role as Ernesto, Jimena's father who passed down the responsibilities of leading his company to his daughter at the end of Season 1.

Ernesto is keeping himself busy by taking care of his grandkids as a stand-in manny for them.

Montessoro's recent role is playing Raul in El Precio de Amarte. The actor also appeared in Noche de Bodas, Merry Textmas, and Vencer El Pasado.

Maru Bravo - Romina

Maru Bravo

Romina is Gabriel's godmother in The Manny. The character is played on-screen by Maru Bravo.

Season 2 sees Romina telling Gabriel that she senses Jimena's new boyfriend as a "dark shadow" which could cause problems for her.

Bravo previously starred in La Patrona, Los Plateados, and Capadocia.

Alfredo Huereca - Julio

Alfredo Huereca

Alfredo Huereca returns as Julio, Gabriel's father who appears to be enjoying retirement after his son took over overseeing responsibilities for the ranch.

Huereca is known for his roles in Sangre llama Sangre, Las Azules, and El Maleficio.

Matias Desiderio - Matias

Matias Desiderio

Joining the cast of The Manny Season 2 is Matias Desiderio as Matias, Jimena's new boyfriend who seems to be not close with any of her children. He also seems to be hiding a massive secret from Jimena.

It turns out that Matias is not his real name, and it is later revealed that he is a con-artist named Arturo who wants nothing but Jimena's money.

Desiderio's most prominent roles include appearances in Lalola, Car 24, and Bloody Mary.

María Gonllegos - Regina

María Gonllegos

María Gonllegos stars as Regina, Julio's romantic interest who tells Gabriel to take care of himself so that he won't get his feelings hurt by Jimena again.

Gonllegos has credits in Mariachis, Blue Demon, and Desaparecida.

Sara Isabel Quintero - Martha

Sara Isabel Quintero

Martha (played by Sara Isabel Quintero) is Jimena's longtime maid and cook who has been familiar with her lifestyle and the kids' day-to-day lives.

Quintero can be seen in Después, Mirando al Cielo, and The War Next Door.

Pamela Almanza - Violeta

Pamela Almanza

Pamela Almanza is one of the newcomers in The Manny Season 2.

She plays Violeta, Gabriel's childhood friend and business partner who works with him in managing the El Manantial wind farm.

Almanza has over 30 credits, with roles in Lalola, Origin Unknown, and Rosario Tijeras.

Goretty Tello - Nadia

Goretty Tello

Goretty Tello is part of The Manny Season 2's cast as Nadia, one of Sofia's friends from Colegio Campestre who offers her support amid her ongoing struggles dealing with Abel's nonconsensual kiss during her party.

The Manny is Tello's first major on-screen credit.

Ivanna Castro - Claudia Sanchez

Ivanna Castro

Another newcomer in the world of The Manny is Ivanna Castro as Claudia Sanchez.

Claudia is Sofia's new classmate who gives off a popular girl vibe. She instantly becomes Sofia's rival after she notices that she is flirting with Abel.

Castro's other major role is playing Carolina Pons Bribiesca in Buscando a Frida.

All episodes of The Manny Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.