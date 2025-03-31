After only releasing on March 28, Netflix's The Lady's Companion may have already been renewed for a Season 2.

The Lady's Companion, which boasts a talented Spanish cast, is a romantic comedy series that follows Nadia de Santiago's Elena Bianda as she tries to find husbands for three rich sisters in the late-1800s.

Having recently made its way onto Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, the series left fans wanting more after a tragic cliffhanger and a cryptic "To be continued" screen.

Has The Lady's Companion Season 2 Been Announced?

As of writing, Netflix has not confirmed whether The Lady's Companion will return for a second season. Season 1 has performed extremely well on Netflix since its release, though, giving fans hope that it will be renewed.

In an interview with Infobae, The Lady's Companion star Isa Montalban and series creator Gema R. Neira revealed where the show stands in terms of Season 2 going into development.

According to Neira, another installment is already in the works, with the creator saying, "We're working on it."

Montalban also essentially confirmed that Season 2 was already in development, adding that "everything is very fast these days:"

"Everything is very fast these days. If something goes wrong, you just leave it to someone else."

According to Infobae, Montalban also admitted to being somewhat sad that she finished filming Season 1 while already having knowledge that Season 2 was in the works.

The reason for her feelings wasn't confirmed.

When Could The Lady's Companion Season 2 Release?

Since The Lady's Companion has not been officially renewed for a second season by Netflix, it is completely impossible to predict exactly when it could return.

However, since the show is currently developing a Season 2, fans will likely see an official confirmation sometime soon.

The Lady's Companion Season 1 began filming on January 26, 2024. Filming lasted nearly four months, wrapping up on May 12, 2024. Since it premiered on Netflix in March 2025, that means there were around 10 months between the end of filming and its official release.

Once Season 2 goes into production, it can be expected to last for around the same amount of time as Season 1's production. However, with a series like The Lady's Companion, post-production shouldn't take 10 months to complete.

So, once Season 2 begins filming, fans could expect it to be released sometime around a year later. If it were filmed for four months, that would allow for eight months of post-production. It is possible that it could be released before or after then, but only time will tell.

The Lady's Companion is streaming on Netflix.