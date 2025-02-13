XO Kitty star Anna Cathcart may look a little different to fans in Season 2, and it is seemingly because she had some teeth adjustments done between episodes.

Cathcart stars as Katherine (aka Kitty) in the hit streaming romance, following her as its titular high schooler on her quest to find teenage love.

The show's second season debuted on January 16, making its triumphant return after nearly two years off the air. This new batch of episodes saw its cast of teenage characters aged up slightly as they continued through the throes of high school life.

Anna Cathcart's Teeth Change Explained

Fans noticed Anna Cathcart's XO Kitty character looked a little different in Season 2 of the hit series.

Cathcart (who plays the show's titular Kitty) seems to have had some sort of teeth adjustment done between seasons, pulling her teeth in closer together and doing away with some gaps that were present in the first batch of episodes.

While it is unknown exactly what she had done, a dentist chimed in to hopefully explain what caused the massive change.

Some have speculated the 21-year-old Netflix star may have had braces or some other orthodontic work in the time since Season 1; however, that seems highly unlikely simply given the amount of time that has passed between Seasons 1 and 2.

Typically, major orthodontic changes can take years to complete. Since it has only really been somewhere between two and two-and-a-half years since she filmed Season 1, it seems like not nearly enough time has gone by for the use of braces to have been successful.

The going theory is that Cathcart may have gotten veneers to fill some of the gaps, resulting in her new look as seen in Season 2. Whatever happened it seemingly occurred sometime between late 2023 and early 2024, after the release of XO Kitty Season 1 and before Season 2 started filming.

According to real-life cosmetic dentist and viral dentistry influencer Dr. Joyce Kahng, Cathcart was "born with missing laterals" (the teeth sitting directly next to the central incisors):

"I’ve been asked so many times what’s going on with Kitty’s teeth and my response: nothing - she was born with missing laterals. Let’s remember that she is 19 years old and it is quite normal for her to not have had any cosmetic dentistry done."

In her post from 2023, she reiterated that nothing was wrong with her Season 1 look, saying she may opt to look into cosmetic dentistry as she got older, which is likely what happened.

"Whether she decides to undergo treatment in the future, she has a beautiful, confident smile," Kahng wrote, praising the Netflix star for her on-screen look:

"I actually think it’s refreshing that she is rocking the natural look. I’ve seen some negative things floating around the internet about her teeth, and it’s weird that we now expect every person to have the perfect 'Hollywood smile.'



Whether she decides to undergo treatment in the future, she has a beautiful, confident smile and I loved watching her in 'XO, Kitty!'"

Whether she had a perfect smile or not, Cathcart has proven to be a massively talented actress who has won fans over with her delightful charm on-screen and comedic timing. And with more XO Kitty supposedly on the horizon, fans will get a whole lot more of her going forward.

XO Kitty is now streaming on Netflix.