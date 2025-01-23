One of XO Kitty's biggest stars provided an exciting update on what could happen should Season 3 become a reality.

Created by Jenny Han as a To All The Boys film series spin-off, the show highlights Kitty Song Covey's thrilling journey to find true love in South Korea. The beautiful real-world scenery in Seoul, South Korea, was even used for filming, giving the story a sense of realism amidst the romantic drama that ensued.

Eight new episodes from Season 2 began streaming on Netflix on January 16, and viewers already have their sights set on a potential third season.

Netflix

Speaking with Deadline, XO Kitty star Anna Cathcart (who plays Katherine "Kitty" Song-Covey) offered an exciting tease for what fans could see in a possible Season 3.

When asked what she would like to see in Season 3, she addressed "Kitty continuing to explore who she is" and working out what that means. What is exciting to Cathcart is seeing that journey "of being a messy, loving person" as she follows where her heart takes her:

"I would love to see Kitty continuing to explore who she is and figure out what that means to her. She’s constantly dealing with this struggle between being herself and following her crazy heart without causing drama and too much chaos. She’s definitely still in the process of figuring that out. Following her journey of being a messy, loving person is what makes the show so exciting, to see someone who I think we can all relate to that experience in some sense of not knowing what to do with your big heart. I think if she just continues to follow it. I hope she never lets go of that trait because it’s something I really love about her."

Quincy "Q" Shabazian actor Anthony Keyvan also spoke on his own character, explaining how he wants the opposite of what Cathcart wants. He loves the idea of seeing Q "falter in [his] confidence" that he always has and "deal with something that Kitty would deal with" rather than the other way around:

"I think for Q, I want the opposite. Q is always so put together, and he’s very sure of himself, and he’s also the shoulder lean on, the rock for the group. I think it’d be cool to see him falter in that confidence and maybe deal with something that Kitty would deal with instead of the other way around."

Cathcart added onto that comment, noting how she'd love seeing "Kitty be the rock for him" if their roles were reversed in the story (see more on XO Kitty's Season 2 cast here).

When Will XO Kitty Season 3 Release?

As of writing, mere days after XO Kitty's second season debuted in full on Netflix, Season 3 has not been officially renewed.

For perspective, Season 2 was confirmed for development in June 2023 before production got underway in May 2024. The most recent season faced major delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes, meaning work could not begin regardless until late 2023.

This means the gap between the start of production and the release of Season 2 was about seven months between May 2024 and January 2025. Looking back to Season 1, the show's initial episodes were filmed from March to June 2022 and before being released about a year later on May 18, 2023.

Given those timeframes, if Season 3 were to be greenlit sometime in the coming weeks, it would presumably take anywhere from six to 12 months for new episodes to arrive.

The earlier end of that timeframe could allow the new season to debut before the end of 2025, but in reality, early-to-mid-2026 is a more likely expectation.

The first two seasons of XO Kitty are now streaming on Netflix.