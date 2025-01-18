Here's What Happened to Kitty's Mom in 'XO Kitty' - How She Died, Revealed

XO Kitty Season 2 expanded the history of Kitty Song Covey's mom, Eve Song, like never before, answering questions about her storied past.

One of the main reasons why Kitty went to Seoul, Korea, and attended KISS (which she does end up getting expelled from) is to learn more about her mom who previously studied in the prestigious international school.

While Kitty's mom is pushed to the forefront in Netflix's XO Kitty, Eve Song has been part of the spotlight ever since 2018's To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

How Did Kitty's Mom Die?

Meehee Park

To All The Boys I've Loved Before referenced Eve Song quite a few times, with Lara Jean mentioning to her father that she greatly misses her mother.

Both seasons of XO Kitty took things to a whole new level by using Eve as the anchor for Kitty's story in Seoul (read more about XO Kitty Season 2's filming locations here).

While the cause of her death wasn't directly mentioned in the first movie, Jenny Han's novel of the same name revealed the truth on what happened to Eve.

In the book, it is revealed that Eve slipped on a mopped floor and she hit her head. She succumbed to her injury and eventually died.

Eve's death happened when Margot was 12, Lara Jean was nine, and Kitty was three years old.

XO Kitty Season 2: What Happened to Eve Before Her Death?

Anna Cathcart

XO Kitty Season 2, Episode 6 further expanded on the events before Eve's tragic death.

In the episode, Peter Kavinsky (played by the returning Noah Centineo who returns as part of the cast of XO Kitty Season 2) delivers the letters that Simon sent to Eve in the 1990s to Kitty.

To recap, Season 2 revealed that Simon is the reason why Eve attended KISS in the first place because he is actually her long lost cousin.

The reason why she only learned the truth then was because her mother and Simon's mother have a longstanding conflict due to the fact that Simon's mom was left heartbroken after Eve's mom went to the United States and started a new life.

One of the letters revealed that Eve was supposed to go back to Korea with a three-year-old Kitty to reunite her mother with her sister (Simon's mom) but she died shortly before her trip.

Kitty followed through on her late mom's mission in the Season 2 finale (with Min Ho's help) by finally reuniting her halemoni (grandmother) and her sister, with both of them burying the hatchet once and for all.

All episodes of XO Kitty Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.