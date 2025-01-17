Where Was XO Kitty Season 2 Filmed: Stunning Real-Life Locations

XO Kitty is a spin-off series based on the characters featured in To All The Boys I Loved Before. The Netflix series takes place in South Korea and spotlights many of the country's iconic locations.

Where in South Korea Was XO Kitty Season 2 Filmed?

Kaywon University of Art and Design, Seoul

XO Kitty features Anna Cathcart's Kitty Covey studying abroad at the fictional Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

Much of the series' antics take place on campus around the university. Those wondering which university served as the stand-in for KISS will find it in Korea's Kaywon University of Art and Design in Seoul.

Sejong Food Street, Seoul

In their spare time, Kitty and her friends are often seen exploring the local wonders of Seoul.

In the first episode of Season 2 of XO Kitty, the Sejong Food Street in Seoul serves as a night out for the group of friends and is also the location where Kitty and Dae meet up for the first time since the semester break. In real life, this street is a hotspot for trying out local cuisine.

Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam

Nonhyeon-dong is a neighborhood in the Gangnam district of Seoul known for its shopping and nightlife.

In XO Kitty it provides a location for Juliana and Q to walk and talk through the reveal that Kitty has feelings for Juliana's girlfriend, Yuri, in Episode 5.

Bukjeong Village, Seoul

In Episode 5 of XO Kitty, Kitty recruits Min-ho to help her track down a long-lost relative.

This adventure takes them to a new location in Seoul where Bukjeong Village serves as the filming location. The village is known to house many historic sites and is home to classic Korean architecture.

Alpensia Ski Resort, Pyeongchang County

XO Kitty's second season expands to many locations outside of KISS. In Episode 4 of Season 2, Min-ho invites his friends to a weekend away at his family's ski cabin, which is a place where many revelations come to light.

The real-life location for the ski cabin is located in Pyeongchang County at the Alpensia Ski Resort. The area is around 2 hours out of Seoul and helped to host the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

