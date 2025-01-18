Here's Why Kitty Gets Kicked Out of KISS In 'XO Kitty'

Netflix's XO Kitty Season 1 ended with Kitty Song Covey being kicked out of the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) because of something dorm-related.

The spin-off series from the world of It's All The Boys I've Loved Before revolves around Kitty's self-discovery journey in Seoul, Korea, with her finding out more about her heritage, family, and sexuality.

However, it ends badly for Kitty after she gets expelled from the prestigious international school.

Kitty's Expulsion from KISS in XO Kitty Season 1 Explained

Anna Cathcart

XO Kitty Season 1 begins with a dorm mishap involving Kitty after the administrators at KISS mistook her as a boy after her name in the registry is listed as "Song Covey."

In Korea, Song can be a guy's name which is why the KISS administration assigned her to the boys' dormitory.

Making matters more complicated for Kitty, she ends up being assigned in the same room as her pen pal boyfriend, Dae, and his friends, Min Ho, and Q (read more about the cast of XO Kitty Season 2 here).

In Season 1, Episode 4, Kitty manage to sort the dorm fiasco out with Professor Lee, but she is assigned an even terrible dorm room since her roommate is an addictive gamer who doesn't clean up after her.

While she tries to get out of her situation by asking Professor Alex Finnerty a favor, the girls dorm rooms are all full.

Kitty's situation becomes even worse after she finds out from Min Ho and Q that her new roommate is recording her live while sleeping and she makes money out of it.

With nowhere else to go, Q suggests that she should live with them instead since they have a spare room.

Although the room situation becomes acceptable to all parties (except for KISS of course), things take a turn in the Season 1 finale after Kitty accidentally celebrates in the boys dorm hallway after learning that she passed her final exams.

School officials end up reprimanding her after learning that she has been living in the boys' dorm all semester.

KISS Principal Jina Lim reveals the bad news to Kitty: she is going to be expelled because she clearly violated the school's policy regarding conduct, considering she has a heritage scholarship.

While Season 1 ends with Kitty leaving everything behind in Seoul, Yuri's last-minute attempt to save her girl best friend from being expelled works since she is back at KISS in XO Kitty Season 2.

Who Does Kitty Kiss In XO Kitty?

Anna Cathcart & Minyeong Choi

One of the major storylines in XO Kitty Season 1 involves Kitty's quest to finally kiss her pen pal boyfriend, Dae, after deciding to move halfway across the world to Korea to be with him.

However, what Kitty finds out when she arrives in Seoul is heartbreaking after learning that Dae is involved in a relationship with her rival, Yuri (at this point, she still doesn't know that this is all fake since Yuri is gay).

After Yuri ends up becoming friends with Kitty (for real), she decides to ditch her fake relationship setup with Dae to give way to his real feelings for Kitty.

Throughout the first six episodes of XO Kitty Season 1, Kitty has been imagining her first kiss with Dae.

It finally happened in Episode 7 after Dae did not hesitate to kiss her in front of everyone at KISS.

Despite the fact that Kitty is involved in a new love triangle in XO Kitty Season 2, there is no denying that Kitty's magical first kiss with Dae is the one that she will remember for the rest of her life.

The first two seasons of XO Kitty are streaming on Netflix.