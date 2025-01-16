XO, Kitty Season 2 has its fair share of familiar faces and new cast members led by To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo, Audrey Huynh, and Sasha Bhasin.

The sophomore run of the hit To All The Boys spin-off series from Netflix continues the misadventures of Lara Jean's youngest sister, Kitty Song Covey, in Seoul, Korea as she deals with more drama with boys, girls, and frienemies, putting her matchmaking skills to the test.

XO, Kitty Season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 16.

XO Kitty Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Anna Cathcart - Kitty Song Covey

Anna Cathcart

Anna Cathcart leads the cast of XO Kitty Season 2 as Kitty Song Covey.

After a drama-filled first semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) in Season 1 where fans saw Kitty discovering her sexuality and breaking up with her first love Dae, she is ready to embark on a fresh start, especially after almost getting expelled.

Aside from reuniting with her old friends, Kitty is shocked to learn that her new roommates are Yuri (whom she may have romantic feelings for) and her girlfriend, Juliana.

Kitty also has to deal with her ex-boyfriend, Dae, still not managing to move on from her after their heartbreaking breakup. Not only that, she needs to have an honest conversation about Mi-ho's confession that he had feelings for her in the first semester.

Aside from her iconic role as Kitty in the To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy, Catchcart is best known for starring in Odd Squad, Descendants: The Royal Wedding, and Star Wars: Visions.

Minyeong Choi - Dae

Minyeong Choi

Minyeong Choi returns as Dae, Kitty's ex-boyfriend and first love who still hasn't moved on from their breakup.

While Dae is still trying to find new girls to love, it is clear that Kitty will always have a special place in his heart.

Meanwhile, Dae's singing talent takes the spotlight in the brand-new season.

Choi previously appeared in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Dream Palace, and Itaewon Class.

Gia Kim - Yuri

Gia Kim

Gia Kim is back as Yuri, a social media star and Kitty's ex-rival who is the daughter of KISS' former principal and a well-known business magnate in Korea.

In Season 1, Yuri finally came out as gay to her family, but it did not end well after she was shamed by them. Still, the fact that Yuri embraced her sexuality is a sign of good things to come for her in Season 2.

Yuri, though, has no idea that Kitty had (or still has) feelings for her. She also has to deal with the fact that her girlfriend, Juliana, is jealous of her closeness with Kitty.

XO, Kitty is Kim's lone major acting credit.

Sang Heon Lee - Min Ho

Sang Heon Lee

Sang Heon Lee reprises his role as Min Ho, the hottest guy in KISS and Dae's best friend who confessed his feelings for his frienemy, Kitty, at the end of Season 1.

While Min Ho is sometimes obnoxious, he still has a soft side for his friends, especially for Kitty.

In Season 2, Min Ho is surprised to learn that his father (who is a popular talent manager in Korea) is KISS' wealthy donor and new professor.

He is also in a new relationship with Kitty's new roommate, Stella, but it seems that he still has feelings for Kitty.

Lee previously appeared in Gran Turismo and Secret Ingredient.

Anthony Keyvan - Q

Anthony Keyvan

Anthony Keyvan portrays Q, Kitty's gay best friend who broke up with his ex-boyfriend, Florian, after his academic cheating incident in Season 1 that almost cost Dae's scholarship.

In XO Kitty Season 2, Q is busy with KISS' annual track meet and dealing with his rival, Jin. However, things take a turn after he starts to date Jin, but Dae and Min Ho's disapproval spells some trouble for their growing relationship.

Keyvan is known for his roles in The Rookie, Love, Victor, and Alexa & Katie.

Peter Thurnwald - Alex Finnerty

Peter Thurnwald

Peter Thurnwald portrays Alex Finnerty, a professor at KISS who is Yuri's half-brother. He is also a reliable friend of Kitty's after forging a close bond with her in Season 1.

While Alex is sidelined in Season 2, he still continues to spread positive vibes by being a brother to Yuri and a friend to the students whenever they need one.

Thurnwald's other most recognizable role is playing Lachie in Bump. The actor also appeared in Players, Young Rock, and Kong: Skull Island.

Regan Aliyah - Juliana

Regan Aliyah

Regan Aliyah has an expanded role as Juliana in XO, Kitty Season 2.

Juliana is Yuri's girlfriend who is pretty jealous of her closeness with Kitty. She is also one of Kitty's new roommates.

Aliyah has credits in BF for Hire and How to Catch a Ghost.

Noah Centineo - Peter Kavinsky

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo makes his much-awaited return as Peter Kavinsky from To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Peter is Lara Jean's boyfriend who visits Kitty in Korea to hand deliver some letters that her long-lost uncle, Simon, wrote to her mom, Eve, when they were young.

Centineo previously appeared in Black Adam, The Recruit (read more about Season 2 here), and

Audrey Huynh - Stella

Audrey Huynh

Joining the cast of XO, Kitty Season 2 is Audrey Huynh as Stella, Kitty's new roommate and Min Ho's girlfriend who is hiding a shady secret that ties to a past encounter with Min Ho's dad.

Huynh also starred in The Goldbergs, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, and We Bare Bears.

Sasha Bhasin - Praveena

Sasha Bhasin

Another newcomer in the world of XO, Kitty Season 2 is Sasha Bhasin's Praveena.

Praveena is Kitty's new love interest who helps her with a well-thought-out heist to retrieve a time capsule of her mom to unearth more secrets about her family.

Bhasin recently appeared in Max's The Pitt and Brave the Dark.

Joshua Lee - Jin

Joshua Lee

Joshua Lee joins the cast of XO Kitty Season 2 as Jin, Q's rival in the track meet who eventually falls in love with him.

Lee's other major credit is playing Supreme in Gangnam Project.

Michael K. Lee - Principal Lee

Michael K. Lee

Michael K. Lee returns as Professor Lee who is now the current principal of KISS after Yuri's mother, Jina, resigned from the position after the events of Season 1.

Lee is best known for appearing in Vanishing, A Korean Odyssey, and George Takei's Allegiance.

Han Bi Ryu - Eunice Kang

Han Bi Ryu

Han Bi Ryu returns in an expanded role as Eunice Kang, Yuri's friend and Dae's new love interest in XO, Kitty Season 2.

Eunice is also an aspiring K-Pop artist who has an innate talent in singing and dancing.

Ryu previously starred in Come and Hug Me, Local Hero, and Cheer Up, Mr. Lee.

Jocelyn Shelfo - Madison Miller

Jocelyn Shelfo

Jocelyn Shelfo returns as Madison Miller, a K-Pop-obsessed student at KISS who continues to be a good friend to Kitty and her circle of allies.

Shelfo's most recognizable role is playing Marisa in The Summer I Turned Pretty (check out Season 3's latest release window here). The actress also starred in May December and Greener Pastures.

Philippe Lee - Young Moon

Philippe Lee

Philippe Lee is another newcomer in the cast of XO, Kitty Season 2. The actor plays Young Moon, Min Ho's father and a famous talent manager in South Korea.

Lee's other notable credits include Spades of LA and Pancakes.

Hojo Shin - Jiwon

Hojo Shin

Hojo Shin makes an appearance as Jiwon in XO Kitty Season 2.

Jiwon is Kitty's long-lost cousin who is the sister of her grandmother.

Shin is known for her roles in Big Bet, The Dead Girls Detective Agency, and Boy Genius.

Jung Hye-sun - Soon Ja

Jung Hye-sun

Jung Hye-sun plays a minor yet impactful role as Soon Ja, Jiwon's grandmother who is an expert matchmaker in Seoul.

She is also the estranged sister of Kitty's grandmother.

Hye-sun is a veteran South Korean actress whose credits include In Cold Blood, All That We Loved, and Apgujeong Midnight Sun.

Janel Parrish - Margot

Janel Parrish

Janel Parrish reprises her To All The Boys I've Loved Before role as Margot Covey, Kitty's eldest sister who helps her convince her grandmother to visit her estranged sister in South Korea.

Parrish is best known for playing Mona Vanderwaal in Pretty Little Liars. The actress also appeared in Trespassers, Sugarplummed, and Haunted Wedding.

Peniel Shin - Joon Ho

Peniel Shin

Peniel Shin makes a prominent appearance as Joon Ho in XO, Kitty Season 2, Episode 8, Min Ho's older brother who is a famous K-Pop superstar in Seoul.

Peniel is a member of the K-pop boyband, BtoB. He also served as the main host of Pops in Seoul in 2013.

Lee Sung-wook - Mr. Kim

Lee Sung-wook

Lee Sung-wook appears as Mr. Kim, Dae's father and Yuri's driver who got into an accident after being tired from overworking.

Sung-wook previously starred in Happy Sisters, Spiritwalker, and The Silent Sea.

All episodes of XO, Kitty Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.