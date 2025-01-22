XO, Kitty Season 2 delivered a jam-packed collection of easter eggs and cameos tied to To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

The sophomore season of the trending Netflix series continues the self-discovery journey of Lara Jean's youngest sister, Kitty Song Covey, as she goes to Seoul, Korea to learn more about her heritage, family, and sexuality.

Set in the same world as Jenny Han's To All the Boys universe, Season 2 takes things to another level regarding unpacking callbacks and references to the trilogy and the novels.

XO Kitty Season 2: Every 'To All the Boys' Easter Egg & Reference

Peter Kavinsky's Appearance

Noah Centineo

Perhaps one of the biggest references to To All the Boys I've Loved Before in XO, Kitty Season 2 (read more about the cast here) is the guest star appearance of Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky.

Peter is the boyfriend of Kitty's sister, Lara Jean (portrayed by Lana Condor in the To All the Boys trilogy). He is also close to Kitty, whom he treats like his little sister.

Speaking with Deadline, XO, Kitty showrunner Jessica O'Toole shared how Noah Centineo's cameo came to be, revealing that stars aligned since he was also in Seoul filming scenes for The Recruit:

"'The Recruit' was filming in Seoul, and there ended up being one day that he could shoot, and it happened to be our first day of shooting of the full season. He’s in a later episode, but we were like ‘Well, we’re gonna make this happen.’ He was so gracious and thrilled to do it."

In XO, Kitty Season 2, Episode 6, Peter visits Kitty at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) to deliver letters that her mom sent to her estranged cousin, Simon, which Lara Jean found back in Portland.

He also needs Kitty's help with a surprise he is planning for Lara Jean when he returns to Portland, which involves buying a cute set of stationery materials.

While meeting the likes of Juliana and Min Ho during his lone episode appearance, Peter also gives Kitty a much-needed pep talk on how her killer instinct is her superpower. He reminds her to stop second-guessing herself when making decisions based on love.

Margot Song Covey's Surprise Cameo

Janel Parrish

Another actress from the To All the Boys franchise who makes a last-minute appearance in XO, Kitty Season 2 is Janel Parrish's Margot Song Covey, Kitty's eldest sister.

Margot appeared in the Season 2 finale, where she FaceTimed Kitty and their newfound cousin, Jiwon, while in Scotland.

With Min Ho's help, she then met with Kitty and their grandmother in Seoul to help her reunite with her estranged sister.

Kitty and Margot had a heartfelt conversation during the reunion, with Margot telling Kitty that she brings people together like their mom, Eve Song, who died before the events of To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy and XO Kitty.

The Iconic Hot Tub Scene

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Sang Heon Lee, & Anna Cathcart

XO, Kitty Season 2 featured a callback to one of To All the Boys I've Loved Before's iconic scenes: the hot tub sequence.

In the 2018 Netflix romance movie, Peter and Lara Jean admitted their feelings to one another in the hot tub, leading to their second kiss (and first as a couple).

In XO, Kitty Season 2, Episode 4, Min Ho and Kitty had a similar sequence but with less intimacy. This came after Kitty's goodbye letter to Yuri was exposed to her friend group, which caused Yuri's girlfriend, Juliana, to break up with her.

While Min Ho and Kitty's scene is less intimate than what Peter and Lara Jean did, it is powerful enough to showcase how much Min Ho cares for Kitty since he is the only friend who offers help during one of her down moments.

'Calling You by Your Last Name'

Sang Heon Lee

During his reunion with Kitty, Peter Kavinsky tells her that Min Ho still likes her even though he insists he has no feelings for her.

Peter notes that Min Ho still remembers everything about her, and his calling Kitty by her last name cements his romantic feelings for her.

It is a notable callback to what Peter did to Kitty's sister and current girlfriend, Lara Jean, during To All the Boys I've Loved Before, when they first fell in love with each other.

These signs led many fans to strongly suggest that Min Ho would end up with Kitty in XO, Kitty.

Kitty's Goodbye Letter to Yuri

Anna Cathcart & Gia Kim

XO, Kitty Season 2 revealed that Lara Jean convinced Kitty to write a goodbye letter to Yuri just like she did for all the boys she loved.

These goodbye letters were a big part of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's story in To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Lara Jean told Kitty to reread her goodbye letter to Yuri if she finds herself slipping into her old habits instead of moving on from her feelings for her.

However, Esther, who poses as Stella in XO, Kitty Season 2, uses this goodbye letter to distract Kitty's friend group so that she can move forward with her diabolical plan to ruin the career of Min Ho's father, Mr. Moon.

Kitty's Fake Fall in the Track Field

Lana Condor & Anna Cathcart

In To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Lara Jean faints on the track field after she realizes that her goodbye letters were sent out to the boys she had feelings for, including Peter Kavinsky.

This is also where Lara Jean and Peter's first on-screen kiss happens after she unexpectedly kisses him to make things awkward for Josh (aka Margot's ex-boyfriend and another recipient of her letters).

XO, Kitty Season 2 recreated this moment between Min Ho and Kitty without the kiss. In Season 2, Episode 2, Kitty pretends to faint on the track to give Q more time since he is late in the KISS' track regional qualifier (read more about XO, Kitty Season 2's real-life locations here).

Min Ho rushes over to check on her, but Kitty dismisses him and tells him it is fake.

All episodes of XO, Kitty Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.