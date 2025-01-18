XO, Kitty Season 2 is full of twists and turns, and at the center of the mayhem is a new student at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) named Esther.

The name Esther popped up in the Season 2 premiere of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before spin-off series after Kitty Song Covey's new roommate, Stella, told her parents, "For the last time, my name is Stella. There is no more Esther."

The mystery behind Stella and Esther's connection is then slowly unraveled in the next few episodes of XO Kitty Season 2.

Esther's Secret Identity in XO Kitty Season 2 Explained

Audrey Huynh

In XO Kitty Season 2 (check out the full cast here), Esther is a former contestant who auditioned in one of Mr. Moon's talent shows in the past, Rising Stars with Young Moon.

That said audition did not end well since Mr. Moon end up embarassing Esther during the competition.

Mr. Moon pointed out to Esther that she doesn't have the look to become a real star.

A crying Esther then replied to him that "beauty is supposed to come from within," and she went viral for it which ultimately served as motivation for her revenge in the present day.

Esther vowed to make Mr. Moon pay in XO Kitty Season 2 and she used Stella as an alias to get closer to his son, Min Ho, who is also one of Kitty Song Covey's closest friends.

Stella's cover story involves coming through an exchange program through her church from her original hometown, Pepper Pike, Ohio.

What Is Esther's Plan in XO Kitty Season 2?

Sang Heon Lee & Audrey Huynh

Aside from using Stella as an alias, Esther's grand plan in XO Kitty Season 2 is to destroy Mr. Moon's entertainment empire in Seoul, Korea.

She starts to make Min Ho fall in love with her so that he can use her to get close to his father and ruin his life from the inside.

During the skiing weekend trip of Min Ho and his friends led by Kitty and Dae, Stella steals Kitty's goodbye letter to Yuri (which includes her confession of feelings toward her) and purposively left it to be found by the others in the cabin.

She uses this as a distraction so that she can find Mr. Moon's hidden documents in the cabin and leak it on social media.

The first wave of Esther's plan is called "MoonLeaks." It involves successfully leaking the documents involving hard NDAs and exposing the fact that he knowingly cast untalented singers on his reality shows for drama.

It instantly ruins Mr. Moon's reputation, but he continues to be unfazed about it because his empire is still running smoothly.

After MoonLeaks does succeed and somewhat fail at the same time, Esther moves in to enact the second part of her plan by improvising after learning that the winner of Mr. Moon's talent show will join the tour of Min Ho's more popular brother and K-Pop superstat, Joon Ho, as a front act.

Did Esther Win in Season 2?

Audrey Huynh

XO Kitty Season 2, Episode 7 shows Esther telling the truth to Min Ho, but she also threatens him to not reveal everything to his dad because she will blame Kitty for MoonLeaks.

It turns out that Joon Ho ends up getting one of his backup dancers pregnant, and Esther manages to discover this after placing a recording device in one of her gifts for Mr. Moon.

She is using that information to blackmail Min Ho to allowing her to win in the KISS Talent Show to serve as a launchpad for her singing career.

On the background, Kitty is using her detective skills to find out the truth about Esther.

While Esther does end up sabotaging most of the contestants in the talent show, Min Ho and Kitty team up to thwart her plans.

After Min Ho confessed everything to his dad, Kitty maps out a plan involving Joon Ho telling everyone about his genuine love for the backup dancer who is also his girlfriend.

Kitty's plan works and Esther ends up getting sent back to the United States after Mr. Moon learns about her evil plan.

With Esther gone, XO Kitty Season 2 ends with Min Ho and Kitty now free to pursue a potential relationship after the pair decides to join Joon Ho's summer tour together.

All episodes of XO Kitty Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.