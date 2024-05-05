XO Kitty Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Fans of XO, Kitty will likely get hyped up over the Netflix Original’s latest news update.

XO, Kitty, a spin-off to Netflix’s hit To All the Boys trilogy of films, follows the teenaged ups and downs of Anna Cathcart’s Kitty Song Covey.

The first season premiered on the streamer last year, and while a second batch of episodes was ordered quickly afterward, there haven’t been many concrete updates on XO, Kitty Season 2 until now.

Variety reported that after first being announced in June 2023, XO, Kitty’s second season has officially kicked off production in Seoul, South Korea.

Additionally, according to the outlet, three new cast members have been added to the series: Sasha Bhasin, Audrey Huynh, and Joshua Lee.

Bhasin will play the role of Praveena and Lee will portray Jin, both in recurring capacities. Huynh’s character is named Stella, and she will serve as a series regular.

As for when Season 2 of XO, Kitty will arrive, it’s known that it will premiere sometime in 2025.

To narrow that down a bit further using a little mental math, XO, Kitty Season was filmed from March to June 2022 and was released roughly a year later on May 18, 2023.

Assuming shooting for the new episodes follows a similar timeline, it could wrap in July or August.

This means that XO, Kitty’s new season will, in all likelihood, come to Netflix in the middle portion of 2025, given that, again, the turnaround seems to be about a year.

[ XO, Kitty Season 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know ]

What Could Fans Expect in XO, Kitty’s New Episodes?

At the end of XO, Kitty’s first season, several sizable revelations occurred. Chiefly among them was Kitty Song Covey's expulsion from school in Korea, after the staff had realized she was staying in a dorm that was strictly meant for boys.

To make matters worse for Kitty, she and her boyfriend Dae wound up breaking up.

Audiences can likely expect Season 2 to deal with the fallout of these events while also adding new situations and characters onto the playing field, such as Stella, Praveena, and Jin. It’s highly probable that Kitty’s search for her mother’s identity will also continue.

The entire 10-episode first season of XO, Kitty can be streamed on Netflix.

